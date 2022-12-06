ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, NV

UNLV Reportedly Picks New Head Coach After Firing Marcus Arroyo

By Mitchell Forde
 4 days ago

Former Missouri head coach Barry Odom has reportedly been hired by UNLV.

A little more than a week after making the surprising decision to fire Marcus Arroyo, UNLV has found a new head coach.

The Rebels are set to hire Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom, according to a report from Matt Zenitz of On3.

"UNLV is expected to hire Arkansas DC Barry Odom as its head coach, sources tell On3Sports," Zenitz tweeted.

Odom previously spent four seasons as the head coach at Missouri, where he led the Tigers to a record of 25-25.

He has since spent three years as the defensive coordinator under Sam Pittman at Arkansas. In 2021, he was the nation's sixth-highest paid assistant coach, making $1.75 million.

Odom, an Oklahoma native, might seem on the surface like an unusual fit in the Mountain West. All of his previous coaching experience has come at Missouri (where he also played his college football), Arkansas or Memphis.

Odom will take over a UNLV program that has shown some life under Arroyo. The Rebels started this season 4-1 and finished 5-7. That followed a 2-16 run over the prior two years.

UNLV has not made a bowl game since 2013 and has just one winning season since 2000.

Odom will be tasked with changing that. Look for his hire to be officially announced in the coming days.

