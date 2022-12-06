ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stroudsburg, PA

Wreath-making holiday tradition continues

WAVERLY, Pa. — Hands were hustling, pruning, cutting, and decorating wreaths in the Waverly Community House. For just $3, people were able to make a wreath for the community center and for themselves. Organizers of the annual event say it's a win-win. "It smells so good. Last year the...
WAVERLY, PA
Tegna donates $7,000 to Salvation Army in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — It's the season of giving and Newswatch 16's parent company, Tegna, did just that. The Tegna Foundation gave a $7,000 grant to the Salvation Army in Scranton. That money will be used for the Salvation Army's food pantry and heating needs, something captain Neil Childs says...
SCRANTON, PA
5th annual Santa run in Lackawanna County

MOOSIC, Pa. — Moosic police held their 5th Santa run Friday night. The event has grown over the years as officers drive around the community with a trailer full of presents for kids. They plan to give more than 700 presents to local families. The reindeer, elves, and of...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Fire company president crushing cans for cash

HONESDALE, Pa. — Most days, you can find Skip Seitz in this shed behind Protection Engine Company # 3 in Honesdale crushing cans. The fire company has collected aluminum cans in a bin outside the building for years. Back in 2000, Skip thought there was a better way to store the cans before they could be taken to the recycling center.
HONESDALE, PA
Maxine — 16 To The Rescue

FORTY FORT, Pa. — After spending the first four years of her life in a puppy mill, Maxine is learning how to really be a dog and a family pet for the first time. The 4-year-old boxer was rescued two weeks ago, and her foster family can already tell she is the perfect pet.
FORTY FORT, PA
Local food banks and distributions for the holiday season

Food insecurity affects 33.8 million people across the US, with more and more people each year finding themselves within this statistic. With these rising hunger rates, especially during the holidays, it’s good to know that help is available to those who need it. In and around Nanticoke, there are...
NANTICOKE, PA
Festival of Lights near Tunkhannock: One of PA’s Best Drive-Through Light Displays

I’ve visited a lot of Christmas light shows in PA (over 20) over my years of travel, and, without a doubt, the Festival of Lights near Tunkhannock is easily among the best. The Festival of Lights is held on the back nine at the Stone Hedge Golf Course in Wyoming County, PA, about a 15-minute drive from Tunkhannock. It’s also only about 30 minutes from Scranton and 45 minutes from Wilkes-Barre, making it an easy light show to visit if you are in one of those areas.
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
Giving Tree helps homeless veterans

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Inside Amvets Post 59 in Hanover Township sits a pool table overflowing with donations. All these items will soon make their way to homeless veterans across Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties. Amvets partnered with the Edwardsville-based nonprofit Forward Support Base, which helps homeless veterans, to hold...
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
Pocono Kidz Zone – Featured Local Business

Pocono Kidz Zone LLC is your one-stop shop for children’s entertainment, parties and classes. We are located at 247 Fox Run Lane, Suite 201 in East Stroudsburg. Check our weekly schedule for offerings!. Business Address: 247 Fox Run Lane, Suite 201, East Stroudsburg, PA 18302. Social media: Facebook –...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
Holiday rush at Christmas tree farms

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Tree after tree wrapped and carried off from Simoncelli Tree Farm near Clarks Summit. Joe Simoncelli says his employees have been busy since Thanksgiving weekend, and he has to keep up with demand bringing trees from his farm to here. "We sell stuff, and then...
CLARKS SUMMIT, PA
What were the most searched Google terms in Scranton in 2022?

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Are you most likely to search for a circus or cheap gas near you? Apparently, within the Scranton area, there is one clear winner. Google Trends shared the top trending “near me” searches in Scranton for the 2022 year. In third place for the most searches in the Scranton area was “plasma […]
SCRANTON, PA
Aetna shutters 83K-square-foot call center in Pennsylvania

Aetna is moving out of its 83,512-square-foot call center in Bethlehem, Pa., The Morning Call reported Dec. 8. The payer relocated the call center to Bethlehem from nearby South Whitehall Township in 2018. Aetna signed a 10-year lease for the property, the newspaper reported. A spokesperson for CVS Health, Aetna's...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Golden Throne Award brings community together

LEHMAN, Pa. — A group in Luzerne County started a new holiday tradition, it's called the Golden Throne, a toilet decorated with Christmas lights. Someone in the Lake Lehman School District who's gone through a hardship, or donated their time, receives the throne every year. This year's winner is...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
