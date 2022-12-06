Read full article on original website
Mom charged with killing Jordan Brooks accused of stealing his disability checks after his death
Syracuse, N.Y. — An Oswego County mom accused of causing her son’s death has been charged Friday with collecting his Social Security disability benefits for months after he died. Lisa M. Waldron, 43, of Palmero, was indicted Friday with 14 counts of Social Security fraud and 11 counts...
cnycentral.com
Three teenagers charged in the murder of man on Carbon Street in Syracuse in October
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse police have arrested three 17-year-olds in connection to a deadly shooting on Carbon Street in October. Police say 25-year-old Isaiah Hudson was shot in the 200 block of Carbon Street on October 2 at 11:38 PM. Police say he was sitting in his car at the time when he was shot in the head. He tried to drive away and hit a house. He died at Upstate Hospital.
3 teens lured Syracuse man into fatal drug robbery, told others what they’d done, police say
Syracuse, NY -- Three 17-year-olds charged in the October murder of Isaiah Hudson tried to rob him at gunpoint before shooting him in the head, Syracuse police wrote in court papers released Friday. Carlito Walls and Geremiah Burrell were charged in November, while the third suspect, Termaine Davis, was arrested...
Three teenagers charged in Syracuse man’s murder, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Three teenagers have been charged with the murder of a 25-year-old Syracuse man in October, police said Thursday. Isaiah Hudson was shot in the head while driving a Jeep the night of Oct. 2 on Carbon Street, police said. He tried to drive away after he was shot but instead crashed into a house at 211 Carbon St., they said.
Syracuse man accused of planning to sell around 500 grams of meth in Onondaga County
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A Syracuse man was indicted for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance Friday, federal prosecutors said. Michael Griswold, 36, is accused of planning to sell around 500 grams of methamphetamine in Onondaga County, according to federal court documents. A grand jury indicted him on the...
cnycentral.com
Canastota man arrested for petit larceny
HAMILTON, N.Y. — New York State Police have arrested Steven Johnson, 38, of Canastota following an investigation dating back to early October. Authorities were looking to identify a suspect leaving the Price Chopper supermarket with over $500 worth of food and merchandise. Johnson has been charged with petit larceny,...
Syracuse man who fled fatal crash says ‘no malice’ months after getting knocked out in court
Syracuse, NY -- Syracuse driver Kedarriel Lavender is headed to prison after fleeing the scene of a crash that killed dirt-biker Michael Hathorn Jr. in October 2021. Lavender’s prosecution took a violent turn in July when he was knocked unconscious by the victim’s brother during a routine court appearance.
Police make third arrest in Syracuse homicide
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three minors were arrested and charged with Murder in the second degree after a 25-year-old was shot in the head and died, according to Syracuse Police Department. On Sunday, October 2, at approximately 10:38 p.m., officers responded to a shooting with injuries call on the 200 block of Carbon St. When […]
YAHOO!
Rome police searching for 18-year-old who shot at co-worker, ran away
A man shot a co-worker and then ran away on Monday morning, according to the Rome Police Department. At around 10:20 a.m., police arrived at a business on Riverside Parkway in Rome, after an altercation between Justin Beckworth and other employees. Police say Beckworth took a weapon and fired several rounds at employees before running away.
WHEC TV-10
Two, including Penfield woman, killed in crash
CLAY, N.Y. – A Penfield woman and her passenger, a Syracuse-area man, are dead after a crash Thursday. It happened in the Town of Clay. New York State Police say Melissa Ann Brown, 55, was speeding when she failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The car struck...
Shortsville woman arrested for allegedly abusing her children in Webster
An order of protection was issued against her to prevent her from committing crimes against her kids.
whcuradio.com
State Police announce charges for Ithaca man
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing charges from the New York State Police. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested 23-year-old Mason Thomas on November 29th. They say Thomas broke into a residence on Dryden Hartford Road in the Town of Dryden and stole a gun safe containing guns, jewelry, and personal items on or around November 22nd. The damaged safe was found near a property on Salt Point Road in the Town of Lansing. Police say Thomas burglarized that property as well. He was turned over to State Police after his arrest by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office for stealing a Honda Accord on November 21st.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police identify deadly shooting victim, suggest accidental shooting
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A 19-year-old man is dead this morning, after Syracuse Police believe he accidentally shot himself in the head on Tuesday afternoon. According to Syracuse Police, Officers responded to the 500 block of Delaware Street in Syracuse's Near Westside neighborhood just before 3 PM. Upon arrival, Officers found 19-year-old Mike Atkinson of Syracuse, who had a gunshot wound to the head. Atkinson was taken to Upstate Hospital in critical condition, where he would later die of his injuries.
Syracuse man’s car and cell phone linked to murder near Destiny USA. But where was he?
Syracuse, NY -- There’s no doubt that Hosea Hanslip’s red Ford Fusion sedan carried the shooter who murdered a man two years ago near Destiny USA. There’s also evidence that places Hanslip’s cell phone in the same general area of his red car as it moved across the city the morning of Joel Saldana’s death.
cortlandvoice.com
State Police: County woman allegedly steals items from Walmart
A Cortland County woman was arrested late last week after she allegedly stole items from the Walmart in the town of Cortlandville, according to Friday’s New York State Police (NYSP) report. The report stated that on Nov. 30, Cortnee L. Sims, 30 of Cuyler, scanned a few items that...
Brother mourns 19-year-old who accidentally shot himself: ‘He had nothing but love to give’
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man who died Tuesday was looking to put his life back on track, his brother said. After recently moving out of foster care, Mike Atkinson, 19, was about to get a job and a new place, Kurt Atkinson said. “He was on his way...
WKTV
Car accident on Rome Taberg Road Friday morning
ROME, N.Y. -- According to Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol a deputy responded to a two-car personal injury car accident on Rome Taberg Road Friday morning. Deputy Hagerty determined that 39-year-old, Desiree Holbert of Camden rear-ended, 52-year-old Robert Glur of Taberg, as he attempted to stop for a school bus.
Former Utica lawyer found guilty of gun possession following shooting death of girlfriend
This story has been updated to correct the nature of the grand jury’s findings. We regret the error. UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Friday, December 2nd, an Oneida County Jury found 51-year-old Steven P. Mancuso guilty of criminal weapon possession following the shooting death of his girlfriend that occurred in October 2021. Mancuso was not […]
WKTV
Police chase alleged 'wanted' person through multiple towns starting in Westmoreland
WESTMORELAND, N.Y. -- According to Sheriff Robert Maciol, the Sheriff's Office along with multiple Police Departments attempted to stop a vehicle that fled after being pulled over by a Deputy. According to Maciol the Sheriff's Office was called to Route 233 in the Town of Westmoreland after receiving information about...
whcuradio.com
Cortland man facing charges after early morning menacing
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man is facing charges after a disturbance call. Cortland City Police responded to a residence on Union Street around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. When they arrived, they say 30-year-old Jonathan Cepeda was pointing what appeared to be an AR-15 at them. Cepeda made a threatening comment before going back into his home. He emerged later without the rifle and was taken into custody after a struggle in which he was tased. The rifle was recovered and found to be an Air Soft gun disguised to look real. Cepeda is charged with two counts of felony criminal possession of a weapon, and four misdemeanors, including two for menacing. He was arraigned in Cortland City Court Wednesday afternoon.
