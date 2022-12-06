ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Jimari Butler returns to Nebraska two days after entering transfer portal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Nebraska edge rusher is returning to the school just two days after entering the transfer portal. Jimari Butler, who entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, announced Friday that he has decided to stick with the Huskers. Butler’s announcement came less than a day after...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Shelley and Huskers cruise past Wisconsin

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After 15 days away Nebraska women’s basketball returned to Pinnacle Bank Arena to play host to Wisconsin in a 82-54 defeat over the Badgers on Wednesday night. The Huskers were led by guard Jaz Shelley who erupted for 31 points and four assists to...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Huskers to hire Syracuse’s Tony White as defensive coordinator, ESPN reports

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska and Matt Rhule have found their new defensive coordinator, an ESPN source said Thursday. Tony White, the current defensive coordinator at Syracuse, has agreed to a three-year deal, according to the source. He chose Nebraska over “multiple offers,” ESPN reporter Pete Thamel wrote....
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Matt Rhule keeps Donovan Raiola on as Huskers offensive line coach

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Donovan Raiola will stay on the Huskers’ coaching staff. Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule named Raiola, who was hired last year, as the team’s offensive line coach on Friday. Raiola has experience in the NFL, helping coach the Chicago Bears offensive line for...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Esports to become a varsity sport at SCC

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Students at Southeast Community College will be able to play a new sport next fall: esports. “It feels really good,” said Liberty Bixenmann, a member of the SCC Lincoln esports club. “A lot of the games that I want to compete in are part of that organization, and it offers a lot of new opportunities for us.”
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Arizona polygamy case linked to Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Arizona man is accused of taking 20 wives, many of whom were minors. And new court documents link the case to Lincoln. Samuel Bateman met several of his victims on trips to Lincoln in 2020. Bateman is the leader of a small polygamous group...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska power companies prepare ahead of potential wintry mix

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Crews from the Nebraska Public Power District and Lincoln Electric System are just some among many eyeing the forecast for freezing rain and ice on Thursday. “They just make sure everything is clean, make sure the trucks are gassed up,” said Grant Otten, spokesman for...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

20-year-old Nebraska inmate dies at Tecumseh State Prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 20-year-old died Thursday at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in Johnson County. Isaac Serrano-Dominguez was serving a four-to-five-year sentence on charges out of Douglas County, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said Friday. Officials have not determined Serrano-Dominguez’s cause of death yet. A...
JOHNSON COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Omaha zoo employee sent to hospital after being stung by stingray

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An employee at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium was sent to the hospital Friday after an encounter with a freshwater stingray. The employee was injured while working in the Lied Jungle, the zoo said in a statement. Officials said the employee was wearing...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

138 Lincoln Public Schools students compete in culinary contest

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Public Schools hosted its 17th annual culinary competition on Wednesday at The Career Academy on Southeast Community College’s campus. One hundred and thirty-eight family and consumer science students competed in team entrée making, solo salad and sauce making and other culinary activities.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Crash knocks vehicle into Lincoln pond late Wednesday night

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — At least two vehicles collided late Wednesday night in Lincoln, sending one of them into a pond. This happened on 27th Street and Yankee Hill Road just before 11:30 p.m. The driver who ended up in the pond was able to make it out. Witnesses...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Deadly crash north of Lincoln closes part of Highway 77 Friday morning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Part of Highway 77 north of Lincoln was closed Friday morning following a deadly crash. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and tells Channel 8 one person died after their pickup truck flipped near Agnew Road, just south of Ceresco. UPDATE: 24-year-old killed...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Respect for Marriage Act amasses support and opposition in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln community spoke out following the passing of the Respect for Marriage Act, which protects same-sex and interracial unions. Business owner and LGBTQ+ activist, Jenn Dunn, says it’s heartbreaking to still have conversations about this topic. “We’re not quite there yet because there’s...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Magic Moments: Family of Lincoln boy with lymphoma gets Christmas gifts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln family received a special Christmas experience on Thursday. The Akridge family had their world turned upside down in March, when 9-year-old Levi was diagnosed with a form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. But thanks to Union Bank & Trust, the family had a special Christmas.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

8 people evacuate as fire races through Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Fire & Rescue battled a house fire that forced eight people to evacuate Friday morning. It started in a Southwest 24th Street home’s attic around 5:30 a.m. The house is just a few blocks north of West South Street. LFR tells that Channel...
LINCOLN, NE

