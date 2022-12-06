ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Comments / 3

Related
newsnationnow.com

Student misbehavior may add to teacher shortage problem

(NewsNation) — Teachers and support staff in Brevard County, Florida, said at a special school board meeting Thursday that they’re no longer able to take the abuse of bad student behavior. The Brevard County School District chair said teachers and bus drivers are walking out in droves. “We...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Osceola County Schools superintendent Debra Pace announces retirement

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County Schools Superintendent Debra Pace has announced she plans to retire on June 23. “It has been a tremendous honor, privilege, and blessing to have served the School District of Osceola County as Superintendent since 2016. I am so grateful for the amazing commitment and dedication you bring to our work every day, despite the many challenges we continue to face. Visiting our schools and departments, seeing the joy and laughter on our students’ faces, and witnessing the results of our work together each year at our graduations bring me great joy!
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Volusia County looks to fire jail director amid reports of hostile work conditions

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County officials issued a letter of intent to fire the corrections director Wednesday after multiple reports of him mistreating inmates and employees at the jail. According to the Volusia County Department of Public Protection, human resources received an email in May 2022 about a...
WESH

Volusia County corrections director to be fired, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County has filed a notice of intent to fire Corrections Director Mark Flowers. This came after a seven-month investigation. The move followed a thorough investigation that included speaking with around 20 prison officers and looking over more than 15,000 texts that Flowers wrote and received, officials said.
click orlando

Titusville water well tests positive for fecal indicator, officials say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A Titusville raw water well tested positive for E. coli Thursday, causing the city to shut it down, according to Titusville officials. The well will remain offline until a follow-up sample shows the well is not contaminated, officials said. They added that samples taken from treated water in the distribution system didn’t contain E. coli.
TITUSVILLE, FL
click orlando

Action Church opens Christmas Store to empower parents

WINTER PARK, Fla. – A Central Florida church opened a unique Christmas Store on Saturday that empowers parents to purchase amazing gifts for their children at steeply discounted prices. Christmas is a joyous season, but for Jennifer Spencer, it can be stressful. “We live paycheck to paycheck. It’s kind...
WINTER PARK, FL
WESH

Flu activity increasing in most central Florida counties

ORLANDO, Fla. — The latest flu report from the Florida Department of Health shows that the flu positivity rate across the state is dropping. According to the health department, overall emergency room visits for the flu are going down too. State data shows that in central Florida flu activity...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man drowns in ocean off Brevard County beach, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man died in Brevard County Wednesday after disappearing underwater during a swim, according to the sheriff’s office. Crews were dispatched to Sunrise Park in Indialantic along at North Miramar Avenue around 2:30 p.m., county officials told News 6. Deputies said a man in...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Col. Joe Kittinger, legendary Orlando aerospace pioneer, dies at 94

ORLANDO, Fla. – Col. Joe Kittinger, an Air Force veteran whose legendary jump from a balloon in the stratosphere above Earth set a milestone in aerospace history and was key to the space program, has died. The U.S. Parachute Association said Kittinger died this week at the age of...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy