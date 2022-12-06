A Superior Court Judge will allow a candidate in next week’s runoff election for Trenton city council to remain on the ballot as Jenna Figueroa Kettenburg,. Robert Lougy, the Mercer County assignment judge, denied a bid by the other South Ward candidate, Damian Malave, to remove her from the ballot and prevent her from running as Figueroa Kettenburg in future elections, and dismissed Malave’s entire complaint. Malave had also unsuccessfully sought to move the December 13 election to January 24.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO