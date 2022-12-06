Read full article on original website
Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols to be Presented in NewtonProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
First Responders Join Local Businesses to Stuff a Boat with ToysProject Self-SufficiencyBranchville, NJ
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different ColorsTravel MavenBelvidere, NJ
Exclusive: Dollar General Locations Drastically Cut Employee Hours During the Holiday Season. Many Quit in Response.Joel EisenbergHellertown, PA
wrnjradio.com
Hackettstown church seeks homemade cookies for Truck Stop Cookie Project
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Trinity United Methodist Church is looking to spread some joy to truckers through the Truck Stop Cookie Project. Their goal this year is 500 bags, each with 1 dozen cookies, some holiday candy, and a Christmas message. “500 bags means 500 dozen cookies! Can...
Wreath-making holiday tradition continues
WAVERLY, Pa. — Hands were hustling, pruning, cutting, and decorating wreaths in the Waverly Community House. For just $3, people were able to make a wreath for the community center and for themselves. Organizers of the annual event say it's a win-win. "It smells so good. Last year the...
Tegna donates $7,000 to Salvation Army in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — It's the season of giving and Newswatch 16's parent company, Tegna, did just that. The Tegna Foundation gave a $7,000 grant to the Salvation Army in Scranton. That money will be used for the Salvation Army's food pantry and heating needs, something captain Neil Childs says...
5th annual Santa run in Lackawanna County
MOOSIC, Pa. — Moosic police held their 5th Santa run Friday night. The event has grown over the years as officers drive around the community with a trailer full of presents for kids. They plan to give more than 700 presents to local families. The reindeer, elves, and of...
Fire company president crushing cans for cash
HONESDALE, Pa. — Most days, you can find Skip Seitz in this shed behind Protection Engine Company # 3 in Honesdale crushing cans. The fire company has collected aluminum cans in a bin outside the building for years. Back in 2000, Skip thought there was a better way to store the cans before they could be taken to the recycling center.
WFMZ-TV Online
After losing fashion retailer, The Promenade Shops to gain new tenant in 2023
UPPER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One business has closed while another is preparing to open at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley. The Upper Saucon Township shopping center, at 2845 Center Valley Parkway, recently lost fashion retailer All Weather Selvedge Denim Co. (AW). The shop, offering denim jeans made from...
Maxine — 16 To The Rescue
FORTY FORT, Pa. — After spending the first four years of her life in a puppy mill, Maxine is learning how to really be a dog and a family pet for the first time. The 4-year-old boxer was rescued two weeks ago, and her foster family can already tell she is the perfect pet.
thegnainsider.com
Local food banks and distributions for the holiday season
Food insecurity affects 33.8 million people across the US, with more and more people each year finding themselves within this statistic. With these rising hunger rates, especially during the holidays, it’s good to know that help is available to those who need it. In and around Nanticoke, there are...
uncoveringpa.com
Festival of Lights near Tunkhannock: One of PA’s Best Drive-Through Light Displays
I’ve visited a lot of Christmas light shows in PA (over 20) over my years of travel, and, without a doubt, the Festival of Lights near Tunkhannock is easily among the best. The Festival of Lights is held on the back nine at the Stone Hedge Golf Course in Wyoming County, PA, about a 15-minute drive from Tunkhannock. It’s also only about 30 minutes from Scranton and 45 minutes from Wilkes-Barre, making it an easy light show to visit if you are in one of those areas.
Free Christmas presents for kids in Lackawanna County
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Hundreds of pre-registered families were able to select toys for their children Wednesday through the Christmas gifts for kids program. The annual effort is a joint collaboration by Friends of the Poor, the Diocese of Scranton, and the Catherine McAuley Center. The event kicked off...
Giving Tree helps homeless veterans
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Inside Amvets Post 59 in Hanover Township sits a pool table overflowing with donations. All these items will soon make their way to homeless veterans across Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties. Amvets partnered with the Edwardsville-based nonprofit Forward Support Base, which helps homeless veterans, to hold...
thevalleyledger.com
Pocono Kidz Zone – Featured Local Business
Pocono Kidz Zone LLC is your one-stop shop for children’s entertainment, parties and classes. We are located at 247 Fox Run Lane, Suite 201 in East Stroudsburg. Check our weekly schedule for offerings!. Business Address: 247 Fox Run Lane, Suite 201, East Stroudsburg, PA 18302. Social media: Facebook –...
Using life-like pets to help seniors in Lackawanna County
DUNMORE, Pa. — There is a new way to help seniors feel less lonely using life-like pets. NEPA Aging Network Alliance in Lackawanna County has spent the last two months collecting donations to purchase the pets, and volunteers started wrapping them. "We decided in November that we were going...
Holiday rush at Christmas tree farms
CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Tree after tree wrapped and carried off from Simoncelli Tree Farm near Clarks Summit. Joe Simoncelli says his employees have been busy since Thanksgiving weekend, and he has to keep up with demand bringing trees from his farm to here. "We sell stuff, and then...
Popular Shopping Mall Nearby is Set to Close for Good. Read to Learn When and Why
The shopping mall will close after two years of business in a popular area. A shopping mall in the nearby Bucks County area has recently announced their upcoming closure after only two years of local business. Michele Haddon wrote about the upcoming closure in the Bucks County Courier Times. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
'New chapter': Downtown Bethlehem's Main Street to lose retailer after the holidays
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A home furnishings retailer is bidding farewell to its storefront in downtown Bethlehem. Domaci, selling furniture, area rugs, lamps and more, will close its store on Main Street following the holiday season, the business announced Tuesday on its social media pages. "Over the past few months, issues...
What were the most searched Google terms in Scranton in 2022?
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Are you most likely to search for a circus or cheap gas near you? Apparently, within the Scranton area, there is one clear winner. Google Trends shared the top trending “near me” searches in Scranton for the 2022 year. In third place for the most searches in the Scranton area was “plasma […]
One of Santa's helpers doing a test flight in Wyoming County for big man in red
TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — If you see a makeshift sleigh in the sky above Tunkhannock next week, don't check your calendar. Santa isn't coming early, but his daredevil counterpart is. "This is called a trike-powered paraglider. You got all the bells and whistles along with the lights. It even has...
beckerspayer.com
Aetna shutters 83K-square-foot call center in Pennsylvania
Aetna is moving out of its 83,512-square-foot call center in Bethlehem, Pa., The Morning Call reported Dec. 8. The payer relocated the call center to Bethlehem from nearby South Whitehall Township in 2018. Aetna signed a 10-year lease for the property, the newspaper reported. A spokesperson for CVS Health, Aetna's...
Golden Throne Award brings community together
LEHMAN, Pa. — A group in Luzerne County started a new holiday tradition, it's called the Golden Throne, a toilet decorated with Christmas lights. Someone in the Lake Lehman School District who's gone through a hardship, or donated their time, receives the throne every year. This year's winner is...
