The Steamboat Group doubles down to support LiftUp of Routt County
The Steamboat Group is hosting a December food and fundraising drive for LiftUp of Routt County’s food bank, and for anyone who feels compelled to help, their funds will be doubled up to $20,000 during this effort. The Steamboat Group’s charitable drive will come in two phases. First from...
Routt County adopts $89M budget for 2023, with strong emphasis on recruiting, retaining staff
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Routt County commissioners took the final step to adopt the 2023 budget — an $89 million spending plan highlighted by key investments in county staff. The base minimum wage has been increased to $20 an hour for the lowest paid workers, pay scales have been adjusted to provide more room for advancement and all county staff got a 7% cost of living raise.
50 northern gray wolves to be released in Colorado over 5 years, according to draft plan
A little more than two years after Colorado voters narrowly directed Colorado Parks and Wildlife to reintroduce wolves to the Western Slope, the agency has a plan. Colorado Parks and Wildlife dropped its 293-page draft plan for wolf reintroduction on Friday morning, launching a public process to adjust details before a final plan is proposed in February next year and approved in May. The plan calls for transferring 30 to 50 gray wolves from northern Rockies states over three to five years beginning in 2024.
Avalanche buries patroller, food hall opens soon: Top stories at SteamboatPilot.com this week
1. Avalanche at Steamboat Resort buried ski patroller, highlights avalanche risk in Colorado. A member of Steamboat Ski Resort’s avalanche mitigation team was caught and buried in a slide in a closed section of terrain on Tuesday, Dec. 6, highlighting how dangerous avalanche conditions are in Colorado’s northern mountains right now.
Routt County residents wait as post office works to correct delivery issues
About two weeks ago, Susie Allen noticed she wasn’t getting as much mail at her home south of Steamboat Springs, just off of Routt County Road 14, as she normally does. “We just noticed that because I wasn’t getting any mail … and after four days, at this time here, I knew something was up,” said Allen, who has lived in the same house since 1986. “I check (the mail) every day and it’s not there, so I was concerned about the information in my mail and if it would be used to steal my Identity.”
Guest column: Holloran, Swanson instrumental in library’s growth, development
We would like to take this opportunity to recognize two longtime members of the Bud Werner Memorial Library Board of Trustees, Mike Holloran and Denny Swanson. These two brilliant, passionate and selfless men have served our community for 30-plus years. As 2022 winds down and they retire from their volunteer...
Deadline for STR licenses extended to April 30
In a unanimous vote Tuesday, Dec. 6, Steamboat Springs City Council agreed with city staff’s recommendation to extend the deadline for obtaining a short-term rental license to April 30. City staff requested an extension because Steamboat’s software vendor, CityView, needs more time to configure the licensing software, which is...
No injuries in accident near Steamboat II neighborhood
Fortunately, there weren’t any injuries involved in a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the intersection of U.S. Highway 40 and Routt County Road 42. One of the vehicles collided with a traffic light pole. The collision involved a 2011 Chevy and an unknown model. No other details...
Becoming servants: Students from Steamboat Christian Center aid recovery effort after Hurricane Ian
Houses were strewn around the landscape, as if they fell from the sky. Splintered wood was scattered everywhere, as if it was the aftermath of a giant game of Jenga. Some homes were gone with just a concrete foundation to hint that a structure ever existed there. “I was on...
Steamboat Express will suspend taxi service as demand plummets
Formerly known as Go Alpine, Steamboat Express has announced it will suspend its local taxi service while the company evaluates the program over the next 12 months. However, Steamboat Express’ service to the Yampa Valley Regional Airport and Denver will remain unchanged. “With the technology we had in place...
Holiday festivities in Oak Creek, Hayden promote community, shopping local
Holiday cheer will be at an all-time high at the Oak Creek Holly Festival on Saturday, Dec. 10, as local businesses host events and specials throughout the day that will end with the tree lighting, and for the first time ever: fireworks. “We’ve gotten a donation from the city of...
Routt County real estate sales eclipse $18M from Dec. 2-8
Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $18.4 million across 18 sales for the week of Dec. 2-8. Buyer: Justine P. Staelin Bodig and Marcus V. Bodig. Property Description: 1,860-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Lot 21 at Tamarack Point Subdivision. Last sold for $615,000 in 2020.
KKTV
WATCH: Report of an active shooter in a small Colorado town
WATCH - Entire Colorado town put on shelter-in-place alert for active shooter, suspect in custody. An entire Colorado town was told to shelter-in-place as Blanca Police reported there was an active shooter on Wednesday. Updated: 5 hours ago. Surveillance video from Elephant Thai shows the Club Q shooting suspect arriving...
Erase the Waste December tip: Making smart purchases
Yampa Valley Sustainability Council is partnering with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to help educate Coloradans and Yampa Valley residents on how to “Erase the Waste.”. Every month, YVSC focuses on core waste reduction areas by outlining easy steps locals can take to improve waste reduction...
Obituary: Robert N. Robinson Jr.
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact...
One door closed, but another opens as Sharon’s at the Glen debuts in Clark
Longtime restaurant owner Sharon Stone closed her popular west side business three months ago after her rent tripled, but she never lost faith that she would return. “It is what it is,” Stone said at the time. “I think the right thing will happen, and you got to leave it in the hands of the universe and see where the little ball is going to bounce. I can’t do the $4,500 a month, so maybe it’s time for a change, maybe I need a new location. I don’t know, it’s all up in the air right now.”
Winter Start to kick off competition season at Howelsen Hill
The Winter Start ski jumping and Nordic combined competition coming Saturday, Dec. 10, will mark the beginning of the 2022-23 winter competition season at Howelsen Hill. The event is hosted by the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club in collaboration with Rocky Mountain Division and will count as a U.S. Cup and Junior World Championship Team qualifier.
Find the Steamboat Yule Log: Here’s clue No. 2
The Tread of Pioneers Museum’s 2022 Yule Log Hunt is underway, and Steamboat Pilot & Today will be posting a clue per day until the log is found. Cross the street, start the fun. A bird’s delight, in morning sun. Family adventure, a brand new start. Solve the...
Steamboat winter athletes take on first World Cup events of the season
Traveling to Lillehammer, Norway, several Steamboat Springs skiers competed in various World Cup events between Friday, Dec. 2 and Sunday, Dec. 4. Steamboat ski jumper Annika Belshaw, 20, finished 33rd in her normal hill jump and 20th in her large hill jumps. Belshaw finished with 193.3 total points on her two jumps from the large hill with a long of 123 meters.
