10 holiday gifts for the creative people in your life from HP

By Nick Woodard
 3 days ago
From the vlogger to the podcaster, here are the best gifts for creatives from HP. HP/Reviewed

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Holiday shopping mode is in full swing, an undoubtedly stressful time of year trying to find the best gifts before it's too late. For instance, how do you narrow down the countless options to find a great gift for the graphic designer, photographer or content creator in your life? Thankfully, Reviewed is here to help you find the right gifts for everyone on your list, and this time around we've hand-picked selections for the tech-y, creative one in your life.

Ahead, we've compiled ten great gifts to consider for creative professionals, all available from the HP store . From styluses to microphones, here are some top-rated options to consider.

Holiday gift guides 2022: Shop for everyone on your list with this ultimate gift guide

1. HP OfficeJet Pro 9015e All-in-One Printer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jckLb_0jZcbirC00
Best gifts for creatives: HP OfficeJet Pro 9015e All-in-One Printer HP/Reviewed

As part of HP’s extensive lineup of all-in-one printers, the OfficeJet Pro 9015e offers several intriguing features for the creative folks on your shopping list. To start, it’s speedy, offering print speeds of 22 black ink pages per minute and 18 pages per minute in color. More than that, though, the OfficeJet Pro 9015e is compatible with high-yield ink cartridges. In other words, you’ll be able to get more out of your ink while keeping operating costs low.

Its status as an all-in-one means the OfficeJet Pro 9015e can also scan and fax. The multi-faceted printer also features a touch screen and mobile printing capabilities. In short, it’s a graphic designer’s dream printer. And while it’s not exactly a stocking stuffer, it’s a great option to consider for the designers in your life.

$290 at HP

2. HP Spectre x360

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZSEFJ_0jZcbirC00
Best gifts for creatives: HP Spectre x360 HP

When done right, 2-in-1 laptops offer an astounding amount of flexibility and performance that make them ideal for digital artists. The HP Spectre x360 stands near the top of that list, combining a responsive 4:3 display, great keyboard and trackpad, and outstanding stylus experience into a rather unique productivity juggernaut.

With the Spectre x360, you’ll be free to write, draw or simply navigate your device, setting the stage for responsive, accurate sketches and drawing. Plus, with a full P3 color gamut at its disposal, the Spectre x360’s OLED display masterfully depicts color-accurate work the way the creator intended.

$1,200 at HP

3. Adobe Creative Cloud Photography plan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LXa3Y_0jZcbirC00
Best gifts for creatives: Adobe Creative Cloud Photography plan Adobe/Reviewed

It’s no secret that Adobe Creative Cloud is an essential resource for the everyday creative, particularly photographers. With a subscription to the Adobe Creative Cloud Photography plan , users will gain access to Adobe Photoshop Lightroom CC to unlock a plethora of editing tools powered by an easy-to-use interface. Photographers will be able to utilize the plan’s 1TB of cloud storage to access and edit their full-resolution images from anywhere.

On top of the impressive editing and storage perks, the plan also incorporates Adobe Spark and Adobe Portfolio. These tools are meant to make it easier for photographers to share their finished works on social media and in video stories, across web pages or even on their own customized website. The Adobe Creative Cloud Photography plan is truly meant to make it easy for photographers to edit their shots and share them with the masses. Oh, and did we mention it’s a full-year subscription? Your photographer friends can thank us later.

$240 at HP

4. HP S101 Speaker Bar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27B3ZQ_0jZcbirC00
HP gifts for creatives: HP S101 Speaker Bar HP/Reviewed

The importance of quality audio when it comes to video editing can’t be overstated. That’s where the HP S101 Speaker Bar comes in. It’s an unobtrusive addition to your HP display that connects via USB, but adds a much-needed layer of sound to your display thanks to its dual-speaker design.

The Speaker Bar offers built-in utility, as well, thanks to its collection of connections. You can take advantage of the bar’s line-in port to connect your phone and stream when you’re not deep in editing mode. Or, you can tap into the bar’s headphone jack for some late-night work without disturbing those around you.

$39 at HP

5. HyperX QuadCast S - USB Microphone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xQ6nj_0jZcbirC00
Best gifts for creatives: HyperX QuadCast S - USB Microphone HyperX/Reviewed

Whether you’re vlogging, streaming, podcasting or anything in between, quality audio is paramount to delivering a great finished product. And you can’t record quality audio without a great microphone doing the legwork. HP’s HyperX Quadcast S has you covered, featuring both an anti-vibration shock mount designed to dampen the rumbles and grumbles of the environment you’re recording in, as well as a built-in pop filter to help muffle plosive sounds.

Additionally, the Quadcast S has four different polar patterns to choose from, giving you the ability to adjust for a wide variety of recording situations. It also features a gain control dial to help you quickly, tactfully control and adjust input sensitivity. Plus, it’s got the added bonus of RGB lighting, making it look as great as you sound when recording with it.

$120 at HP

6. HP 960 4K Streaming Webcam

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dOJpr_0jZcbirC00
Best gifts for creatives: HP 960 4K Streaming Webcam HP/Reviewed

At the center of every creator’s vlogging or streaming setup is a capable webcam, and it doesn’t get much more capable than the HP 960 4K Streaming Webcam . The camera puts a laundry list of technology at your disposal, including AI face-framing technology to keep your face in focus, and lighting auto adjustments to make sure the camera is always capturing a high-quality image.

You can mount the 960 4K Webcam in a variety of places, be it on a monitor, laptop or tripod. It can also swivel 360 degrees and tilt 90 degrees, allowing you to expand your audience’s view if need be. Plus, the webcam has HP’s Webcam Control Center integrated into the mix to put you in full control of everything from video controls to filter effects.

$200 at HP

7. HP MPP 1.51 Pen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YzsVV_0jZcbirC00
Best gifts for creatives: HP MPP 1.51 Pen HP/Reviewed

Even the best 2-in-1 laptops or touch displays are nothing without an exceptional stylus to compliment them. The HP MPP 1.51 is quintessentially that, a Microsoft-compatible pen that promises pen-point accuracy when drawing, jotting or signing on your display. The pen has two customizable buttons to help you easily switch between different functions. It also has an ink to text functionality that lets your PC instantly convert your handwriting into text. Plus, the HP MPP 1.51 comes packed with a whopping 18 months of battery life between charges.

$40 at HP

8. Omen by HP Mindframe Prime Headset

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YFdfg_0jZcbirC00
Best gifts for creatives: OMEN by HP Mindframe Prime Headset HP/Reviewed

While the Omen by HP Mindframe Prime Headset is an excellent pair of headphones when it comes to gaming, it doubles as a comfortable, capable set of over-ears for long video editing sessions. The headphones feature FrostCap Technology that is designed to keep the headphone’s earcups cool to ensure comfort throughout your experience. It also has a virtual surround sound audio chip that’s powered by C-Media Xear, designed to realistically, accurately pinpoint different sounds from across the frequency range.

$150 at HP

9. HP Z24m G3 QHD Conferencing Display

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O6LJx_0jZcbirC00
Best gifts for creatives: HP Z24m G3 QHD Conferencing Display HP/Reviewed

It’s not exactly a budget-friendly option, but the HP Z24m G3 has all the tools needed to put you in the driver’s seat when it comes to creating. The display has a built-in, high-resolution 5MP webcam, noise-canceling microphones and a solid set of speakers recessed into its borderless frame to effortlessly meet all your video and streaming needs. Z by HP color accuracy and factory color calibration let you tap into all the colors, shades and hues you might need for web, photography and video creation. Plus, the display itself is as smooth as it comes, offering a 90Hz refresh rate and the precision you need to seamlessly navigate your workflow.

$509 at HP

10. HP Renew Executive 16-inch Laptop Backpack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gTYZl_0jZcbirC00
Best gifts for creatives: HP Renew Executive 16-inch Laptop Backpack HP/Reviewed

Today’s creatives are on the go more than ever, highlighting the need for a storage option that will keep your tools safe and offer comfort while you’re mobile. The HP Renew Executive has space to fit a 16-inch laptop plus all the accessories you need to pair with it, thanks to an expansive amount of dedicated compartments. It also features slip-and-zip pockets that allow for cable-pass through as well as a built-in, exterior USB-C port for convenient charging on the go. At just under 2 pounds, it’s the ideal crossroad of capacity and comfort to take all your tools with you when you need them most.

$69 at HP

Holiday gift shopping guide 2022

