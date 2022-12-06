Read full article on original website
Why Fewer Republicans Voted For Herschel Walker In The Runoff Than In The General Election
Fewer people voted for either candidate in the Georgia Senate runoff, but Herschel Walker's loss of 200,000 Republican voters is especially noteworthy. The post Why Fewer Republicans Voted For Herschel Walker In The Runoff Than In The General Election appeared first on NewsOne.
Runoff Election: Absentee voting struggles force FoCo man to buy a plane ticket to vote
The 2022 election season came with several changes to voting laws in GeorgiaPhoto byGetty. (Forsyth County, GA) The 2022 election season came with several changes to voting laws in Georgia, including S.B. 202 or the “Election Integrity Act of 2021.”
WRDW-TV
Georgia lawmaker introducing legislation to extend future runoff elections
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Less than 24 hours after one of the most competitive runoffs in Georgia’s history, Rep. Jasmine Clark said she plans to introduce legislation to extend future runoffs from four weeks to six weeks. “There was not enough time for the volume of voters...
Georgia lawmakers to review voting issues in January
ATLANTA (WSAV) — Georgia’s voting implementation manager spoke out after Tuesday’s runoff election saw a record 1.6 million voters. The state said counties have to certify the election results within 17 days but it could be earlier. Gabe Sterling, the state’s voting implementation manager, said wait times for the runoff were on average 3 minutes […]
capitalbnews.org
What Warnock’s Win Means for Black Voters
West End resident Britney Ball was “ecstatic” late Tuesday night when she learned Raphael Warnock had beaten Herschel Walker in their highly publicized U.S. Senate runoff election. The 34-year-old Ball, an engaged mother of two, was at the Rock Steady Caribbean restaurant in West Atlanta with 12 of...
Special Election coming in March for District 2 Commissioner
A Special Election will be held by the Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 for the purpose of filling the vacancy in the office of the Commissioner for District 2. Qualifying will open on Monday, December 19th at 9 a.m. and will continue daily from 8:00...
wuga.org
Athens News Matters: The panel for December 9, 2022
Our panel discusses this week’s runoff election for US Senate, and recaps the latest Athens Clarke County Mayor and Commission meeting. Alexia Ridley joined WUGA as Television and Radio News Anchor and Reporter in 2013. When WUGA TV concluded operations, she became the primary Reporter for WUGA Radio. Alexia came to Athens from Macon where she served as the News Director and show host for WGXA TV. She's a career journalist and Savannah native hailing from the University of Michigan. However, Alexia considers herself an honorary UGA DAWG!
Runoff Election: How GOP and Dems campaigned in Forsyth County
Voters wait in line to vote in the Runoff Election at Concord Baptist Church in Cumming, GA on December 6Photo byJustine Lookenott. (Forsyth County, GA) It’s the last day to vote in the December 6 Runoff Election, but political parties have been busy for several weeks urging Forsyth County to get out and vote.
accesswdun.com
Hall County delegation speaks at annual Eggs & Issues breakfast
Hall County legislators gathered Thursday morning at Lanier Technical College in Gainesville and discussed the most pressing issues moving into the next legislative session. Eggs & Issues has been hosted by the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce for nearly three decades. Their goal is to bring newly elected officials before the public to introduce themselves and answer questions on the most pressing matters before the upcoming legislative session. The event accommodated more than 500 county officials, businesses and citizens at the Ramsey Conference Center on the Lanier Tech campus.
Henry County Daily Herald
Raphael Warnock carries Henry County, wins statewide Senate runoff
McDONOUGH — Incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock easily won the night in Henry County against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. With 100% precincts reporting, Warnock earned 66.18% or 54,590 votes. Clayton County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 7. Several animals in Clayton County are looking for their forever home....
Washington Examiner
DOJ monitoring polls in four Georgia counties amid Warnock-Walker runoff
As Georgia voters decide who will be their next senator, the Department of Justice will be monitoring polls in four Georgia counties, the department announced Tuesday. Officials in the Civil Rights Division will keep an eye on Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, and Macon-Bibb counties to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws. The division frequently monitors elections in various jurisdictions across the country in keeping with the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
accesswdun.com
Former Gainesville mayor to lead Demorest after city manager steps down
Demorest City Manager Kim Simonds stepped down Thursday. The city council Thursday night voted to contract with former Gainesville Mayor Mark Musselwhite to serve as interim city manager for the foreseeable future. The city will pay Musselwhite $2,000 per week with the contract being on a week-to-week basis. Musselwhite served...
Board of Commissioners names new Forsyth County Manager
Photo by(Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) In a special called work session on Friday, December 9, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners named David McKee as the new county manager.
Roswell Election Results: Sarah Beeson wins runoff for City Council seat
ROSWELL — Roswell voters have elected Sarah Beeson to serve the remainder of Marcelo Zapata’s term as Post 1 City Council member. Beeson defeated Allen Sells in a runoff Tuesday night with 52.% of the vote. Turnout was slightly lower than the general election last month. In the...
fox5atlanta.com
Election Night: East Point, Roswell, South Fulton, and Peachtree City City Council special elections
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Four Fulton County municipalities held special elections Tuesday night in the Georgia runoff. They included East Point City Council, Roswell City Council, and South Fulton City Council, and Peachtree City City Council.
Too much trash: North Georgia landfill getting too full, too fast
MT AIRY, Ga. — How much garbage is too much? A northeast Georgia county is reckoning with that question as its landfill runs out of room much faster than projected. A decade ago, engineers estimated that the Habersham County landfill would fill the waste disposal needs of the populace until 2072 – 50 more years. But then, the county’s garbage hauls got bigger and bigger.
allongeorgia.com
Kemp Announces Superior Court Appointment to Mountain Judicial Circuit
Governor Kemp today announced he has appointed William “Bill” Ray Oliver to the Mountain Judicial Circuit Superior Court, effective January 1, 2023. This vacancy was created by the passage of Senate Bill 395 during the 2022 legislative session. The Mountain Judicial Circuit is compromised of Habersham, Rabun, and Stephens counties.
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The Requirements
Several states are issuing payments to residents, one of which is Georgia. The one-time bonus is between $500 to $1,500. But recipients will have to meet the criteria to get the cash. Are you someone who will see the extra funds in December?
Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chairman urges residents to report vicious dog attacks
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County residents are being urged to report vicious dog confrontations or attacks, after a series of recent attacks by the same dog in Chastain Memorial Park. According to Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts, the dog responsible for the attacks, known as “Juno,” who...
accesswdun.com
Board of Commissioners approves application for $2 million improvement grant
The Hall County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday night in approval of an application for a community improvement grant in Gainesville. If awarded, the Improving Neighborhood Outcomes in Disproportionally Impacted Communities grant aims to improve sidewalks, walking trails, dog parks and other Butler Park amenities. Funds will also be used to improve recreational facilities and nature parks.
