Oak Creek, CO

Winter Start to kick off competition season at Howelsen Hill

The Winter Start ski jumping and Nordic combined competition coming Saturday, Dec. 10, will mark the beginning of the 2022-23 winter competition season at Howelsen Hill. The event is hosted by the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club in collaboration with Rocky Mountain Division and will count as a U.S. Cup and Junior World Championship Team qualifier.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat brewery, ski maker collab on beneficial beer

Mountain Tap Brewery and Harvest Skis collaborated to make the Harvest Homegrown Haze, a beer made with all-Colorado grown malt, hops and yeast. One dollar from each beer sold throughout the winter will be donated to Routt County Search and Rescue. The beer will debut at a party from 4...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
One door closed, but another opens as Sharon’s at the Glen debuts in Clark

Longtime restaurant owner Sharon Stone closed her popular west side business three months ago after her rent tripled, but she never lost faith that she would return. “It is what it is,” Stone said at the time. “I think the right thing will happen, and you got to leave it in the hands of the universe and see where the little ball is going to bounce. I can’t do the $4,500 a month, so maybe it’s time for a change, maybe I need a new location. I don’t know, it’s all up in the air right now.”
CLARK, CO
2023 Winter Carnival poster unfurled

Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty has revealed the original artwork for the 2023 Winter Carnival poster, a painting created by local artist Joanne Orce. For the Winter Carnival poster, Orce drew inspiration not only from landscape, but from her roots as a lifelong athlete to paint a ski jumper in mid-ﬂight. According to carnival organizers, Orce wanted the poster to be centered around the kids, so she polled the children on her swim team to ﬁnd out their favorite Winter Carnival event, and the consensus was the Soda Pop Slalom, a race that features budding local skiers making their way down Howelsen Hill.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Strings Music Festival announces performance by Dustbowl Revival

The Strings Music Festival in Steamboat has added a performance from Dustbowl Revival to the Strings’ winter concert lineup. Dustbowl Revival is a famed folk and funk band that’s headlined festivals from Denmark to China. The band is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Strings Music Pavilion.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Find the Steamboat Yule Log: Here’s clue No. 2

The Tread of Pioneers Museum’s 2022 Yule Log Hunt is underway, and Steamboat Pilot & Today will be posting a clue per day until the log is found. Cross the street, start the fun. A bird’s delight, in morning sun. Family adventure, a brand new start. Solve the...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Obituary: Robert N. Robinson Jr.

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Routt County real estate sales eclipse $18M from Dec. 2-8

Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $18.4 million across 18 sales for the week of Dec. 2-8. Buyer: Justine P. Staelin Bodig and Marcus V. Bodig. Property Description: 1,860-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Lot 21 at Tamarack Point Subdivision. Last sold for $615,000 in 2020.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Mandatory commercial recycling ordinance tabled until February as Steamboat Council asks for more public input

After some debate, Steamboat Springs City Council members decided that they need more input from the community before voting on an ordinance that would make commercial recycling mandatory in Steamboat Springs. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, City Council decided 4-3 to table the recycling ordinance until its Feb. 7 meeting, with...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
The Steamboat Group doubles down to support LiftUp of Routt County

The Steamboat Group is hosting a December food and fundraising drive for LiftUp of Routt County’s food bank, and for anyone who feels compelled to help, their funds will be doubled up to $20,000 during this effort. The Steamboat Group’s charitable drive will come in two phases. First from...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Community Agriculture Alliance: Improving soil health and drought resiliency in Routt County

You may have heard by now that the Routt County Conservation District kicked off a new soil health initiative in 2019. Recognizing that our landowners and agriculture producers face significant challenges of drought and unpredictable water supply, the district is uniquely positioned to assist through on-the-ground conservation support. In 2019,...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Routt County adopts $89M budget for 2023, with strong emphasis on recruiting, retaining staff

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Routt County commissioners took the final step to adopt the 2023 budget — an $89 million spending plan highlighted by key investments in county staff. The base minimum wage has been increased to $20 an hour for the lowest paid workers, pay scales have been adjusted to provide more room for advancement and all county staff got a 7% cost of living raise.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO

