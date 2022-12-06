Read full article on original website
Broncos release ex-Eagles safety
The Denver Broncos announced a roster change Tuesday. They have released veteran safety Anthony Harris, a source tells ESPN’s Adam Schefter. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. After six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Harris signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020. He started...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Very Confused By NFL GM's Firing On Tuesday
The big news in the NFL world on Tuesday was the Tennessee Titans' surprise decision to fire general manager Jon Robinson. The timing of the firing, with the Titans leading the AFC South and appearing primed to make the playoffs for the fifth time in the past six seasons, left many across the NFL ...
NFL World Is Praying For Baker Mayfield's Wife
It's been a difficult NFL season for Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily. Baker was demoted to third string on the Panthers' quarterback depth chart recently. He then requested a release, which Carolina granted. The good news is Baker, 27, is getting a fresh start. The Los Angeles Rams ...
Andrew Luck breaks silence on retirement
As if Indianapolis Colts fans thought they could get away during the bye week from the constant narratives surrounding the team, a bombshell was dropped Tuesday morning. Former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck finally broke his silence on why he retired in the middle of the prime of his career in a deep-thinking, reflective article by Seth Wickersham of ESPN.
Chiefs: Andy Reid is going to hate what one of his veteran players just did
The Kansas City Chiefs are a disciplined team and have been that way since Andy Reid arrived 10 or so years ago. That’s how all of his teams are. What I mean by disciplined, is they don’t do much talking. They let their play on the field do that. We heard Andy Reid talk about that last week heading into Bengals week.
OBJ 'to Eagles' as Cowboys Move to WR James Washington?
Will the Dallas Cowboys stop their pursuit Odell Beckham and put their belief in James Washington as a potential missing piece?
Eagles suffer setback with former Pro Bowler
The Philadelphia Eagles’ recent string of injuries continued on Tuesday with news that DE Robert Quinn is heading to Injured Reserve. Quinn, who the Eagles acquired in a trade with the Chicago Bears, is expected to undergo arthroscopic surgery to his knee this week, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Jerry Jones breaks silence on Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. meeting
Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to pick a team by the middle of this week, but after meeting with the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday, owner Jerry Jones is not confident he will play again this season. Jones spoke about the meeting Tuesday, expressing his reservations that OBJ will be back...
Andrew Luck ready to return to football, but there’s a catch
Andrew Luck has seemingly been content with his decision to leave the NFL back in 2019. But that doesn’t mean the yearning to return to football hasn’t been there. Based on a beautiful piece from ESPN’s Seth Wickersham detailing Andrew Luck as he is today, the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback is eyeing a return to the sport he loves – but this time with a clipboard in hand. The call of the game was loud as ever as he attended his daughter’s soccer practice within earshot of the Colts’ practice facility.
Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Shares Honest Update
It's been one whacky year for Baker Mayfield. He came into 2022 as the Browns starting quarterback but that only lasted a few months. The team went out and traded for Deshaun Watson, which meant Mayfield's days as a Brown were numbered. His trade wish was then granted to him...
Vikings May Get Weapon Back before End of Season
The Minnesota Vikings possess the NFL’s 18th-best offense per EPA/Play through 13 weeks of 2022, a meh figure considering the team is led by an offense-first head coach. The defense isn’t much better by the numbers, ranking 15th per EPA/Play and 31st in yards allowed. Yet, the Vikings continue to win games, owning a 10-2 record through Week 13, and are perhaps days away from clinching the NFC North.
Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
Browns Wide Receiver Placed On The Injured Reserve
The Cleveland Browns are light on wide receiving depth for the final five weeks. Cleveland placed Anthony Schwartz on the injured reserve Wednesday. Last year's third-round pick left Sunday's win over the Houston Texans with a concussion. In a corresponding move, the Browns claimed receiver Jaelon Darden off waivers from...
Packers have seen enough of Jordan Love to make decision on 5th year option
The Green Bay Packers have several major decisions to make this offseason, one of which includes whether or not to pick up Jordan Love’s fifth-year option for the 2024 season. Although Love has only 88 career pass attempts in his nearly three NFL seasons, when it comes to picking up that option, GM Brian Gutekunst has seen everything he needs to in order to make a decision.
Detroit Lions now favored over first-place Minnesota Vikings
Don’t look now, but the Detroit Lions are on a roll! Following their impressive 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field, the Lions have now won four of their past five games, moving to 5-7 on the season. With the win, the Lions remain in the NFC Playoff hunt, though they will likely have to win out to get a Wild Card spot, and it all starts this week against the Minnesota Vikings. According to the sportsbooks, the Lions are now favored over the Vikings.
Steelers Are Going to Pull Off the Impossible
No one believed it was possible, but here the Pittsburgh Steelers are.
Legendary NFL Head Coach Was Furious With The Saints
The New Orleans Saints made some baffling decisions late in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. They played all the hits on "how to lose a 13-point lead" in the final five minutes of the game. Whether it was throwing on 3rd and short to running back Mark Ingram not getting an easy first down with daylight in front of him, to Dennis Allen's horrendous clock management, it was all bad.
Cowboys: Dak Prescott sends warning about meaningful change on offense
Dallas Cowboys fans have probably noticed a big change on offense that’s nearly impossible to miss. For years, quarterback Dak Prescott showed he had what it takes to be a starting signal-caller in the NFL but wasn’t quite known as a gunslinger. That’s changing now. In 2022,...
How Tennessee Titans, NFL fans reacted to Jon Robinson firing after loss to A.J. Brown
The Tennessee Titans announced the firing of general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday, leading fans to react on Twitter about his almost seven-year tenure. The decision comes on the heels of a 35-10 loss to the Eagles and former Titans receiver A.J. Brown, who Robinson traded on draft night last offseason. ...
