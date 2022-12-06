Read full article on original website
Related
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Trade Destinations For Canucks’ Brock Boeser
It was only a matter of time. First, it was Bo Horvat, then Tyler Myers, and now it’s Brock Boeser‘s turn to be in the spotlight when it comes to trade rumors. On Saturday’s (Dec. 3) Hockey Night in Canada 32 Thoughts segment, insider Elliotte Friedman dropped a bombshell reporting that the Vancouver Canucks had given Boeser’s agent permission to start poking around the trade market for his client.
The Hockey Writers
3 Red Wings with Disappointing Starts to the 2022-23 Season
The Detroit Red Wings are now 24 games into the 2022-23 season. While that is not quite a third of the way through the 82-game schedule, that’s more than enough to time to have a good grip on team and individual trends this season. For example, with a record of 12-7-5, it’s clear that the Red Wings are not going to be one of the basement-dwellers this season, and could very well be in the playoff picture on the final night of the season. In other words: things are trending up in Hockeytown.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Prospects Report: Lohrei, Bussi, DiPietro & More
Things are going very well for the Boston Bruins and things are going just as well for their top minor league affiliate, the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL). The P-Bruins are getting some impressive performances from some of the Black and Gold’s prospects and a veteran.
The Hockey Writers
Los Angeles Kings: 3 Trade Targets to Shake Up Goaltending Depth
The Los Angeles Kings sent shockwaves throughout the NHL last week when they decided to put goaltender Cal Petersen on waivers. He eventually cleared and was assigned to the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League (AHL). Still, the bold move by general manager (GM) Rob Blake was quite the turn of events in Los Angeles.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens News & Rumors: Caufield, Monahan, Edmundson, More
In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, the work on Cole Caufield’s next contract has begun, Habs’ management is discussing the possibility of re-signing Sean Monahan, and the Edmonton Oilers might be interested in Joel Edmundson. Plus, Brendan Gallagher will be sidelined for two...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Bertuzzi Hindering Potential Trade with Slump & Injuries
It seems like Tyler Bertuzzi’s name has been in the rumor mill forever at this point. Prior to the 2021-22 season, it was rumored that the scrappy winger was a target of the Toronto Maple Leafs, but Canada’s vaccination requirement basically completely shut that idea down. He then went on to have the best season of his career, posting 30 goals and 62 points as a top-line winger for the Detroit Red Wings. Now in the last season of the two-year deal he signed last year, word is that Red Wings management and Bertuzzi’s representatives have yet to begin discussions on a new contract. That leaves room for further speculation about the 27-year-old’s future in Hockeytown.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: Cassidy Returns and Ends Historic Winning Streak
The schedule for the Boston Bruins has gotten a lot tougher in the last couple of weeks. The Black and Gold have played against some of the iron of the NHL on home ice, but now the schedule flips and they are getting ready to hit the road for a three-game road trip.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets News & Rumors: Voracek, Marchenko, Berni & More
Just when you thought the injury situation couldn’t get worse for the Columbus Blue Jackets, they suffer another gut punch. One of their leading scorers from last season likely won’t be seen again this season. The Blue Jackets recently announced that winger Jake Voracek would be out indefinitely...
The Hockey Writers
All Defenseman Linked to Oilers In Trade Talk So Far This Season
Insiders, fans, and media are all saying the same thing: the Edmonton Oilers need a defenseman. Darnell Nurse and Cody Ceci are playing too much, Brett Kulak might be too high in the rotation to be as effective as he needs to be, Evan Bouchard and Philip Broberg are struggling in elevated roles and Tyson Barrie is hit or miss when it comes to his effectiveness on a night-to-night basis.
The Hockey Writers
4 Maple Leafs AHLers to Watch This Season
The Toronto Maple Leafs are seeing a number of players within their farm system get an opportunity to show their worth at the NHL level. As they’ve been constantly hit with the injury bug, players with the Toronto Marlies in the American Hockey League have produced and have earned a call-up as a result to fill the void.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Need to Capitalize on 3-Game Homestand
The St. Louis Blues snapped a modest four-game losing streak with a tight 7-4 win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday, and they must use this momentum to have a successful three-game homestand against three Central Division contenders or risk falling out of the playoff hunt entirely. Failure to take at least four points from this upcoming stretch could doom the Blues’ season for good. But, conversely, the team could find themselves right back in the race with three wins against the Winnipeg Jets, Colorado Avalanche, and Nashville Predators.
Tierney gets 1st goal for Panthers in 5-1 win over Red Wings
Veteran Chris Tierney scored his first goal of the season in his second game with Florida, and the Panthers scored four times in the second period to beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-1
The Hockey Writers
3 Standout Maple Leafs So Far in 2022-23
The Toronto Maple Leafs have faced plenty of challenges so far this season. Their defense has been decimated by injuries, and three of their best defensemen have been out for an extended period. However, there have also been a few bright spots. The core four have been producing at a high level, and the defense has stepped up to make up for injuries and played well. Also, both goalies have played exceptionally well, which has boosted the team to second place in the Atlantic Division.
The Hockey Writers
3 Sharks Prospects Off to Great Starts to the 2022-23 Season
Last year, I looked at five San Jose Sharks prospects who had surprisingly good campaigns up to the midway point of the 2021-22 season. Of the five, Daniil Gushchin and Brandon Coe have made the jump to the American Hockey League (AHL) with the San Jose Barracuda, Ethan Cardwell continues to tear it up in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), Gannon Laroque has yet to play due to an injury, and Mike Robinson is no longer with the organization.
The Hockey Writers
3 Canadiens Underachieving to Start Season
The Montreal Canadiens are off to a good start, considering they were supposed to be one of the league’s worst teams based on last year’s showing. So far this season, they are .500 and just four points from a playoff spot, which is very good, given the team is without superstar Carey Price and has four rookie defencemen in the lineup. Nick Suzuki’s line is leading the way, and he and Cole Caufield are scoring at about a point-per-game pace. However, in Montreal, it is not all rainbows and sunshine, and their players are not meeting their expectations. Here is a look at three players who are underachieving in a big way.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways from the Avalanche’s 5-3 Loss to the Flyers – 12/5/22
The Colorado Avalanche traveled to the Wells Fargo Center Monday night to face a struggling Philadelphia Flyers team. The Flyers were losers of 12 of the last 13 entering the contest, with the least effective power play in the league, converting on only 14.1 percent of opportunities. But the depleted...
The Hockey Writers
Panthers List for Santa – Healthy Roster, Cap Space & Defense
The Florida Panthers are having a rocky 2022-23 season. They currently sit one point out of the last wild card spot in the Eastern Conference behind both the Detroit Red Wings and the New York Rangers with 28 points and a record of 12-9-4. At this point last season, they were 16-4-3 with 35 points, a seven-point dropoff.
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ Darryl Sutter Negating Opportunities for the Prospects
It is now getting into the thick of December and the NHL is past the quarter mark of the season. The Calgary Flames find themselves on the outside of the playoff picture looking in as they have had an underwhelming season to this point. There are many concerns and places to improve, but one that can be helped is the forward group.
The Hockey Writers
Lesser For Boeser: Why Canucks Won’t Get Good Return In Trade
Brock Boeser and his agent are knocking on doors around the NHL in the hopes that a couple of teams answer and show interest in the forward ahead of this season’s NHL Trade Deadline. The Vancouver Canucks and Boeser are clearly not on the same page when it comes to his status with the team and it seems like rumors of the organization potentially dismantling things means Boeser would be among the first to be sent packing.
The Hockey Writers
Steve Yzerman’s Fingerprints Are All Over Red Wings & Lightning
Although it’s common for teams to swap players, it’s a little less common to swap coaches and even rarer to move general managers from one team back to their original team. Steve Yzerman, who has served as the general manager (GM) for both the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Detroit Red Wings, has made these transactions possible – affecting the futures of both teams.
Comments / 0