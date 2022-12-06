ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OnPolitics: Follow the results of the Georgia runoff

By Sarah Day Owen Wiskirchen, USA TODAY
 3 days ago
November 26, 2022: In an aerial view, voters line up to cast their ballots on November 26, 2022 in Decatur, Georgia. Early voting has started in select Georgia counties for a special runoff election days after the Georgia Supreme Court rejected an emergency request from Republicans to block counties from offering early voting on Saturday. Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

It's runoff election day in Georgia , OnPolitics readers, and Georgia voters are once again left with the final say for Congress. Polls will close at 7 p.m. ET. [ live updates ]

A reminder of what's at stake: Democrats have already secured the upper chamber's majority with victories in other states, but the Senate runoff race between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker still matters.

Georgia's special election will determine whether the chamber remains evenly split at 50-50, which proved to be a difficult tightrope for President Joe Biden and the Democrats.

If Warnock wins, the 51-seat majority gives Senate Democrats control of committees and frees them from leaning on Vice President Kamala Harris to cast tie-breaking votes.

If Walker wins, that keeps the pressure on Democrats to remain united. It also gives their caucuses' moderate to conservative-leaning senators more power in terms of close judicial nominations or other important administrative confirmations.

🗳️ Follow our live coverage and the results here .

Real quick: Stories you'll want to read

  • Trump companies convicted in criminal tax fraud: A Manhattan jury convicted two of former president Donald Trump's companies on all charges in a criminal tax fraud scheme, adding a new complication to the many investigations and legal matters shadowing his third presidential campaign. Trump himself was not charged.
  • How Mar-a-Lago stays in the spotlight: Former president Donald Trump's personal residence and resort has been Trump's MAGA mecca even as government watchdogs have often red-flagged conflicts of interest when Trump was in office and cited as problematic self-dealing since. What to know about the place that hosts political events - and controversy .
  • Why Biden is in Arizona: The president will be in Phoenix to announce Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s new factory, one of the largest direct foreign investments anywhere in the United States.
  • Mitch McConnell rebukes Trump over Constitution comments : In his second statement against Trump in as many weeks, the Senate Republican leader spoke out against Trump's bizarre call for "termination" of the U.S. Constitution and his installation as president because of alleged problems with the 2020 election.

🗳️ What's next for elections? Tomorrow the Supreme Court will wrestle with a case that some advocates – both liberal and conservative – fear could upend how federal elections are run, starting with the 2024 presidential contest. What to know about the case that could give states more power over federal elections .

