Paso Robles, CA

Red Light Roundup 11/28 – 12/04/2022

By Paso Robles Press
 3 days ago
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

November 28, 2022

00:02— Miguel Angel Soto-Lopez, of Wasco, CA, was taken into custody on the corner of 24th St. and Black Oak Dr. for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 223713

21:34— Daniel Torrescastillo, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of Spring St. and 28th St. for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 223724

21:14— Tyler Dwayne McKinney, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 1700 block of Creston Rd. for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 223723

19:14— Joshua Tyler Smith, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 400 block of 7th St. for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC]; Case no. 223721

22:39— Ashley Denise Pearce, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 1200 block of 24th St. for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Bench Warrant [978.5PC]; Case no. 223725

23:14— Danny T Speth, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Riverside Ave. for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 223726

November 29, 2022

14:30— Jared James Adams, of Atascadero was on-view arrested on the 1400 block of Creston Rd. for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Bench Warrant [978.5PC]; Case no. 223731

14:23— Trevor William Simmons, of Atascadero was summoned/cited on the 1400 block of Creston Rd. for Bench Warrant [978.5PC]; Case no. 223731

04:34— Joshua Ryan Brown, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 730 block of Walnut Dr. for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC]; Case no. 223727

19:29— Cord Davis Charlton, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 1200 block of Ysabel Sr. for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 223733

November 30, 2022

00:51— Alvair Riveravalera, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 2300 block of Spring St. for CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR [272(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 223735

12:29— Joshua Alfredo Cabreraguevara, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of Via Promesa and Scott St. for RAPE [261(A)(2)PC], PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)]; Case no. 223740

22:27— Mariano Manuel Modesto, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of 26th St. and Spring St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223743

23:57— Marco Mendozachavez, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of 30th St. and Spring St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223745

December 01, 2022

01:32— Kody Cotta Santos, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 223746

22:30— Janet Rodriguez, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 180 block if Niblick Rd. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 223744

09:54— Christopher Leigh Montgomery, of Visalia, CA, was on-view arrested on the 1000 block of Niblick Rd. for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 223748

15:17— Eutimio Anguiano Echevarria, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2400 block of Beachwood Dr. for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC]

20:55— Troy Austin Massey, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of 13th St. and Railroad St. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 223751

21:33— Erik Arthur Brown, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 98 block of Niblick Rd. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223752

December 02, 2022

03:36— Alberto Leonmaldonado, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of 7th St. and Spring St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223754

20:22— Efren Sotoacuna, of Santa Margarita was on-view arrested on the corner of S. River Rd. and Creston Rd. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223763

December 03, 2022

00:20— Austin Lyle Cook, of Atascadero was on-view arrested in the Ross Parking Lot for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 223764

16:14— Cord Davis Charlton, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 1200 block of 24th St. for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 223767

19:35— Walter Darrell Rouse, transient, was taken into custody on the 1300 block of 24th St. for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 223770

14:37— Nicolas Stephen Gaddis, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 1100 block of Creston Rd. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 223766

22:53— Erick Vergaramonroy, of San Miguel was summoned/cited on the corner of 13th St. and Riverside Ave. for DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE [12500(A)VC]; Case no. 223771

December 04, 2022

00:49— Michel Edward Contreras, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 140 block of Niblick Rd. for Bench Warrant [978.5PC]; Case no. 223772

01:48— Armando IV Casillas, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of Red River Rd. and Golden Hill Rd. for EVADE PEACE OFFICER WITH WANTON DISREGARD FOR SAFETY [2800.2(A)], DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 223774

19:36— Elijah Daniel Kulinski, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 15th St. for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Bench Warrant [978.5PC]; Case no. 223779

22:04— Esmeralda Cisnerosmoreno, of Salinas, CA, was on-view arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. for TRESPASS [602PC]; Case no. 223782

23:49— Celestino Floresmorales, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 1000 block of 20th St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223783

Atascadero Police Department

November 29, 2022

08:49— Carey James Vasquez, 37, transient, was cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 223004

09:07— Christopher John Spinsley, 39, of Atascadero was cited for POSSESS SWITCHBLADE IN VEHICLE [21510(A)]; Case no. 223005

16:18— Jason Paul Flood, 51, transient, was booked for ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON:NOT F/ARM [245(A)(1)]; Case no. 223008

16:18— Jason Paul Flood, 51, transient, was booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 223013

November 30, 2022

13:02— Samuel Frank Hammond, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9600 block of Via Cielo and booked for ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON:NOT F/ARM [245(A)(1)]; Case no. 223020

19:08— Carlos Lesther Ramirez, 43, of Atascadero was booked for INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATNG RELATNSHP [273.5(A)]; Case no. 223024

December 01, 2022

19:15— Josue Lopez, 24, of Atascadero was arrested on the 10200 block of El Camino Real and booked for THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422(A)]; Case no. 223030

December 02, 2022

00:12— Andrea Lynn Neider, 30, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2100 block of Park St. and cited for WARRANT:FTA VEH CODE VIOL [40515], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 223031

00:12— Joseph John Perez, 32, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 6200 block of Morro Rd. and cited for WARRANT:FTA VEH CODE VIOL [40515], AILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 223031

00:53— Anthony William Thomas, 20, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5900 block of El Camino Real and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8], BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON FELONY CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 223032

21:12— Leslie Servinromero, 27, transient, was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 223039

December 04, 2022

19:57— Douglas Vincent Rice, 55, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6400 block of Alcantara Ave. and booked for INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATNG RELATNSHP [273.5(A)]; Case no. 223049

