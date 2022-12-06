ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth County, GA

WSAV News 3

Georgia lawmakers to review voting issues in January

ATLANTA (WSAV) — Georgia’s voting implementation manager spoke out after Tuesday’s runoff election saw a record 1.6 million voters. The state said counties have to certify the election results within 17 days but it could be earlier. Gabe Sterling, the state’s voting implementation manager, said wait times for the runoff were on average 3 minutes […]
GEORGIA STATE
capitalbnews.org

What Warnock’s Win Means for Black Voters

West End resident Britney Ball was “ecstatic” late Tuesday night when she learned Raphael Warnock had beaten Herschel Walker in their highly publicized U.S. Senate runoff election. The 34-year-old Ball, an engaged mother of two, was at the Rock Steady Caribbean restaurant in West Atlanta with 12 of...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Special Election coming in March for District 2 Commissioner

A Special Election will be held by the Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 for the purpose of filling the vacancy in the office of the Commissioner for District 2. Qualifying will open on Monday, December 19th at 9 a.m. and will continue daily from 8:00...
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Athens News Matters: The panel for December 9, 2022

Our panel discusses this week’s runoff election for US Senate, and recaps the latest Athens Clarke County Mayor and Commission meeting. Alexia Ridley joined WUGA as Television and Radio News Anchor and Reporter in 2013. When WUGA TV concluded operations, she became the primary Reporter for WUGA Radio. Alexia came to Athens from Macon where she served as the News Director and show host for WGXA TV. She's a career journalist and Savannah native hailing from the University of Michigan. However, Alexia considers herself an honorary UGA DAWG!
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall County delegation speaks at annual Eggs & Issues breakfast

Hall County legislators gathered Thursday morning at Lanier Technical College in Gainesville and discussed the most pressing issues moving into the next legislative session. Eggs & Issues has been hosted by the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce for nearly three decades. Their goal is to bring newly elected officials before the public to introduce themselves and answer questions on the most pressing matters before the upcoming legislative session. The event accommodated more than 500 county officials, businesses and citizens at the Ramsey Conference Center on the Lanier Tech campus.
HALL COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Raphael Warnock carries Henry County, wins statewide Senate runoff

McDONOUGH — Incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock easily won the night in Henry County against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. With 100% precincts reporting, Warnock earned 66.18% or 54,590 votes. Clayton County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 7. Several animals in Clayton County are looking for their forever home....
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Washington Examiner

DOJ monitoring polls in four Georgia counties amid Warnock-Walker runoff

As Georgia voters decide who will be their next senator, the Department of Justice will be monitoring polls in four Georgia counties, the department announced Tuesday. Officials in the Civil Rights Division will keep an eye on Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, and Macon-Bibb counties to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws. The division frequently monitors elections in various jurisdictions across the country in keeping with the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Former Gainesville mayor to lead Demorest after city manager steps down

Demorest City Manager Kim Simonds stepped down Thursday. The city council Thursday night voted to contract with former Gainesville Mayor Mark Musselwhite to serve as interim city manager for the foreseeable future. The city will pay Musselwhite $2,000 per week with the contract being on a week-to-week basis. Musselwhite served...
GAINESVILLE, GA
11Alive

Too much trash: North Georgia landfill getting too full, too fast

MT AIRY, Ga. — How much garbage is too much? A northeast Georgia county is reckoning with that question as its landfill runs out of room much faster than projected. A decade ago, engineers estimated that the Habersham County landfill would fill the waste disposal needs of the populace until 2072 – 50 more years. But then, the county’s garbage hauls got bigger and bigger.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Kemp Announces Superior Court Appointment to Mountain Judicial Circuit

Governor Kemp today announced he has appointed William “Bill” Ray Oliver to the Mountain Judicial Circuit Superior Court, effective January 1, 2023. This vacancy was created by the passage of Senate Bill 395 during the 2022 legislative session. The Mountain Judicial Circuit is compromised of Habersham, Rabun, and Stephens counties.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Board of Commissioners approves application for $2 million improvement grant

The Hall County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday night in approval of an application for a community improvement grant in Gainesville. If awarded, the Improving Neighborhood Outcomes in Disproportionally Impacted Communities grant aims to improve sidewalks, walking trails, dog parks and other Butler Park amenities. Funds will also be used to improve recreational facilities and nature parks.
HALL COUNTY, GA

