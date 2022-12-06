ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse police have arrested three 17-year-olds in connection to a deadly shooting on Carbon Street in October. Police say 25-year-old Isaiah Hudson was shot in the 200 block of Carbon Street on October 2 at 11:38 PM. Police say he was sitting in his car at the time when he was shot in the head. He tried to drive away and hit a house. He died at Upstate Hospital.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse, N.Y. — Three teenagers have been charged with the murder of a 25-year-old Syracuse man in October, police said Thursday. Isaiah Hudson was shot in the head while driving a Jeep the night of Oct. 2 on Carbon Street, police said. He tried to drive away after he was shot but instead crashed into a house at 211 Carbon St., they said.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

HAMILTON, N.Y. — New York State Police have arrested Steven Johnson, 38, of Canastota following an investigation dating back to early October. Authorities were looking to identify a suspect leaving the Price Chopper supermarket with over $500 worth of food and merchandise. Johnson has been charged with petit larceny,...
CANASTOTA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three minors were arrested and charged with Murder in the second degree after a 25-year-old was shot in the head and died, according to Syracuse Police Department. On Sunday, October 2, at approximately 10:38 p.m., officers responded to a shooting with injuries call on the 200 block of Carbon St. When […]
SYRACUSE, NY
YAHOO!

A man shot a co-worker and then ran away on Monday morning, according to the Rome Police Department. At around 10:20 a.m., police arrived at a business on Riverside Parkway in Rome, after an altercation between Justin Beckworth and other employees. Police say Beckworth took a weapon and fired several rounds at employees before running away.
ROME, NY
WHEC TV-10

CLAY, N.Y. – A Penfield woman and her passenger, a Syracuse-area man, are dead after a crash Thursday. It happened in the Town of Clay. New York State Police say Melissa Ann Brown, 55, was speeding when she failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The car struck...
PENFIELD, NY
whcuradio.com

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing charges from the New York State Police. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested 23-year-old Mason Thomas on November 29th. They say Thomas broke into a residence on Dryden Hartford Road in the Town of Dryden and stole a gun safe containing guns, jewelry, and personal items on or around November 22nd. The damaged safe was found near a property on Salt Point Road in the Town of Lansing. Police say Thomas burglarized that property as well. He was turned over to State Police after his arrest by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office for stealing a Honda Accord on November 21st.
ITHACA, NY
cnycentral.com

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A 19-year-old man is dead this morning, after Syracuse Police believe he accidentally shot himself in the head on Tuesday afternoon. According to Syracuse Police, Officers responded to the 500 block of Delaware Street in Syracuse's Near Westside neighborhood just before 3 PM. Upon arrival, Officers found 19-year-old Mike Atkinson of Syracuse, who had a gunshot wound to the head. Atkinson was taken to Upstate Hospital in critical condition, where he would later die of his injuries.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

ROME, N.Y. -- According to Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol a deputy responded to a two-car personal injury car accident on Rome Taberg Road Friday morning. Deputy Hagerty determined that 39-year-old, Desiree Holbert of Camden rear-ended, 52-year-old Robert Glur of Taberg, as he attempted to stop for a school bus.
ROME, NY
whcuradio.com

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man is facing charges after a disturbance call. Cortland City Police responded to a residence on Union Street around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. When they arrived, they say 30-year-old Jonathan Cepeda was pointing what appeared to be an AR-15 at them. Cepeda made a threatening comment before going back into his home. He emerged later without the rifle and was taken into custody after a struggle in which he was tased. The rifle was recovered and found to be an Air Soft gun disguised to look real. Cepeda is charged with two counts of felony criminal possession of a weapon, and four misdemeanors, including two for menacing. He was arraigned in Cortland City Court Wednesday afternoon.
CORTLAND, NY
