Biden to appear at national gun violence vigil

By Myah Ward
 7 days ago
Should he make an appearance, Joe Biden will be the first president to attend the vigil, which has taken place every year since 2013. | Chip Somodevilla//Getty Images

President Joe Biden will deliver remarks at the 10th annual National Vigil for All Victims of Gun Violence on Wednesday, just a week before the nation will mark a decade since the Sandy Hook school shooting, according to the White House.

Organized by Newtown Action Alliance Fund and partners, as well as 150 families, survivors, students and advocates will fly in for the vigil in Washington, D.C. this week. Members of Congress and their staff were also invited to attend the event, which will take place at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church on Capitol Hill.

Biden will be the first president to attend the vigil, which has taken place every year since 2013. Advocates told POLITICO they view the vigil as a chance for the president to honor the more than 1 million gun violence victims since Sandy Hook, as well as an opportunity for him to highlight his gun policy priorities for the next year.

Fred Guttenburg, a close Biden ally whose daughter Jaime was killed in the Parkland shooting in 2018, described the decision to go as “Biden being Biden, showing up for those affected by the worst possible thing and trying to do what he can do to make it better.”

Biden has a lengthy record in the gun violence prevention community. He was the Obama administration’s point person on gun policy after the Sandy Hook shooting that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead. But none of the bills to expand background checks, ban certain assault rifles and limit the size of magazines cleared the 60 votes needed to beat back a Senate filibuster at the time.

The politics surrounding gun legislation have shifted since then, as evidenced by Biden’s gun policy accomplishments as president. Following the shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde this year, Biden signed the first gun safety bill in nearly 30 years and saw through the bipartisan confirmation of the first director of the bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms since 2013.

Biden has continued to trumpet the need for more reforms, including an assault weapons ban, in the wake of continued mass shootings. In November alone, a Walmart employee opened fire, killing six people in a break room. Five people were killed and 18 were injured in an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs. And Charlottesville, Va., a former football player opened fire in a garage after a field trip, killing three students.

Harry
7d ago

And I thought obama was the worst president in history. Boy was I wrong. Biden beats obomer by a mile. Biden is completely changing America. Our country will never be the same.

Doug Heath
7d ago

Wonder if he will bring up banning a ar14 gun that was never made and sold to the public. Like he said he was going to do when he was campaigning for president in Michigan 2020

Bubba Smith
7d ago

You anti-gun people can keep your head in the sand if you want. But the issue, with all the names you use for us, have a constitutional right to have our firearms of choice. Under the 2A which reads: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” Kinda where it starts with, “the right of…” covers it. If they keep whittling away our rights to this, ban, excessive license fees, excessive requirements for concealed carry, etc, etc, etc. once they have taken or restricted, by excessive regulations, our God given right to bear arms; how long until the powers to be will come after the other rights given to the people? Ask the people of china, North Korea, Venezuela, or maybe how about Australia. Look how they where treated. So call me all the names you want, but when the ‘fit hits the shan’ you’ll be very glad we fought for the one single right that protects all the rest. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇦

