Steamboat Pilot & Today
Winter Start to kick off competition season at Howelsen Hill
The Winter Start ski jumping and Nordic combined competition coming Saturday, Dec. 10, will mark the beginning of the 2022-23 winter competition season at Howelsen Hill. The event is hosted by the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club in collaboration with Rocky Mountain Division and will count as a U.S. Cup and Junior World Championship Team qualifier.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat brewery, ski maker collab on beneficial beer
Mountain Tap Brewery and Harvest Skis collaborated to make the Harvest Homegrown Haze, a beer made with all-Colorado grown malt, hops and yeast. One dollar from each beer sold throughout the winter will be donated to Routt County Search and Rescue. The beer will debut at a party from 4...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Driver keeps her cool as Steamboat school bus hit head-on while carrying JV hockey players
On the return trip from a weekend in Denver, a Steamboat Springs school bus carrying 17 junior varsity hockey players, two coaches and a driver got into a head-on collision with an oncoming car in Grand County. At approximately 11:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, an 18-year-old woman headed east in...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
One door closed, but another opens as Sharon’s at the Glen debuts in Clark
Longtime restaurant owner Sharon Stone closed her popular west side business three months ago after her rent tripled, but she never lost faith that she would return. “It is what it is,” Stone said at the time. “I think the right thing will happen, and you got to leave it in the hands of the universe and see where the little ball is going to bounce. I can’t do the $4,500 a month, so maybe it’s time for a change, maybe I need a new location. I don’t know, it’s all up in the air right now.”
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Avalanche buries patroller, food hall opens soon: Top stories at SteamboatPilot.com this week
1. Avalanche at Steamboat Resort buried ski patroller, highlights avalanche risk in Colorado. A member of Steamboat Ski Resort’s avalanche mitigation team was caught and buried in a slide in a closed section of terrain on Tuesday, Dec. 6, highlighting how dangerous avalanche conditions are in Colorado’s northern mountains right now.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Becoming servants: Students from Steamboat Christian Center aid recovery effort after Hurricane Ian
Houses were strewn around the landscape, as if they fell from the sky. Splintered wood was scattered everywhere, as if it was the aftermath of a giant game of Jenga. Some homes were gone with just a concrete foundation to hint that a structure ever existed there. “I was on...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
2023 Winter Carnival poster unfurled
Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty has revealed the original artwork for the 2023 Winter Carnival poster, a painting created by local artist Joanne Orce. For the Winter Carnival poster, Orce drew inspiration not only from landscape, but from her roots as a lifelong athlete to paint a ski jumper in mid-ﬂight. According to carnival organizers, Orce wanted the poster to be centered around the kids, so she polled the children on her swim team to ﬁnd out their favorite Winter Carnival event, and the consensus was the Soda Pop Slalom, a race that features budding local skiers making their way down Howelsen Hill.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Holiday festivities in Oak Creek, Hayden promote community, shopping local
Holiday cheer will be at an all-time high at the Oak Creek Holly Festival on Saturday, Dec. 10, as local businesses host events and specials throughout the day that will end with the tree lighting, and for the first time ever: fireworks. “We’ve gotten a donation from the city of...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Strings Music Festival announces performance by Dustbowl Revival
The Strings Music Festival in Steamboat has added a performance from Dustbowl Revival to the Strings’ winter concert lineup. Dustbowl Revival is a famed folk and funk band that’s headlined festivals from Denmark to China. The band is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Strings Music Pavilion.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Find the Steamboat Yule Log: Here’s clue No. 2
The Tread of Pioneers Museum’s 2022 Yule Log Hunt is underway, and Steamboat Pilot & Today will be posting a clue per day until the log is found. Cross the street, start the fun. A bird’s delight, in morning sun. Family adventure, a brand new start. Solve the...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Emerald Mountain is getting a new trail following Steamboat council’s approval
The Routt County Rider proposal for a new bike-specific downhill trail was unanimously approved for Emerald Mountain at the Steamboat Springs City Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6. As proposed by Routt County Riders President Craig Frithsen, the trail would qualify as the second directional trail on Emerald Mountain alongside...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Obituary: Robert N. Robinson Jr.
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County real estate sales eclipse $18M from Dec. 2-8
Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $18.4 million across 18 sales for the week of Dec. 2-8. Buyer: Justine P. Staelin Bodig and Marcus V. Bodig. Property Description: 1,860-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Lot 21 at Tamarack Point Subdivision. Last sold for $615,000 in 2020.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Mandatory commercial recycling ordinance tabled until February as Steamboat Council asks for more public input
After some debate, Steamboat Springs City Council members decided that they need more input from the community before voting on an ordinance that would make commercial recycling mandatory in Steamboat Springs. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, City Council decided 4-3 to table the recycling ordinance until its Feb. 7 meeting, with...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Steamboat Group doubles down to support LiftUp of Routt County
The Steamboat Group is hosting a December food and fundraising drive for LiftUp of Routt County’s food bank, and for anyone who feels compelled to help, their funds will be doubled up to $20,000 during this effort. The Steamboat Group’s charitable drive will come in two phases. First from...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Community Agriculture Alliance: Improving soil health and drought resiliency in Routt County
You may have heard by now that the Routt County Conservation District kicked off a new soil health initiative in 2019. Recognizing that our landowners and agriculture producers face significant challenges of drought and unpredictable water supply, the district is uniquely positioned to assist through on-the-ground conservation support. In 2019,...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
‘Hopefully next year’: City Council declines extending hours of night buses
After requests to extend hours for the city’s night line bus schedule this winter, Steamboat Springs City Council asked the transit department to present options to make it possible. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, council listened to three strategies that each required diverting service away from other routes, but ultimately...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat City Council finalizes 9% STR tax, which is set to take effect on Jan. 1
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Steamboat Springs City Council passed an ordinance on second reading to impose a new tax on short-term rentals, making way for the city to start collecting the tax on reservations made after Jan. 1. Reservations for this season made before Jan. 1 will not be subject...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Guest column: Holloran, Swanson instrumental in library’s growth, development
We would like to take this opportunity to recognize two longtime members of the Bud Werner Memorial Library Board of Trustees, Mike Holloran and Denny Swanson. These two brilliant, passionate and selfless men have served our community for 30-plus years. As 2022 winds down and they retire from their volunteer...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County adopts $89M budget for 2023, with strong emphasis on recruiting, retaining staff
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Routt County commissioners took the final step to adopt the 2023 budget — an $89 million spending plan highlighted by key investments in county staff. The base minimum wage has been increased to $20 an hour for the lowest paid workers, pay scales have been adjusted to provide more room for advancement and all county staff got a 7% cost of living raise.
