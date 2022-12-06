Read full article on original website
Related
What Joe Biden, other dignitaries saw on Taiwan Semiconductor factory tour in Phoenix
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. offered a rare look inside the fabrication facility under construction in north Phoenix to commemorate the “tool-in,” when the building is ready enough for the first manufacturing equipment to be brought inside. The first phase of the fabrication facility, or fab, began construction in...
KTAR.com
Here’s what Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema had to say on Title 42 and Ducey’s shipping container wall
PHOENIX — Turbulence at the southern border is one of the hot-button topics in Arizona and it’s one U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema says is at the top of her mind. Sinema joined KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Gaydos and Chad Show on Friday to discuss the impending end to Title 42, her immigration efforts with the Biden administration and her thoughts on Gov. Doug Ducey’s shipping container wall.
CBS Boston
Signs show inflation's grip on American pocketbooks may be loosening
By Christine Romans, CNNIt's too soon to declare victory over inflation, but from gas to chicken to big-screen TVs, there are, increasingly, signs that inflation's grip on American pocketbooks may be loosening.Gas prices are back to last year's levels, after spiking to a record high of just over $5 a gallon this summer. For perspective, a gallon of regular has fallen by almost 50 cents in just a month, making it about $10 cheaper to fill up an average SUV today than a month ago.Shoppers scored major deals over the Thanksgiving shopping period amid widespread price-cutting. Online inflation fell 1.9%...
DOJ subpoenas Maricopa election officials, other counties for Trump documents
Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed officials in Arizona as well as other states asking for communications with or involving former President Donald Trump and his campaign aides.
The Best Solar Companies in Arizona of 2022
If there is one thing that Arizona has to offer, it’s sunshine. The clear, dry air and southern latitude set up plentiful year-round sun exposure throughout the state. Flagstaff, Phoenix, and Tucson all rank in the top 25 sunniest cities in the nation, with Phoenix taking the top spot. With such an ample supply of clean energy, switching to solar energy is a natural decision for many Arizonans.
Phoenix will reduce speed limits; Arizona teachers lag in reflecting student diversity; Fiesta Bowl Parade 2022
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. A review by the Phoenix's streets department concluded drivers should slow down at spots downtown, in Laveen and Moon Valley. Here's how much and where. Arizona teachers lag in reflecting their students' diversity....
