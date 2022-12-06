OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County Schools Superintendent Debra Pace has announced she plans to retire on June 23. “It has been a tremendous honor, privilege, and blessing to have served the School District of Osceola County as Superintendent since 2016. I am so grateful for the amazing commitment and dedication you bring to our work every day, despite the many challenges we continue to face. Visiting our schools and departments, seeing the joy and laughter on our students’ faces, and witnessing the results of our work together each year at our graduations bring me great joy!

OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO