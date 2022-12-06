Kirstie Alley died from cancer on Monday at age 71, her children confirmed to PEOPLE Ted Danson and members from the cast of Cheers are mourning former costar Kirstie Alley, who died of cancer on Monday at age 71, her children confirmed to PEOPLE. "I was on a plane today and did something I rarely do," Danson said in a statement to PEOPLE. "I watched an old episode of Cheers." "It was the episode where Tom Berenger proposes to Kirstie, who keeps saying no, even though she desperately wants to say yes," the...

4 DAYS AGO