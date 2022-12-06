ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Newswatch 16

5th annual Santa run in Lackawanna County

MOOSIC, Pa. — Moosic police held their 5th Santa run Friday night. The event has grown over the years as officers drive around the community with a trailer full of presents for kids. They plan to give more than 700 presents to local families. The reindeer, elves, and of...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Giving Tree helps homeless veterans

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Inside Amvets Post 59 in Hanover Township sits a pool table overflowing with donations. All these items will soon make their way to homeless veterans across Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties. Amvets partnered with the Edwardsville-based nonprofit Forward Support Base, which helps homeless veterans, to hold...
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

Wreath-making holiday tradition continues

WAVERLY, Pa. — Hands were hustling, pruning, cutting, and decorating wreaths in the Waverly Community House. For just $3, people were able to make a wreath for the community center and for themselves. Organizers of the annual event say it's a win-win. "It smells so good. Last year the...
WAVERLY, PA
WBRE

Mifflinburg holds 33rd annual Christkindl Market to celebrate the holidays

MIFFLINBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The holidays are quickly approaching and a Union County community is hosting its annual Christmas market. The market draws thousands to the area to enjoy traditional German crafts and food. It’s Mifflinburg’s 33rd Christkindl Market: Three days of holiday fun with more than 100 vendors lining Market Street. “We’ve been […]
MIFFLINBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Maxine — 16 To The Rescue

FORTY FORT, Pa. — After spending the first four years of her life in a puppy mill, Maxine is learning how to really be a dog and a family pet for the first time. The 4-year-old boxer was rescued two weeks ago, and her foster family can already tell she is the perfect pet.
FORTY FORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Bakery helps family of fallen firefighter

LANSFORD, Pa. — It was a typical lunch rush at Serina's Bakery & Cafe on West Ridge Street in Lansford on Friday. All anyone could talk about was the heartbreaking news that two volunteer firefighters died while battling a house fire in West Penn Township, not too far from here.
LANSFORD, PA
Newswatch 16

Weather is not frightful for Christkindl Market in Mifflinburg

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — Hundreds of people packed the streets of Mifflinburg on Friday for authentic German food, crafts, and everything Christmas. This is Mifflinburg's 33rd Christkindl Market. Parts of downtown Mifflinburg are blocked off to traffic for the three-day event. Hundreds of people come to Christkindl Market. "It's been...
MIFFLINBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Tegna donates $7,000 to Salvation Army in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — It's the season of giving and Newswatch 16's parent company, Tegna, did just that. The Tegna Foundation gave a $7,000 grant to the Salvation Army in Scranton. That money will be used for the Salvation Army's food pantry and heating needs, something captain Neil Childs says...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Bridge renamed in honor of veterans

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — A bridge in Wyoming County has been renamed to honor local veterans and first responders. The bridge over the Susquehanna River on Route 29 has been renamed "Wyoming county veteran and first responder bridge of valor." Both veterans and first responders from across the area came...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Tribute to fallen firefighters held at high school

NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. — It was a day of mourning as members of the New Tripoli Fire Company placed black bunting on one of their fire engines for two of their fallen brothers, Assistant Chief Zachary Paris and Marvin Gruber. The two firefighters died after injuries sustained while battling...
NEW TRIPOLI, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Local philanthropist honored for impact on region

Business leader and philanthropist, Frank G. Pellegrino, has been recognized for his lifetime of service and charitable giving by the Central Pa. Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP). On Nov. 16, National Philanthropy Day, Frank was presented with the Philanthropist of the Year Award in Mechanicsburg, with his family by his side. “Susquehanna Health Foundation was honored to nominate Frank for the award. He embodies philanthropy and service,...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fighting hunger in Lycoming County

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A grocery store is lightening the heavy load of the rising costs of food in Lycoming County. Weis Markets handed over a check for $275,000 to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. With inflation, the food bank says their needs have increased by about 20 percent. This...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Local nonprofits create new programs with PPL grant funds

Several local nonprofit organizations are expanding opportunities for the community thanks to grant funding through the PPL Foundation. American Rescue Workers in Williamsport received a grant of $50,000 to support the installation of a kitchen in the men’s shelter to provide a space that helps life-skills development. Children's Museum in Bloomsburg received $27,500 for a STEM ambassador program and conference focused on increasing girls’ interest and participation in science, technology,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Brushing up on driver safety in Luzerne County

NANTICOKE, Pa. — This week is older driver safety awareness week in PA and PennDOT says it's a good time to brush up on your safety skills. Safety officials stopped by the Rose-Trucker active adult day center in Nanticoke Friday to share some tips with older drivers, reminding them to plan ahead for the winter months.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

'Christmas on the Home Front' in Columbia County

BERWICK, Pa. — Christmas on the homefront was held at the Stuart Tank Memorial Museum in Berwick. Tom McLaughlin, the curator of the museum, says they've had an amazing response since it opened in April. "We've had a visitor from the Czech Republic, a family from Sweden, some folks...
BERWICK, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy