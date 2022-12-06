ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NJ.com

Broncos release ex-Eagles safety

The Denver Broncos announced a roster change Tuesday. They have released veteran safety Anthony Harris, a source tells ESPN’s Adam Schefter. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. After six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Harris signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020. He started...
DENVER, CO
Athlon Sports

NFL World Is Praying For Baker Mayfield's Wife

It's been a difficult NFL season for Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily.  Baker was demoted to third string on the Panthers' quarterback depth chart recently. He then requested a release, which Carolina granted.  The good news is Baker, 27, is getting a fresh start. The Los Angeles Rams ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andrew Luck breaks silence on retirement

As if Indianapolis Colts fans thought they could get away during the bye week from the constant narratives surrounding the team, a bombshell was dropped Tuesday morning. Former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck finally broke his silence on why he retired in the middle of the prime of his career in a deep-thinking, reflective article by Seth Wickersham of ESPN.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
atozsports.com

Eagles suffer setback with former Pro Bowler

The Philadelphia Eagles’ recent string of injuries continued on Tuesday with news that DE Robert Quinn is heading to Injured Reserve. Quinn, who the Eagles acquired in a trade with the Chicago Bears, is expected to undergo arthroscopic surgery to his knee this week, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Andrew Luck ready to return to football, but there’s a catch

Andrew Luck has seemingly been content with his decision to leave the NFL back in 2019. But that doesn’t mean the yearning to return to football hasn’t been there. Based on a beautiful piece from ESPN’s Seth Wickersham detailing Andrew Luck as he is today, the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback is eyeing a return to the sport he loves – but this time with a clipboard in hand. The call of the game was loud as ever as he attended his daughter’s soccer practice within earshot of the Colts’ practice facility.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Shares Honest Update

It's been one whacky year for Baker Mayfield. He came into 2022 as the Browns starting quarterback but that only lasted a few months. The team went out and traded for Deshaun Watson, which meant Mayfield's days as a Brown were numbered. His trade wish was then granted to him...
CLEVELAND, OH
VikingsTerritory

Vikings May Get Weapon Back before End of Season

The Minnesota Vikings possess the NFL’s 18th-best offense per EPA/Play through 13 weeks of 2022, a meh figure considering the team is led by an offense-first head coach. The defense isn’t much better by the numbers, ranking 15th per EPA/Play and 31st in yards allowed. Yet, the Vikings continue to win games, owning a 10-2 record through Week 13, and are perhaps days away from clinching the NFC North.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend

There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Browns Wide Receiver Placed On The Injured Reserve

The Cleveland Browns are light on wide receiving depth for the final five weeks. Cleveland placed Anthony Schwartz on the injured reserve Wednesday. Last year's third-round pick left Sunday's win over the Houston Texans with a concussion. In a corresponding move, the Browns claimed receiver Jaelon Darden off waivers from...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers have seen enough of Jordan Love to make decision on 5th year option

The Green Bay Packers have several major decisions to make this offseason, one of which includes whether or not to pick up Jordan Love’s fifth-year option for the 2024 season. Although Love has only 88 career pass attempts in his nearly three NFL seasons, when it comes to picking up that option, GM Brian Gutekunst has seen everything he needs to in order to make a decision.
GREEN BAY, WI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions now favored over first-place Minnesota Vikings

Don’t look now, but the Detroit Lions are on a roll! Following their impressive 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field, the Lions have now won four of their past five games, moving to 5-7 on the season. With the win, the Lions remain in the NFC Playoff hunt, though they will likely have to win out to get a Wild Card spot, and it all starts this week against the Minnesota Vikings. According to the sportsbooks, the Lions are now favored over the Vikings.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Legendary NFL Head Coach Was Furious With The Saints

The New Orleans Saints made some baffling decisions late in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. They played all the hits on "how to lose a 13-point lead" in the final five minutes of the game. Whether it was throwing on 3rd and short to running back Mark Ingram not getting an easy first down with daylight in front of him, to Dennis Allen's horrendous clock management, it was all bad.
TAMPA, FL
atozsports.com

Cowboys: Dak Prescott sends warning about meaningful change on offense

Dallas Cowboys fans have probably noticed a big change on offense that’s nearly impossible to miss. For years, quarterback Dak Prescott showed he had what it takes to be a starting signal-caller in the NFL but wasn’t quite known as a gunslinger. That’s changing now. In 2022,...

