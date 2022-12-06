ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
KTAR.com

Here’s what Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema had to say on Title 42 and Ducey’s shipping container wall

PHOENIX — Turbulence at the southern border is one of the hot-button topics in Arizona and it’s one U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema says is at the top of her mind. Sinema joined KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Gaydos and Chad Show on Friday to discuss the impending end to Title 42, her immigration efforts with the Biden administration and her thoughts on Gov. Doug Ducey’s shipping container wall.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Boston

Signs show inflation's grip on American pocketbooks may be loosening

By Christine Romans, CNNIt's too soon to declare victory over inflation, but from gas to chicken to big-screen TVs, there are, increasingly, signs that inflation's grip on American pocketbooks may be loosening.Gas prices are back to last year's levels, after spiking to a record high of just over $5 a gallon this summer. For perspective, a gallon of regular has fallen by almost 50 cents in just a month, making it about $10 cheaper to fill up an average SUV today than a month ago.Shoppers scored major deals over the Thanksgiving shopping period amid widespread price-cutting. Online inflation fell 1.9%...
BobVila

The Best Solar Companies in Arizona of 2022

If there is one thing that Arizona has to offer, it’s sunshine. The clear, dry air and southern latitude set up plentiful year-round sun exposure throughout the state. Flagstaff, Phoenix, and Tucson all rank in the top 25 sunniest cities in the nation, with Phoenix taking the top spot. With such an ample supply of clean energy, switching to solar energy is a natural decision for many Arizonans.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy