click orlando
‘Attacked, scratched, headbutted:’ Brevard School Board discusses discipline issues in district
VIERA, Fla. – Brevard County school board members discussed discipline crackdown policies during a meeting Thursday morning. The meeting started at 9 a.m., weeks after Brevard County School Board Chair Matt Susin said 42 teachers and eight bus drivers have quit because of student behavior. [TRENDING: Become a News...
School board discusses student discipline policy in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard Public Schools is holding a special meeting Thursday to talk about what school board leaders are calling problematic behavior in classrooms. Channel 9′s Melonie Holt was on hand for this morning’s meeting which began at 9 a.m. in Viera. About 43 people...
fox35orlando.com
Multiple Florida teachers, bus drivers quit due to student misbehavior in Brevard County: board chairman
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - These days, Brevard County high school teacher Dan Bennett said teachers are spending more time disciplining students than teaching them, and the word "frustrated" doesn’t nearly cover it. "Wow. This is always a tough job," said Bennett, who has been a teacher for almost 30...
Brevard County cracking down on bad behavior in class
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County school district leaders and parents are working together to try and address what some are calling “scary behavior” among students. In a seven-hour meeting on Thursday, school leaders, teachers, parents and community members met to look at changing how the district handles discipline with students.
newsnationnow.com
Student misbehavior may add to teacher shortage problem
(NewsNation) — Teachers and support staff in Brevard County, Florida, said at a special school board meeting Thursday that they’re no longer able to take the abuse of bad student behavior. The Brevard County School District chair said teachers and bus drivers are walking out in droves. “We...
Osceola County Schools superintendent Debra Pace announces retirement
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County Schools Superintendent Debra Pace has announced she plans to retire on June 23. “It has been a tremendous honor, privilege, and blessing to have served the School District of Osceola County as Superintendent since 2016. I am so grateful for the amazing commitment and dedication you bring to our work every day, despite the many challenges we continue to face. Visiting our schools and departments, seeing the joy and laughter on our students’ faces, and witnessing the results of our work together each year at our graduations bring me great joy!
Florida sheriff's video on new student disciplinary measures sparks backlash; he refuses to back down
Education officials and concerned parents addressed comments Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey made last month outside a prison demanding harsher student discipline.
click orlando
Volusia County looks to fire jail director amid reports of hostile work conditions
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County officials issued a letter of intent to fire the corrections director Wednesday after multiple reports of him mistreating inmates and employees at the jail. According to the Volusia County Department of Public Protection, human resources received an email in May 2022 about a...
WESH
Volusia County corrections director to be fired, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County has filed a notice of intent to fire Corrections Director Mark Flowers. This came after a seven-month investigation. The move followed a thorough investigation that included speaking with around 20 prison officers and looking over more than 15,000 texts that Flowers wrote and received, officials said.
theapopkavoice.com
Secret meeting between Mayor Nelson, city officials and Rock Springs Ridge HOA shocks City Commission
It was in April 2021 when Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson proposed a deal to swap City land on Harmon Road to facilitate a deal between the Rock Springs Ridge Homeowners Association and The Golf Group, owners of the RSR golf course lands. Then, in November 2021, the Apopka City Council...
Osceola County deputies say department is trying to discourage them from joining union
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — 9 Investigates has learned the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is handing out paperwork to its supervisors asking them to tell deputies the downfalls of joining a union. Sources inside the department said deputies are voting on a union because of concerns about unfair treatment...
theapopkavoice.com
Orange County Clerk of Courts hosting holiday brunch for local seniors
Orange County Clerk of Courts Tiffany Moore Russell is excited to announce the return of her annual “Senior Holiday Brunch” to give back to one of the most valued populations in our community. On Thursday, December 8, 2021, the holiday brunch will be served to more than 450...
click orlando
‘Do you have a sense of peace?’ AdventHealth officials ask patients questions to check mental health
WINTER PARK, Fla. – With the end of the year quickly approaching, many of us are squeezing in those last-minute doctor’s appointments. But you may have noticed some interesting questions your physician is asking. Members of the News 6 team noticed they were being asked questions related to...
State attorney proposes juvenile justice changes to combat youth violence
ORLANDO, Fla. — With the perception that youth violence is on the rise in Central Florida, a local state attorney is proposing changes that she believes could keep teens from hopping in and out of jail. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Speaking to a crowd of...
click orlando
Titusville water well tests positive for fecal indicator, officials say
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A Titusville raw water well tested positive for E. coli Thursday, causing the city to shut it down, according to Titusville officials. The well will remain offline until a follow-up sample shows the well is not contaminated, officials said. They added that samples taken from treated water in the distribution system didn’t contain E. coli.
click orlando
Action Church opens Christmas Store to empower parents
WINTER PARK, Fla. – A Central Florida church opened a unique Christmas Store on Saturday that empowers parents to purchase amazing gifts for their children at steeply discounted prices. Christmas is a joyous season, but for Jennifer Spencer, it can be stressful. “We live paycheck to paycheck. It’s kind...
click orlando
Florida lawmakers discuss special session on property insurance at Orlando summit
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – With only a few days left before lawmakers are called back to the state capitol to try and fix Florida’s property insurance market, legislators say they are waiting to see the exact language written in the bill they will discuss. Some representatives and senators scheduled...
WESH
Flu activity increasing in most central Florida counties
ORLANDO, Fla. — The latest flu report from the Florida Department of Health shows that the flu positivity rate across the state is dropping. According to the health department, overall emergency room visits for the flu are going down too. State data shows that in central Florida flu activity...
click orlando
Man drowns in ocean off Brevard County beach, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man died in Brevard County Wednesday after disappearing underwater during a swim, according to the sheriff’s office. Crews were dispatched to Sunrise Park in Indialantic along at North Miramar Avenue around 2:30 p.m., county officials told News 6. Deputies said a man in...
click orlando
Col. Joe Kittinger, legendary Orlando aerospace pioneer, dies at 94
ORLANDO, Fla. – Col. Joe Kittinger, an Air Force veteran whose legendary jump from a balloon in the stratosphere above Earth set a milestone in aerospace history and was key to the space program, has died. The U.S. Parachute Association said Kittinger died this week at the age of...
