New legislation would let Texas say no to puppy mill sales statewide
A Texas legislator has introduced a bill to help animals: On December 2, Representative Jared Patterson (R-Frisco) filed HB 870, which would help put an end to puppy mill practices by requiring that pet stores can sell only healthy animals from shelters or rescues.Pet stores across Texas would no longer be allowed to sell puppies or kittens from unscrupulous, out-of-state puppy mills, protecting pets and consumers -- similar to laws that have already been enacted in a number of cities across Texas. Patterson previously filed a similar bill, HB 1818, in 2021. And as he notes in a statement, the law...
NASA confirms stunning discovery of Space Shuttle Challenger artifact
A TV documentary crew has just made a startling discovery linked to one of the American space program's greatest tragedies, one that deeply resonated in Texas. Divers off the east coast of Florida have found an artifact underwater that NASA confirms is debris from the space shuttle Challenger. While searching for wreckage of a World War II-era aircraft, documentary divers noticed a large object covered partially by sand on the seafloor, one that was clearly crafted by humans. The team contacted NASA after analyzing the proximity to the Florida Space Coast, the item’s modern construction, and presence of...
Texas fashion mogul Kendra Scott teams up with Barbie for hot pink capsule collection
Apart from her iconic jewelry designs, Texas fashion mogul Kendra Scott is known for two things: awesome collaborations and giving back. Her latest collection blends all three, teaming up with fellow female fashion icon, Barbie, on a line of exclusive designs that give back to a cause.Launching Wednesday, November 16, the six-piece Barbie x Kendra Scott capsule draws inspiration from fashion, friendship, and being a force for good. The collaboration comes as both brands celebrate big anniversaries, 20 years for Scott and 60 for Barbie Dreamhouse. Highlights of the collection include two necklaces in elevated plating, two bracelets, and two...
