4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
The richest person in Oklahoma
okcfox.com
Gov. Stitt appoints new Board Member for Western Heights School District
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt has appointed a new Board Member for Western Heights, filling the Seat 5 vacancy. Stitt appointed Jerome Johnson to fill Seat 5 on the board for Western Heights. His term will expire in 2025. Johnson is Active Guard and a parent to...
okcfox.com
Some Oklahoma school districts transition to virtual learning due to student illness
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Some Oklahoma school districts are transitioning to virtual learning this week because of a high number of students and teachers out sick. Thomas-Fay-Custer Schools Superintendent told Fox 25 that on Monday about 35% of their students were out sick, and some staff members, which lead them to make the decision to transition to virtual learning on both Tuesday and Wednesday.
okcfox.com
OSDE files to revoke license of MPS teacher after inappropriate Snapchats with student
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — A Moore Public Schools (MPS) teacher and coach is facing the revocation of his teaching license after the district was made aware of his Snapchat communications with an 8th grade student. Coach and teacher at Central Junior High School, Nicholas Garrison, submitted his resignation on...
okcfox.com
OHP ENDUI checkpoint and patrols planned in Oklahoma County
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) ENDUI team is partnering with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) and the Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) to conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Oklahoma County on Saturday, Dec. 10. The checkpoint will run from 9:30 p.m. on Saturday up...
okcfox.com
Cleveland County commissioners donate $1M to non-profit shelter
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Cleveland County commissioners presented $1 million to a non-profit shelter on Thursday. Food and Shelter received $1 million from the Cleveland County commissioners from pandemic relief funding the county had received. In 2021, Food and Shelter provided more than $200,000 meals to people living in...
okcfox.com
Citizen Potawatomi Nation launches college-level language courses
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Citizen Potawatomi Nation (CPN) has launched college-level language courses after receiving a federal grant for $82,609. The grant was awarded under the Administration for Native Americans' Emergency Native Language Funding Opportunity program from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Administration for Children and Families.
okcfox.com
OCSO files search warrant for evidence related to Deer Creek teacher case
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office filed a search warrant on Wednesday for evidence connected to the Deer Creek teacher who was accused of inappropriate contact with a student. Sarah Hull-Degroat is accused of having communications with a student through Google Docs that was sexual in...
okcfox.com
OSHA investigation finds contractor at fault after two Edmond workers die in manhole
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The investigation into two workers death in Edmond found an Arkansas contractor failed to test the oxygen level in the confined space before the two workers entered into the sewer 20-feet below ground. Federal workplace safety investigators determined that an Arkansas construction contractor failed to...
okcfox.com
Inmate found dead in cell at Cleveland County Detention Center, CCSO, OSBI investigating
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an inmate died in the Cleveland County Detention Center. On Dec. 8 around 12:45 a.m., Cleveland County Detention Officers discovered 38-year-old inmate Shannon Hanchett unconscious and not breathing in her...
okcfox.com
OKCPD arrest man wanted for Texas murder
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A 30-year-old wanted fugitive was arrested on Thursday by the Oklahoma City Police Department. On Dec. 8, Oklahoma City police officers working with the United States Marshals Service arrested wanted fugitive Rickey Spencer. According to OKCPD, Spencer had a warrant for murder that occurred earlier...
okcfox.com
Chickasha leg lamp catches eyes of tourists, possible investors
CHICKASHA, Okla. (KOKH) — A 50-foot tall leg lamp, based off the one featured in the 1983 film A Christmas Story, in downtown Chickasha is catching the eyes of tourists and possible investors alike. According to the Chickasha Economic Development Council, a California man is looking to spend $5.5...
okcfox.com
Cowboy Ranch owner dies after bar closes for allegedly missing nearly two years rent pay
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — An attorney for business owner Jeff Rogers confirms, Rogers has died. The news comes just one day after we learned several of his restaurants were forced to close. Court documents show Rogers was behind on paying the rent. Rogers owned the popular bar but...
okcfox.com
Officer involved shooting rattles employees in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Police have released additional information following an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday morning. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. near NW 2nd and Penn. There was a lot of damage, but minimal injuries. "I'm like "Oh crap, something's going on over there,"" said Jacob Magnuson,...
okcfox.com
Cowboy Ranch closes after reportedly not paying rent for almost two years
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A popular bar in Oklahoma City has closed after reportedly not paying rent for nearly two years. The property owners of the building holding the Cowboy Ranch on E. California Avenue evicted the business at the end of last month. Cowboy Ranch reportedly did not...
okcfox.com
'It could've been real fatal': Yukon families react to stabbing incident on school bus
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — How safe are students in Yukon? It's what some families are wondering after a student stabbed another kid on the bus. In a snapchat video going around, you can see two kids throwing punches. Someone yells, "Put the knife down." Fox 25 didn't receive permission to show you that video, but our newsroom spoke with a student who was on that bus when the incident happened.
okcfox.com
Bottom Of The Barrel: Oklahoma Rockgrass Band
The Bottom of The Barrel is a Rockgrass Americana band based out of Oklahoma City. Guitarist, Justin Modejeski and bass player, Kenneth Morrow, joined us on Living Oklahoma to play us into the weekend!. To learn more, visit their website botbband.com and follow them on Facebook. **THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED...
okcfox.com
OKCPD responding to deadly hit and run incident in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are responding to a fatal crash in southwest Oklahoma City that left one person dead on Wednesday. Officials say one person was hit by a vehicle and killed. There is no suspect information at this time.
okcfox.com
Man injured in officer-invovled shooting with Oklahoma City police
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man was injured Thursday in an officer-involved shooting with Oklahoma City police. It happened in the area of N. Pennsylvania between I-40 & NW 5th Street. Police said four officers discharged their weapon at a suspect who was walking around with a gun. Police...
okcfox.com
Man booked into Oklahoma County Jail after officer-involved shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man has been arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center (OCDC) after the officer-involved shooting that took place Thursday. According to the police report, Thursday at 10:05 a.m., a citizen flagged down an Oklahoma City police officer working an off-duty job and reported a man had just pointed a gun at him. The citizen pointed to a man later identified as 31-year-old Reginald Davis. The off-duty officer called for backup to his location as David fired off a shot.
okcfox.com
Suspect detained after Southern Nazarene University buses set on fire
BETHANY, Okla. (KOKH) — One person was detained after three buses caught on fire at Southern Nazarene University on Friday morning. One firefighter suffered a minor hand injury during the incident. University police said the person who was detained was chased off the property on Thursday and showed up...
