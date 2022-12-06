Longtime restaurant owner Sharon Stone closed her popular west side business three months ago after her rent tripled, but she never lost faith that she would return. “It is what it is,” Stone said at the time. “I think the right thing will happen, and you got to leave it in the hands of the universe and see where the little ball is going to bounce. I can’t do the $4,500 a month, so maybe it’s time for a change, maybe I need a new location. I don’t know, it’s all up in the air right now.”

CLARK, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO