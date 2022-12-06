Read full article on original website
Church in Lycoming County needs community help for roof repairs
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — It is quiet at the Greenview Alliance Church near Montoursville. More than 150 churchgoers have not been able to worship there for over a month due to issues with the roof. "Through inspection by engineers, we found out that the trusses were breaking above us,"...
5th annual Santa run in Lackawanna County
MOOSIC, Pa. — Moosic police held their 5th Santa run Friday night. The event has grown over the years as officers drive around the community with a trailer full of presents for kids. They plan to give more than 700 presents to local families. The reindeer, elves, and of...
Giving Tree helps homeless veterans
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Inside Amvets Post 59 in Hanover Township sits a pool table overflowing with donations. All these items will soon make their way to homeless veterans across Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties. Amvets partnered with the Edwardsville-based nonprofit Forward Support Base, which helps homeless veterans, to hold...
Wreath-making holiday tradition continues
WAVERLY, Pa. — Hands were hustling, pruning, cutting, and decorating wreaths in the Waverly Community House. For just $3, people were able to make a wreath for the community center and for themselves. Organizers of the annual event say it's a win-win. "It smells so good. Last year the...
Mifflinburg holds 33rd annual Christkindl Market to celebrate the holidays
MIFFLINBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The holidays are quickly approaching and a Union County community is hosting its annual Christmas market. The market draws thousands to the area to enjoy traditional German crafts and food. It’s Mifflinburg’s 33rd Christkindl Market: Three days of holiday fun with more than 100 vendors lining Market Street. “We’ve been […]
Maxine — 16 To The Rescue
FORTY FORT, Pa. — After spending the first four years of her life in a puppy mill, Maxine is learning how to really be a dog and a family pet for the first time. The 4-year-old boxer was rescued two weeks ago, and her foster family can already tell she is the perfect pet.
Bakery helps family of fallen firefighter
LANSFORD, Pa. — It was a typical lunch rush at Serina's Bakery & Cafe on West Ridge Street in Lansford on Friday. All anyone could talk about was the heartbreaking news that two volunteer firefighters died while battling a house fire in West Penn Township, not too far from here.
Weather is not frightful for Christkindl Market in Mifflinburg
MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — Hundreds of people packed the streets of Mifflinburg on Friday for authentic German food, crafts, and everything Christmas. This is Mifflinburg's 33rd Christkindl Market. Parts of downtown Mifflinburg are blocked off to traffic for the three-day event. Hundreds of people come to Christkindl Market. "It's been...
Tegna donates $7,000 to Salvation Army in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — It's the season of giving and Newswatch 16's parent company, Tegna, did just that. The Tegna Foundation gave a $7,000 grant to the Salvation Army in Scranton. That money will be used for the Salvation Army's food pantry and heating needs, something captain Neil Childs says...
Using life-like pets to help seniors in Lackawanna County
DUNMORE, Pa. — There is a new way to help seniors feel less lonely using life-like pets. NEPA Aging Network Alliance in Lackawanna County has spent the last two months collecting donations to purchase the pets, and volunteers started wrapping them. "We decided in November that we were going...
Bridge renamed in honor of veterans
TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — A bridge in Wyoming County has been renamed to honor local veterans and first responders. The bridge over the Susquehanna River on Route 29 has been renamed "Wyoming county veteran and first responder bridge of valor." Both veterans and first responders from across the area came...
Tribute to fallen firefighters held at high school
NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. — It was a day of mourning as members of the New Tripoli Fire Company placed black bunting on one of their fire engines for two of their fallen brothers, Assistant Chief Zachary Paris and Marvin Gruber. The two firefighters died after injuries sustained while battling...
One of Santa's helpers doing a test flight in Wyoming County for big man in red
TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — If you see a makeshift sleigh in the sky above Tunkhannock next week, don't check your calendar. Santa isn't coming early, but his daredevil counterpart is. "This is called a trike-powered paraglider. You got all the bells and whistles along with the lights. It even has...
natureworldnews.com
40 Animals Dead After Fire Consumed Red Creek Wildlife Center — Pennsylvania
On Monday, December 6, a fire at the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, claimed the lives of 40 animals. Around 8 AM, first aid personnel reportedly arrived on the scene. The primary clinic building and all the animals in temporary care were destroyed in the fire, the center said in a statement.
Local philanthropist honored for impact on region
Business leader and philanthropist, Frank G. Pellegrino, has been recognized for his lifetime of service and charitable giving by the Central Pa. Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP). On Nov. 16, National Philanthropy Day, Frank was presented with the Philanthropist of the Year Award in Mechanicsburg, with his family by his side. “Susquehanna Health Foundation was honored to nominate Frank for the award. He embodies philanthropy and service,...
Fighting hunger in Lycoming County
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A grocery store is lightening the heavy load of the rising costs of food in Lycoming County. Weis Markets handed over a check for $275,000 to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. With inflation, the food bank says their needs have increased by about 20 percent. This...
Local nonprofits create new programs with PPL grant funds
Several local nonprofit organizations are expanding opportunities for the community thanks to grant funding through the PPL Foundation. American Rescue Workers in Williamsport received a grant of $50,000 to support the installation of a kitchen in the men’s shelter to provide a space that helps life-skills development. Children's Museum in Bloomsburg received $27,500 for a STEM ambassador program and conference focused on increasing girls’ interest and participation in science, technology,...
Brushing up on driver safety in Luzerne County
NANTICOKE, Pa. — This week is older driver safety awareness week in PA and PennDOT says it's a good time to brush up on your safety skills. Safety officials stopped by the Rose-Trucker active adult day center in Nanticoke Friday to share some tips with older drivers, reminding them to plan ahead for the winter months.
Frederick County firefighter killed in 3-alarm fire in Pennsylvania
A Frederick County firefighter was one of two first responders killed in a 3-alarm house fire Wednesday in Schuylkill County, Pa., north of Harrisburg.
'Christmas on the Home Front' in Columbia County
BERWICK, Pa. — Christmas on the homefront was held at the Stuart Tank Memorial Museum in Berwick. Tom McLaughlin, the curator of the museum, says they've had an amazing response since it opened in April. "We've had a visitor from the Czech Republic, a family from Sweden, some folks...
