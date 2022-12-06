Read full article on original website
tennismajors.com
“It was one of the first times I had to tell that story and come to terms that my career was ending” – Federer reveals Laver Cup call to Nadal
The images of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal holding hands and weeping at the Laver Cup, the last tournament of the Swiss legend’s career, will forever be etched in the hearts and minds of tennis fans. Now for the first time, Federer has revealed how his emotional farewell playing...
tennisuptodate.com
Daniil Medvedev easily beats Zverev at Diriyah Tennis Cup
Daniil Medvedev took on Alexander Zverev and he proved a proper menace to the German beating him 6-0 6-4 to book the semi-final. Zverev played a very strong early match today taking down Dominic Thiem in two extended tiebreak to book a place in the quarter-final. The German had his serve working really well and looked comfortable on the court as he battled past Thiem.
NBC Sports
Federer reflects on calling Nadal to play last match of career
Tennis legend Roger Federer did not hesitate to ask longtime rival and friend Rafael Nadal to play the last doubles match of his career. The 20-time Grand Slam champion reflected on the heartfelt moment of calling the Spaniard star after this year’s U.S. Open, requesting his participation at the 2022 Laver Cup.
tennisuptodate.com
Taylor Fritz sets Diriyah Cup final with Medvedev
Taylor Fritz battled past Cameron Norrie for the final at the Diriyah Cup tomorrow as both will be gunning for the trophy and the big payday that comes with it. Medvedev knows how it is to win the event as he won in 2019 with Fritz hoping to spoil his plan of adding another Diriyah Cup Trophy. It was a fairly good battle between Fritz and Norrie. Each won a set with the match tiebreak going to the American as well. They played a tight match at the Laver Cup with Fritz winning in three.
wtatennis.com
Radwanska, Majoli, Stosur announced as United Cup captains
The all-star cast of the inaugural United Cup has received another boost, with the announcement of several former and current WTA and ATP champions as team captains. Former World No.2 Agnieszka Radwanska will co-captain the Polish team with husband (and Billie Jean King Cup captain) Dawid Celt, while 1997 Roland Garros champion Iva Majoli will take charge of the Croatian team.
atptour.com
Nadal, Djokovic, Alcaraz Headline Australian Open Entry List
A full complement of the ATP Tour's best players are set to compete at the first Grand Slam of 2023, as confirmed by the Australian Open entry list released Thursday by Tennis Australia. Defending champion Rafael Nadal will bid for his third Australian Open crown after his historic 2022 triumph,...
Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup 2022 result, final score and reaction as Ronaldo replacement Ramos nets hat-trick
Portugal breezed into the quarter-finals of the Qatar World Cup on Tuesday, smashing Switzerland 6-1 as Goncalo Ramos netted a hat-trick while filling in for Cristiano Ronaldo, who was dropped from the starting XI.Portugal coach Fernando Santos dropped Ronaldo due to frustration at the 37-year-old’s reaction to being substituted in the side’s last group game, and the decision paid off.Ramos netted an impressive hat-trick, while Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro and Rafael Leao also scored. Ronaldo, on in the second half, found the net but was offside. Meanwhile, Manuel Akanji grabbed a consolation goal for Switzerland.Morocco await Portugal in the quarter-finals after shocking Spain on penalties. Relive all the action in our live blog below Read More Who needs Cristiano Ronaldo? Goncalo Ramos hat-trick powers Portugal into World Cup quarter-finalsCristiano Ronaldo shocked by seismic shift in Portugal’s World Cup pecking orderPortugal vs Switzerland player ratings: Goncalo Ramos magnificent in Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence
Sporting News
World Cup semifinal predictions & odds: Who will reach the final at Qatar 2022? Argentina and Croatia advance
Down to just four teams, the FIFA World Cup heats up further in the semifinals as a handful of teams remain vying for the 2022 crown. All remaining teams have proven battle tested. Betting favorites Brazil are no longer in the mix, ousted by Croatia in a penalty shootout. Their...
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Old video of Nadal and Djokovic in penalty shootout reemerges after Spain World Cup defeat
Video of Rafael Nadal shooting penalties went viral after his Spain was knocked out of the FIFA World Cup by Morocco. Nadal is a huge football fan and played the sport as a young man in his native country. While he settled on tennis, his love for football never went away and it's well known he's among the best players among the tennis players.
Deadspin
World Cup Diary Day 18: Croatia, Argentina advance in penalty kicks
As extra time started, neither Brazil or Croatia showed any urgency. The weight of a FIFA World Cup quarterfinal entering the additional 30 minutes-plus after going scoreless in the contest’s original time could’ve been swapped for the rhythm of a Tuesday exhibition. World Cups are how every country judges its soccer/football/futbol for the next four years. The reasons why both teams were calm when every other factor said otherwise were obvious, yet it was the underdogs Croatia moving on in penalty kicks.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Adelaide International 1 ATP Entry List featuring Djokovic, Auger-Aliassime, Medvedev and Murray
The 2023 Adelaide International 1 tournament will offer a lot of players the opportunity to hone their skills prior to the Australian Open, as it kicks off the ATP season from January 1-8, 2023. An ATP 250 event, it will feature a star-studded list of players who will be hoping...
tennisuptodate.com
Zverev hopes to emulate Nadal and Federer in tennis comeback: "I hope it will be a similar process with me, that I won't play my best tennis right away"
Alexander Zverev is hopeful of emulating Federer and Nadal as he makes his comeback to tennis following a terrible injury. Zverev has not played in many months after literally breaking his ankle at Roland Garros. The German made a winning return beating Dominic Thiem in straight sets in Saudi Arabia and he's hopeful of keeping that good momentum going. Dealing with the injury was not easy:
tennisuptodate.com
"Who would have thought" - Tsitsipas and Kyrgios set to co-exist despite rivalry after being paired in Diriyah Tennis Cup doubles
Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas will share the court tonight in Saudi Arabia as they play a doubles match together against Hurkacz and Stricker. In a funny twist of the draw, Kyrgios and Tsitsipas both lost their opening matches at the Diriyah Tennis Cup which set them up to play some doubles at the event. It was not guaranteed that they would be paired up but they were with both expressing amusement at the situation. The duo shared the court at Wimbledon in a heated clash where both had unsportsmanlike moments.
Roger Federer denied entry to Wimbledon grounds by overly eager security guard
Diehard Wimbledon fans know how hard it can be to get into the grounds of the famed tennis tournament, with spectators often camping overnight to get in a pole position to join a seemingly endless queue just for a chance to watch the championships.
Yardbarker
"Going to be nice to be on the court with Dominic again" - Zverev ahead of comeback
Alexander Zverev will make his competitive comeback at the Diriyah Tennis Cup and he will face good friend Thiem. In addition to being close friends, Zverev and Thiem have a connection to tennis history. When Dominic Thiem was down 0-2 to Alexander Zverev in the US Open final in 2020, Zverev was prepared to receive his first grand slam trophy, but that didn't happen because Thiem made an outstanding comeback and ultimately won the trophy.
Sporting News
Croatia vs Brazil World Cup lineup, starting 11 for quarterfinal match at Qatar 2022
With Neymar back healthy, Brazil are fully loaded and ready to push for a 2022 World Cup title, but they'll first have to get past 2018 finalists Croatia. Led by 2018 Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric, the European side skated past Japan in the Round of 16 on penalties to arrive in the quarterfinals despite just one victory through four matches thus far.
tennisuptodate.com
Kamil Majchrzak latest to test positive during anti-doping tests, vows to prove his innocence
World number 77 Kamil Majchrzak becomes the latest player to test positive for a banned substance as he begins the battle to clear his name. Majchrzak had a fairly decent year with a 29-24 win/loss record with his final event being the Bergamo challenger. He hasn't played since then and he revealed why in a social media post. The 26-year-old revealed he tested positive for a banned substance:
tennisuptodate.com
Cameron Norrie downs Nick Kyrgios at the Diriyah Tennis Cup
Cameron Norrie played a really solid first match at the Diriyah Tennis Cup taking down an erratic Nick Kyrgios 10-6 10-6. There wasn't much control from Nick Kyrgios in his first match in Saudia Arabia as Norrie was able to set the tone early in this match and it never escaped from his control. The British player opened the match up 5-1 thanks to some great returning and Kyrgios never settled in after that.
