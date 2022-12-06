Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Shows Off Swole Bicep In New Fan Photo
Cody Rhodes has been absent from view after suffering a torn pectoral tendon in June, but a new fan photograph posted to Twitter finds a buff Rhodes in an impressive bicep display. WWE announced that Rhodes incurred a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a "Raw" match with Seth Rollins...
nodq.com
Report: Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) recently stated in an Instagram video that “there’s going to be something so f*cking crazy coming.” While it’s unknown if this is related to what was said in the Instagram video, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following…. “Mercedes...
Sasha Banks' Possible Return To Wrestling Revealed: Report
Sasha Banks' possible return to professional wrestling has reportedly been revealed.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Is Trying To Make Member Of The Bloodline Crack On WWE TV
Solo Sikoa has acknowledged that his attempts to present a very serious demeanor in the WWE ring are being undermined by his Bloodline comrade Sami Zayn, who has a penchant for trying to make his comrades laugh in the ring. In an interview on the "Superstar Crossover" podcast, Sikoa cut...
ringsidenews.com
Asuka Seemingly Hints At Returning To Old Gimmick
Asuka is one of the most respected members of Monday Night RAW’s women’s division. The Empress of Tomorrow was also one of the best things about the women’s division on RAW throughout the pandemic, but she had a tremendous career in Japan prior to her WWE jump as well. After what transpired on RAW this week, it seems Asuka hinted at going back to her old gimmick.
wrestlinginc.com
Dominik Mysterio Teases The Judgment Day Invading WWE SmackDown
Things have not been the same in the Mysterio household since WWE Clash at the Castle in September when Dominik turned on his father Rey. Dominik aligned with The Judgment Day and has since begun an on-screen romantic relationship with Rhea Ripley. Following the betrayal, Triple H allowed Rey to move from "Raw" to "SmackDown" to avoid further conflict. Unfortunately, that didn't stop the new couple when they invaded the Mysterio family's Thanksgiving dinner, and it may not stop them from invading the blue brand either.
ringsidenews.com
Zelina Vega Reacts To Naomi Hanging Out With Jade Cargill
Zelina Vega is known for her charismatic personality that has helped her excel in every major role in WWE. Vega currently serves as the manager for the upcoming faction, Legado Del Fantasma. She recently reacted to her fellow WWE superstar Naomi hanging out with AEW star Jade Cargill. Naomi has...
wrestlinginc.com
Rumored Bray Wyatt Stable Members Spotted In Crowd During WWE NXT
Vincent Marseglia and Dutch of The Righteous were spotted sitting in the crowd during the 12/6 episode of "WWE NXT." According to PWInsider, the former ROH stars are presently in Orlando, Florida as part of the ongoing WWE Performance Center tryouts. As noted earlier, former NWA and AEW star Kylie Rae and former MLW star KC Navarro are also participating in the tryouts that will continue through the end of the week.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Austin Theory Apologized After Match On WWE Raw
Austin Theory was reportedly "very apologetic" in the backstage area for botching a top rope hurricanrana spot during his Unites States Championship defense against Mustafa Ali on this week's "WWE Raw" in Washington, D.C. According to Fightful Select, "there was no heat" between Theory and Ali for the mistimed spot,...
wrestlinginc.com
CM Punk Shares Photo From WWE Run
CM Punk caused massive waves throughout professional wrestling when he made his return to the business as part of AEW in late August 2021. Fast forward to a little over a year later, and Punk was making waves in the wrestling business again, but this time for a completely different reason. Shortly after winning the AEW World Championship at the All Out pay-per-view, it was announced that he had been stripped of his title after being involved in a notorious brawl with The Elite following the event. Reports have since surfaced that a buy-out of Punk's contract is in the works, and questions about his future have remained unanswered, but now it seems as if the man himself has provided a possible answer.
wrestlinginc.com
John Morrison Set To Return To Major Wrestling Promotion In 2023
Former WWE star John Morrison is set to return to Major League Wrestling (MLW) at the MLW Blood & Thunder event in Philadelphia on Saturday, January 7. Now going by the name Johnny Fusion, the veteran wrestler last competed for MLW at MLW's War Games event back in September 2018. Shortly after that match, the former Johnny Impact captured the IMPACT World Championship from Austin Aries at Bound for Glory 2018 and had a 7-month reign as champion until dropping the title to Brian Cage. He would subsequently join WWE in 2019 until his release from the promotion last November.
wrestlinginc.com
Solo Sikoa Reveals Scrapped WWE NXT Plans
Solo Sikoa is a relatively new face in the WWE Universe, having only debuted on television in October 2021. But being part of one of wrestling's greatest dynasties –- the Anoa'i family –- brought instant attention to the young prospect when he began his "NXT" journey. Sikoa quickly proved that he could hang with some of the brightest up-and-comers on the roster, propelling him into the "NXT" North American Title picture throughout the first half of 2022. When he returned from a knee injury on September 3, it was at WWE's Clash at the Castle event, where Solo's first main roster appearance was to guarantee Roman Reigns retained his WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. In the weeks that followed, Sikoa would wrap up his "NXT" run by winning the North American Championship before vacating it shortly after to go to the main roster full-time.
wrestlinginc.com
Naomi Hangs With AEW Star At NBA Game
For over 200 days, Naomi, along with Sasha Banks, has not been seen in WWE following her and Banks decision to walk out of "WWE Raw" this past May. In walking out, they placed their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the desk of then Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. Following their actions, both women were suspended and have not returned since. Despite their not being on TV, neither Banks nor Naomi have been afraid to make public appearances, as both women were at the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sasha Banks Files To Trademark Her Real Name
Sasha Banks, who has not appeared for WWE since May 2022 after walking out alongside Naomi due to creative differences, applied to trademark “Mercedes Varnado” under her real name on December 1st with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The filing was made through Michael E....
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Schiavone Wishes He Could've Called This WrestleMania Match
Tony Schiavone will go down in history as one of the greatest pro wrestling commentators of all time, and throughout his career, he has been able to call some incredible bouts, and still gets to do today as part of the AEW broadcast team. No matter how many years he has spent calling matches, Schiavone remains a fan and there are encounters that he wishes he could have been part of.
From Couch-Surfing to World Champion
Jamie Hayter’s rise over the past two years has been remarkable.
wrestlinginc.com
Dan Severn Describes WWE Contract Negotiations With Vince McMahon
A Hall of Famer with both the Ultimate Fighting Championship and the National Wrestling Alliance, Dan Severn found great success in both MMA and professional wrestling. After an outstanding career as an amateur wrestler, "The Beast" made his mark as a pro wrestler initially in the National Wrestling Alliance, where he won the company's biggest prize — the NWA World's Heavyweight Championship — twice.
diva-dirt.com
Valerie Loureda Receives New WWE Ring Name
The first Cuban American female NXT Superstar Valerie Loureda has received her new ring name. She will now be going by the name of Lola Vice. She reveals this on her social media. Loureda is a former Bellator MMA prospect and was signed with WWE following her WrestleMania tryout earlier...
wrestlingheadlines.com
NJPW Super Jr. Tag League Results 12/7/22
First Match: Ryohei Oiwa & Yuto Nakashima vs. Kosei Fujita & Oskar Leube. Yuto Nakashima and Oskar Leube will start things off. Forearm Exchange. Nakashima with a double leg takedown. Nakashima repeatedly stomps on Leube’s chest. Ground and Pound Exchange. Leube repeatedly stomps on Nakashima’s chest. Nakashima scores the ankle pick. Nakashima applies a Knee Bar. Leube grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Nakashima tags in Oiwa. Oiwa knocks Fujita off the ring apron. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle for a one count. Oiwa stomps on Leube’s back. Oiwa repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Leube. Oiwa applies The Heel Hook. Leube grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Oiwa applies a front face lock. Nakashima tags himself in. Nakashima kicks the left hamstring of Leube. Nakashima with a single leg takedown. Nakashima repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Leube. Nakashima applies The Heel Hook. Fujita breaks up the submission hold. Nakashima blasts Fujita off the apron. Nakashima with a forearm smash. Nakashima tags in Oiwa.
tjrwrestling.net
Banned Stars Referenced On AEW Dynamite
Two stars that are not likely to ever appear on AEW television were referenced on AEW Dynamite as a huge title match was announced on the show. On Dynamite in Cedar Park, Texas FTR challenged The Acclaimed for the AEW Tag Team Championship as they looked to add a fourth title to their repertoire.
Comments / 0