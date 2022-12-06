ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

An Insider investigation found MLB used a third type of baseball that was found at events like the postseason — and Yankees games

By Scott Davis
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BMe46_0jZcbcYq00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mmwpZ_0jZcbcYq00
Yankee Stadium.

Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

  • An Insider investigation found that three types of baseballs were in circulation during the 2022 MLB season.
  • This third ball was found in limited, special events like the All-Star Game, postseason, games using commemorative balls — and at some New York Yankees games.
  • MLB denied the existence of a third type of ball to Insider.

One year after acknowledging it used two different types of baseballs, MLB used a third during the 2022 season, an Insider investigation found .

An analysis conducted by Insider and Dr. Meredith Wills, a Society for American Baseball Research award-winning astrophysicist, of 204 balls from 22 different ball parks during the 2022 season showed that a third type of ball existed, slightly different than the "dead" ball and the "juiced" ball used in 2021.

This third type of ball, nicknamed the "Goldilocks" ball — not too heavy, not too light, but just right — was found in distinct game situations: in the All-Star Game and Home Run Derby, during the postseason and the World Series, in games using specially stamped balls commemorating, say, the Texas Rangers' 50th anniversary, and some New York Yankees games.

Wills carefully deconstructed, weighed, and analyzed these balls. She exclusively told Insider that these Goldilocks balls were, on average, 1.5 grams lighter than the "juiced" balls and 1 gram heavier than the "dead" balls that were widely in circulation for the 2022 season. A heavier ball will travel further off the bat, and MLB had said it made the switch to lighter balls in 2021.

The analysis comes after Insider reported on the two types of balls used during the 2021 season — something MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred acknowledged and chalked up to a COVID-era manufacturing issue at the Rawlings plant in Turrialba, Costa Rica.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FLNij_0jZcbcYq00
Rob Manfred makes comments during a news conference at MLB baseball owners meetings.

AP Photo/John Raoux

Insider's investigation found that an overwhelming number of the 204 balls analyzed were the dead balls. However, 36 of them were what Wills dubbed the Goldilocks balls.

Of the 36 Goldilocks balls, there were 20 without commemorative stamps (like the All-Star Game or Rangers anniversary): 11 of those were found at Yankees games and nine were found at postseason games across all four rounds.

This Yankees season, of course, drew more attention as Aaron Judge hit 62 home runs, breaking the American League record. He became the first player not credibly linked to steroid use to pass Roger Maris' 1961 record. Judge eventually won AL MVP.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qWOT9_0jZcbcYq00
Aaron Judge.

Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Reached by Insider about Wills' findings, an MLB spokesman said in a statement that "the conclusions of this research are wholly inaccurate and just plain wrong."

"The 2022 MLB season exclusively used a single ball utilizing the manufacturing process change announced prior to the 2021 season, and all baseballs were well within MLB's specifications," the statement read. "Multiple independent scientific experts have found no evidence of different ball designs. To the contrary, the data show the expected normal manufacturing variation of a handmade natural product."

MLB uses two league-affiliated research labs, one from the University of Washington and another from the University of Massachusetts at Lowell. Both told Insider that they had not found variations in the balls used in 2022 beyond what would be expected for handmade products. One, however, admitted that unlike Insider's examination, his MLB study did not analyze balls from the postseason.

Read the entire investigation here .

Read the original article on Insider

