News above the medicine line

Coming up, APTN National News in Canada has a new host. We’re visiting with Darrell Stranger. And the Phoenix Suns have new tribal jersey's with a matching court, we'll take you there. Plus ICT national political correspondant Pauly Denetclaw recaps her time at the White House Tribal Leaders Summit

If you are a frequent viewer of the ICT Newscast, you probably watch and hear the stellar reporting from our friends in Canada by the news organization at APTN. We’re joined by Darrell Stranger who was recently named the permanent host of APTN National News and APTN InFocus.

The NBA’s Phoenix Suns have a new turquoise jersey. The jersey honors the 22 tribes in Arizona. ICT’s Patty Talahongva and Max Montour were at a recent game that was televised on ESPN to get some fan and player reaction.

(Related: Native jerseys: Slam dunk for Phoenix Suns )

President Biden hosted the White House Tribal Nations Summit on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 at the Interior. Here to talk about the summit is ICT's Pauly Denetclaw.

A slice of our Indigenous world:

An Indigenous woman has been appointed by President Joe Biden to a leadership role in the U.S. Department of Agriculture.





In Fort Hall, Idaho, an Indigenous college student is working to empower the Shoshone-Bannock community. Roselynn Yazzie has the story.





Tribal leaders in New York are speaking out after the state made a big decision on Native mascots in schools.





At the top of the New York Times best shows of 2022 is the award winning Hulu series "Reservation Dogs."

Thank you for watching!

Today’s newscast was created with work from:

Shirley Sneve, Ponca/Sicangu Lakota, is vice president of broadcasting for Indian Country Today. Follow her on Twitter @rosebudshirley She’s based in Nebraska and Minnesota.



Aliyah Chavez, Kewa Pueblo, is the anchor and managing editor of the ICT newscast. On Twitter: @aliyahjchavez .



R. Vincent Moniz, Jr., NuÉta, is the senior producer of the ICT newscast. Have a great story? Pitch it to vincent@ictnews.org .



McKenzie Allen-Charmley, Dena’ina Athabaskan, is a producer of the ICT newscast. On Twitter: @mallencharmley .



Patty Talahongva, Hopi, works for Indian Country Today. Follow her on Twitter: @WiteSpider .



Drea Yazzie, Diné, is a producer/editor for the ICT newscast. On Twitter: @quindreayazzie Yazzie is based in Phoenix.



Maxwell Montour, Pottawatomi, is a newscast editor for Indian Country Today. On Instagram: max.montour Montour is based in Phoenix.



Kaitlin Onawa Boysel, Cherokee, is a producer/reporter for Indian Country Today. On Instagram: @KaitlinBoysel Boysel is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Indian Country Today is a nonprofit news organization . Will you support our work? All of our content is free. There are no subscriptions or costs. And we have hired more Native journalists in the past year than any news organization ─ and with your help we will continue to grow and create career paths for our people. Support Indian Country Today for as little as $10.



