Warren County, OH

WLWT 5

Police investigating shooting and fire in Goshen Township

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police are investigating a shooting and a fire in Goshen Township on Friday night. According to officials, crews were called to a structure fire and report of gunshots in a trailer park on Park Avenue around 3 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, crews found that one...
GOSHEN, OH
Fox 19

Man dies after shooting in Covington, lieutenant says

COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) -One person is dead following a shooting in Covington early Saturday morning, according to the Lt. Justin Bradbury with the Covington Police Department. Bradbury says officers were called to the 200 block of West 21st Street around 7:40 a.m. for the report of a shooting. Once they...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

1 person injured in Dearborn County fire

DEARBORN COUNTY, In. (WXIX) -One man is injured after a fire occurred at an apartment in Dearborn County Friday night. Firefighters say they were called just after 10 p.m. to Alpha Drive at the Dillsboro Village Apartments. According to firefighters, the victim was trying to put out the flames but...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

Reports of a pedestrian struck on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a pedestrian struck on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Lawrenceburg Speedway ransacked, every equipment key stolen

LAWRENCEBURG, In. (WXIX) - Police are investigating after two people broke into the Lawrenceburg Speedway and left it vandalized, resulting in thousands of dollars in damage. Track officials say it happened overnight Wednesday and that the suspects are two teenagers. Kimberly Rudisell is marketing director at the speedway. “Thursday morning,...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN

