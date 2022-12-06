ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
okcfox.com

Some Oklahoma school districts transition to virtual learning due to student illness

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Some Oklahoma school districts are transitioning to virtual learning this week because of a high number of students and teachers out sick. Thomas-Fay-Custer Schools Superintendent told Fox 25 that on Monday about 35% of their students were out sick, and some staff members, which lead them to make the decision to transition to virtual learning on both Tuesday and Wednesday.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

OHP ENDUI checkpoint and patrols planned in Oklahoma County

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) ENDUI team is partnering with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) and the Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) to conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Oklahoma County on Saturday, Dec. 10. The checkpoint will run from 9:30 p.m. on Saturday up...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Cleveland County commissioners donate $1M to non-profit shelter

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Cleveland County commissioners presented $1 million to a non-profit shelter on Thursday. Food and Shelter received $1 million from the Cleveland County commissioners from pandemic relief funding the county had received. In 2021, Food and Shelter provided more than $200,000 meals to people living in...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Citizen Potawatomi Nation launches college-level language courses

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Citizen Potawatomi Nation (CPN) has launched college-level language courses after receiving a federal grant for $82,609. The grant was awarded under the Administration for Native Americans' Emergency Native Language Funding Opportunity program from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Administration for Children and Families.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD arrest man wanted for Texas murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A 30-year-old wanted fugitive was arrested on Thursday by the Oklahoma City Police Department. On Dec. 8, Oklahoma City police officers working with the United States Marshals Service arrested wanted fugitive Rickey Spencer. According to OKCPD, Spencer had a warrant for murder that occurred earlier...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Chickasha leg lamp catches eyes of tourists, possible investors

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KOKH) — A 50-foot tall leg lamp, based off the one featured in the 1983 film A Christmas Story, in downtown Chickasha is catching the eyes of tourists and possible investors alike. According to the Chickasha Economic Development Council, a California man is looking to spend $5.5...
CHICKASHA, OK
okcfox.com

Officer involved shooting rattles employees in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Police have released additional information following an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday morning. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. near NW 2nd and Penn. There was a lot of damage, but minimal injuries. "I'm like "Oh crap, something's going on over there,"" said Jacob Magnuson,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

'It could've been real fatal': Yukon families react to stabbing incident on school bus

YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — How safe are students in Yukon? It's what some families are wondering after a student stabbed another kid on the bus. In a snapchat video going around, you can see two kids throwing punches. Someone yells, "Put the knife down." Fox 25 didn't receive permission to show you that video, but our newsroom spoke with a student who was on that bus when the incident happened.
YUKON, OK
okcfox.com

Bottom Of The Barrel: Oklahoma Rockgrass Band

The Bottom of The Barrel is a Rockgrass Americana band based out of Oklahoma City. Guitarist, Justin Modejeski and bass player, Kenneth Morrow, joined us on Living Oklahoma to play us into the weekend!. To learn more, visit their website botbband.com and follow them on Facebook. **THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Man booked into Oklahoma County Jail after officer-involved shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man has been arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center (OCDC) after the officer-involved shooting that took place Thursday. According to the police report, Thursday at 10:05 a.m., a citizen flagged down an Oklahoma City police officer working an off-duty job and reported a man had just pointed a gun at him. The citizen pointed to a man later identified as 31-year-old Reginald Davis. The off-duty officer called for backup to his location as David fired off a shot.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Suspect detained after Southern Nazarene University buses set on fire

BETHANY, Okla. (KOKH) — One person was detained after three buses caught on fire at Southern Nazarene University on Friday morning. One firefighter suffered a minor hand injury during the incident. University police said the person who was detained was chased off the property on Thursday and showed up...
BETHANY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy