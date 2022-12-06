Read full article on original website
Major Update On Charlotte Flair's WWE Status
It appears that "The Queen" may finally make her royal return to WWE programming. Charlotte Flair has remained absent from television following her loss to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in May — dropping her "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship in the process. Flair was then written off programming with a "fracture of the radius" injury she suffered during the respective bout. In reality, though, Flair married AEW star Andrade El Idolo later that month.
WWE Big Man Believes He's The One To Beat Roman Reigns
WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has had an incredible two years atop the WWE, dominating the main event scene with the longest title reign of the modern era. The iconic reign for "The Tribal Chief" started in 2020, when he won the Universal Championship from two stars who would soon after be released from the company: Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman.
Shawn Michaels Addresses Ava Raine's Development In WWE NXT
Ava Raine made her "WWE NXT" TV debut recently, as she aligned herself with the faction known as Schism — a cult-like group led by Joe Gacy that also features Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid, the tag team formerly known as Grizzled Young Veterans. Raine has yet to compete in the ring in WWE, however, she has trained at the WWE Performance Center for a couple of years. On the media call ahead of "NXT" Deadline this Saturday, December 10, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels discussed his thoughts on Raine's progression with her character onscreen.
Update On Cody Rhodes' Status Leading Up To WWE WrestleMania
Cody Rhodes' impending return remains a widely discussed topic among professional wrestling fans. "The American Nightmare" quickly emerged as a top player in WWE after defeating Seth Rollins in a trio of victories at WrestleMania 38, WrestleMania Backlash, and finally at Hell In Cell. Though he secured that impressive third win over Rollins in June, Rhodes also sustained a pectoral tear heading into the bout, and he's been on the shelf since.
Cody Rhodes Shows Off Swole Bicep In New Fan Photo
Cody Rhodes has been absent from view after suffering a torn pectoral tendon in June, but a new fan photograph posted to Twitter finds a buff Rhodes in an impressive bicep display. WWE announced that Rhodes incurred a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a "Raw" match with Seth Rollins...
Asuka Teases Drastic Change To Her Character And Look
Over the past few days, the veteran WWE superstar has sent out a series of tweets that hint at her reverting back to her old gimmick – the murder clown, Kana – from her days in the Japanese indie circuit. In her initial tweet, a despondent Asuka asked...
Matt Hardy Provides Update On Jeff Hardy's Situation
The Hardy Boyz seemed poised to capture their first AEW gold in June, scheduled to take on the AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks in a stipulation quite familiar to Matt and Jeff, a ladder match. Before that match could officially commence, however, Jeff Hardy ended up in legal trouble in Florida, racking up his third DUI in ten years in the state, among other charges. As a result, Hardy was arrested and was set to await trial.
Update On Injuries To Roman Reigns And Other Top WWE Stars
Two of WWE's biggest stars are out of commission at the moment with the same medical problem, though how long they will be missing from action is up in the air. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre suffered ruptured eardrums during the WarGames match at Survivor Series. Luckily, each is considered a short-term situation, but there is still no exact timetable for when either is expected back.
Update On How Long Matt Riddle Will Be Off WWE TV
Matt Riddle is expected to be out of action for at least six weeks following Solo Sikoa's vicious attack on The Original Bro on the 12/5 episode of "WWE Raw." It was announced on the 12/9 "WWE SmackDown" that Riddle was rushed to the hospital after he "suffered significant trauma to his trachea, lost his voice, and had difficulty breathing" following Sikoa's attack.
Shawn Michaels Comments On William Regal Leaving AEW For WWE
Following a brief but memorable run with AEW, it's now all but official that William Regal is headed back to WWE for a backstage role. During yesterday's media call concerning this Saturday's Ring of Honor Final Battle pay-per-view, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that he had agreed to not extend Regal's contract at the end of the year so he could go work with his son, who currently wrestles as Charlie Dempsey on "NXT."
ROH Final Battle Live Coverage (12/10): Chris Jericho Faces Claudio Castagnoli, Double Dog Collar Tag Match
Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live ROH Final Battle 2022 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight's Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current, up-to-date coverage. Tonight's show...
Kurt Angle Has Heartwarming Reunion On WWE SmackDown
The December 9 episode of "WWE SmackDown" featured a birthday celebration for WWE Hall of Famer and Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle, who turned 54. The show ended with Angle spraying Chad Gable and Otis with a milk hose, a callback to a memorable moment with Angle from a 2001 episode of "Raw." Earlier on the show, a short backstage segment called back to a storyline from Angle's time as "Raw" General Manager in 2017.
Claudio Castagnoli Explains Why He'll Never Say Goodbye To William Regal
With William Regal on his way back to WWE, it's only natural that he'd want to bid farewell to the lads that make up the Blackpool Combat Club — Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli. This past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite," Regal did just that, even going so far as to say "the three main members of the Blackpool Combat Club didn't need me around anymore." But depending on who you ask, that's not necessarily the case. In a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio and ahead of his Final Battle showdown with Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship, Castagnoli touched on how special his relationship with Regal is.
Spoiler On Former WWE Star Facing Orange Cassidy On AEW Rampage
Last night on "AEW Dynamite," it was revealed that Orange Cassidy would be defending the AEW All-Atlantic Championship on this Friday's taped episode of "AEW Rampage." During a backstage segment involving "Freshly Squeezed" and Kip Sabian, it was determined that Sabian would not challenge for the title due to being hurt. Instead, Cassidy told the Englishman to go "find someone else" for him to defend the AEW All-Atlantic gold against. Due to the taped nature of "Rampage," the identity of Cassidy's challenger has already been given away.
Triple H Hangs With Bad Bunny Ahead Of WWE WrestleMania Season
WrestleMania season may seem like it's still a ways away when in reality the Royal Rumble is only a month away and things will be kicking into gear before one knows it. As such, even the smallest thing is going to start some form of speculation, such as WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque hanging out with hip-hop recording artist and occasional wrestler Bad Bunny.
John Cena Set For Upcoming WWE SmackDown Appearance
For those wondering when they'd see John Cena in WWE again, the time is now — or at least in a couple of weeks from now. Variety has learned that the "Peacemaker" star and former multi-time WWE Champion is set to appear on the final "SmackDown" of the year on December 30 from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. This comes on the heels of Cena's only other WWE appearance of the year — the June 27 episode of "Raw" celebrating his 20 years in the industry. While Cena did not wrestle that night, he did appear in several backstage segments throughout and cut a promo of appreciation as well.
Sami Zayn Confirms 'Real-Life' Element Of WWE Pairing With Jimmy Uso
With the ongoing story of Sami Zayn's attempts to ingratiate himself into The Bloodline, the veteran performer continues to carve a place for himself at the top of the card in WWE. The chemistry between Zayn and the other members of The Bloodline is utterly palpable, helping create one of the most engaging storylines happening in professional wrestling today. During an interview with Peter Rosenberg on "Cheap Heat," Zayn shared some insight into the relationship between himself and The Usos, including a particular element of his real-life friendship with Jimmy that has found its way onscreen in their story.
Dustin Rhodes Confirms When His AEW Contract Is Up
The end of his in-ring days is in sight for AEW's Dustin Rhodes. The long-time veteran of the squared circle made that clear recently when he announced that 2023 would be his last year in the ring. And, at least a few days removed from the announcement, Rhodes is sticking to that statement.
Tony Khan Points To ROH Star In Response To Eric Bischoff Criticism
Tony Khan is punching back –- again –- at ongoing criticism from former WCW executive Eric Bischoff about AEW's booking and use of wrestlers outside its own roster. In recent months, Bischoff has knocked Khan for his inexperience and said he books wrestling "like a 14-year-old." But during a recent interview on the "Battleground Podcast," the AEW owner gave a not-so-veiled jab back at Bischoff when asked about former ROH World Television Champion Shane Taylor's recent appearance on "Rampage."
