New Jersey Globe
Steinhardt wins Senate seat by acclamation
Douglas J. Steinhardt, a fixture in New Jersey Republican politics and a staunch conservative, was elected to the State Senate on Saturday in a special election convention to fill a vacant seat in the 23rd district. Steinhardt was unopposed in his bid to succeed Michael Doherty (R-Oxford), who resigned on...
New Jersey Globe
Menendez gets seat on powerful House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee
Rep.-elect Robert J. Menendez (D-Jersey City) will serve as the freshman representative to the House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee in 2023, giving the state’s newest Democratic congressman a seat on the influential panel that will determine committee assignments and helps leadership set their policy agenda. “I am honored...
New Jersey Globe
Sampson on Cunningham: ‘Do not count her out’
For the last two months, State Sen. Sandra Cunningham (D-Jersey City) has been hospitalized with cognitive health issues, and it’s not clear when – if ever – she’ll be able to return to the legislature. The unfortunate situation has precipitated an intense behind-the-scenes battle over Cunningham’s...
New Jersey Globe
Gottheimer, Pascrell tapped by Jeffries to serve on key House committee
New Jersey will have three seats on the important House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee, with Minority Leader-designate Hakeem Jeffries naming Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-Wyckoff) and Bill Pascrell, Jr. (D-Paterson) to the panel on Friday. The committee determines committee assignments and aides leadership in setting the policy agenda of the...
New Jersey Globe
Judge rejects Malave’s dog whistle claim, says candidate may remain on ballot as Jenna Figueroa Kettenburg
A Superior Court Judge will allow a candidate in next week’s runoff election for Trenton city council to remain on the ballot as Jenna Figueroa Kettenburg,. Robert Lougy, the Mercer County assignment judge, denied a bid by the other South Ward candidate, Damian Malave, to remove her from the ballot and prevent her from running as Figueroa Kettenburg in future elections, and dismissed Malave’s entire complaint. Malave had also unsuccessfully sought to move the December 13 election to January 24.
New Jersey Globe
Daniel Anderl judicial security act now attached to defense bill
As reported by Roll Call yesterday, the Daniel Anderl Judicial Security and Privacy Act – a measure designed to protect the personal information and safety of federal judges – has been attached to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). Since the NDAA is must-pass legislation, that likely means the act is finally set to pass after being repeatedly delayed.
