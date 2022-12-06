ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Tina Turner Mourns the Loss of Son Ronnie After His Death at 62

Tina Turner is experiencing a parent's worst nightmare. On Dec. 9, her and Ike Turner's son Ronnie Turner died at age 62. "Ronnie, you left the world far too early," the singer captioned alongside a black and white photo of herself with her eyes closed on Instagram. "In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son."
The List

What We Know About Kirstie Alley's Death

Emmy award-winning actress Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71, reports Variety. She was best known for roles in "Cheers," "Drop Dead Gorgeous," and her breakout performance in "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" (per IMDb). An official announcement was made on the star's Twitter and Instagram...
FLORIDA STATE
Looper

Inside Kirstie Alley's Final TV Performance

If Kirstie Alley's death at 71 seemed sudden, it may be because the actress remained busy and performing up until only seven months before her passing. Alley's most recent projects had been television series like "Scream Queens" and "Flaked" and movies such as "Accidental Love" and "You Can't Take My Daughter." Her final television appearance, though, came in April 2022 on "The Masked Singer."
Outsider.com

‘Frasier’ Star Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Won’t Return for Reboot Series

It’s hard to believe but Kelsey Grammer is moving forward with his Frasier reboot without David Hyde Pierce. There’s a reason why. Like, why in the world would Hyde Pierce not want to come on back to TV and play Niles, Frasier’s brother? Well, Grammer is talking about it these days. “David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” Grammer tells PEOPLE in an inteview. But Hyde Pierce has gone on to do some great things in his career. They range from theater work to the recent HBO series Julia.
People

Ted Danson and Cheers Cast Mourn Kirstie Alley: 'So Grateful for All the Times She Made Me Laugh'

Kirstie Alley died from cancer on Monday at age 71, her children confirmed to PEOPLE Ted Danson and members from the cast of Cheers are mourning former costar Kirstie Alley, who died of cancer on Monday at age 71, her children confirmed to PEOPLE. "I was on a plane today and did something I rarely do," Danson said in a statement to PEOPLE. "I watched an old episode of Cheers."  "It was the episode where Tom Berenger proposes to Kirstie, who keeps saying no, even though she desperately wants to say yes," the...
StyleCaster

Kirstie Alley’s Net Worth Includes What She Made From ‘Cheers,’ ‘Look Who’s Talking’ & More Beloved Roles

From Cheers and Look Who’s Talking to Drop Dead Diva and Scream Queens, Kirstie Alley’s net worth accounts for what she made in her four decades in Hollywood before her death. Alley, whose full name was Kirstie Louise Alley, was born on January 12, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas. Her on-screen debut came in 1982 when she starred as Vulcan Starfleet officer Lieutenant Saavik in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Alley joined the cast of Cheers in season six in 1987, and starred on the show for six seasons until the series 11th and final season in 1993. She was...
KANSAS STATE
E! News

Mariska Hargitay's Convo With Kelly Clarkson's Daughter Deserves Its Own People's Choice Award

Watch: Mariska Hargitay FANGIRLS Over Kelly Clarkson at 2022 PCAs. Our investigation found that Mariska Hargitay is the best hype woman. The Law and Order: SVU star shared a sweet moment backstage at the 2022 People's Choice Awards with Kelly Clarkson and her daughter River Rose—whom she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock along with son Remington, 6,—letting the 8-year-old know how much she adores the "Because of You" artist.
E! News

E! News

226K+
Followers
57K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy