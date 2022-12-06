Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Police investigating shooting and fire in Goshen Township
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police are investigating a shooting and a fire in Goshen Township on Friday night. According to officials, crews were called to a structure fire and report of gunshots in a trailer park on Park Avenue around 3 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, crews found that one...
WLWT 5
Police responds to reports of an assault with injuries on Fairbanks Avenue in Sedamsville
CINCINNATI — Police responds to reports of an assault with injuries on Fairbanks Avenue in Sedamsville. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
‘I heard 4 or 5 shots go off;’ 911 caller describes shots fired at Dayton high school
DAYTON — Update at 5:55 a.m. ET, Dec. 10:. Trotwood Police responded to reports of shots fired at Meadowdale High School Friday evening. News Center 7 previously reported that officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Whitestone Court at around 9:50 p.m. A 911 call from the incident...
Fox 19
Man dies after shooting in Covington, lieutenant says
COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) -One person is dead following a shooting in Covington early Saturday morning, according to the Lt. Justin Bradbury with the Covington Police Department. Bradbury says officers were called to the 200 block of West 21st Street around 7:40 a.m. for the report of a shooting. Once they...
WLWT 5
Hamilton County Jail Services Officers fired, arrested for separate offenses
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Two people have been dismissed by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office following separate offenses, HCSO announced on Friday. According to officials, Cody Hunley, 36, recently experienced a mental health crisis while working and, as a result, damaged computer equipment. During the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office...
‘He was trying to take the power out;’ 1 man accused of vandalizing cell phone towers
TROY — A Piqua man is accused of vandalizing five cell phone towers in Miami County and some AT&T customers did not have service for about 34 hours this week, according to Troy Police. >>ORIGINAL STORY: Piqua man accused of vandalizing cell phone towers arrested. News Center 7′s Xavier...
Fox 19
1 person injured in Dearborn County fire
DEARBORN COUNTY, In. (WXIX) -One man is injured after a fire occurred at an apartment in Dearborn County Friday night. Firefighters say they were called just after 10 p.m. to Alpha Drive at the Dillsboro Village Apartments. According to firefighters, the victim was trying to put out the flames but...
WLWT 5
Clermont County resident Thomas Mills remains missing on 72nd birthday
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Friends and acquaintances of Thomas Mills keep waiting on news about where he might be. "When I heard he was missing, it just broke my heart. It was so sad," Valerie Jerome said. Known by many as Tommy, Mills was last seen Tuesday outside his...
WLWT 5
West Clermont Middle School student suspended, accused of making threatening statement
BATAVIA, Ohio — A West Clermont Middle School student has been suspended after officials were made aware of a possible school threat this week. The Clermont County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday school officials were made aware of a sixth-grader who made threats of "shooting up the school" while in class.
WLWT 5
Police on scene of a reported crash with injuries on Kirby Road in Lebanon
LEBANON, Ohio — Police on scene of a reported crash with injuries on Kirby Road in Lebanon.
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of shots fired on Ridge Avenue in Pleasant Ridge
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reports of shots fired on Ridge Avenue in Pleasant Ridge.
3 taken to hospital after I-75 NB crash
A two-vehicle crash occurred on I-75 northbound near Needmore Road. A call came into dispatch at 4:34 p.m. for a report of a crash.
WLWT 5
Police responding to reported crash with injuries on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Police responding to reported crash with injuries on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash.
WLWT 5
Reports of a pedestrian struck on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a pedestrian struck on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton.
Fox 19
Little Miami Middle School increasing police presence next week after threat found in bathroom
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Students will see an increased police presence at Little Miami Middle School Monday after a threat was found in the school’s bathroom, according to Director of Communications Emily Johnson. The threat was found on the wall of one of the girls’ bathroom after students were dismissed...
Fox 19
Lawrenceburg Speedway ransacked, every equipment key stolen
LAWRENCEBURG, In. (WXIX) - Police are investigating after two people broke into the Lawrenceburg Speedway and left it vandalized, resulting in thousands of dollars in damage. Track officials say it happened overnight Wednesday and that the suspects are two teenagers. Kimberly Rudisell is marketing director at the speedway. “Thursday morning,...
Elderly man fighting for life after getting hit by car in Norwood
The man was walking across the road at the intersection of Montgomery Road and Williams Avenue in Norwood around 2 p.m. Thursday when he was hit, investigators said.
WLWT 5
Police respond to State Route 48 in South Lebanon for a reported crash with injuries
SOUTH LEBANON, Ohio — Police respond to State Route 48 in South Lebanon for a reported crash with injuries.
WKRC
Local mother accused of causing son's death given permission to attend his visitation
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman accused of causing the death of her son gets to say goodbye to the boy. A judge approved a request from Molly Krebs to attend the visitation for 3-year-old Jaden. She was in the Justice Center, having been arrested earlier in December on charges...
OSHP: Student hit by school bus in Clermont County
According to investigators, on Thursday around 7 a.m. a bus was traveling east on Old State Route 32 but when the driver attempted to turn left on Old Batavia Road, the student was hit.
