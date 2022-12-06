ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 1

Related
bridgemi.com

Experts: Michigan recounts that won’t change outcome show law must change

On the first day of a recount in 47 counties around Michigan on Wednesday, the auditorium of the Troy Community Center in Oakland County was filled with the sound of shuffling papers and restrained chatter. The county clerk, wearing a bright yellow safety vest, paced through rows of tables, checking on her election workers as they were inspecting and counting ballots.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan businesses await court of appeals ruling on minimum wage for tipped workers

MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Minimum wage in Michigan could be raised to $12 an hour for all hourly employees on Feb. 19 should a Dec. 13 court of appeals hearing uphold a July ruling. That ruling reversed an amendment that republican legislators made to a 2018 ballot initiative right after passing it. The original initiative was proposed by One Fair Wage and called for an increase in the minimum wage and an elimination of the state’s tipped wage credit.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Jackson recount disturbance prompts warnings from Michigan AG, SOS

In the first days of a massive recount of Proposals 2 and 3, which state officials hoped to keep calm, tempers have already flared. In Jackson, a couple challengers observing the Prop 3 recount for Blackman and Henrietta townships demanded to touch or inspect election equipment and to see the entire ballot – not just the proposal section, a Michigan Department of State source told MLive.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Austin Lowes elected as chair of Sault Tribe

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Members of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of the Chippewa have elected Vice Chairman Austin Lowes to be tribal chair. Lowes, who ran against DJ Hoffman and Bridgett Sorenson, received 56% of votes, according to the Sault Tribe. Another story: Judge Allie Greenleaf Maldonado...
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI
US 103.1

Moving? The 10 Best Counties To Live In Michigan

Are you thinking of moving to Michigan? Do you already live in Michigan, but are planning to move somewhere new in the Great Lakes State? If the answer is yes to both questions, you may want to consider relocating to one of the ten best counties in Michigan. Full disclosure,...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Mid-Michigan Catholic church sues State of Michigan

St. Johns, Mich. (WLNS) – A mid-Michigan catholic church is suing the state. According to a recent lawsuit, Saint Joseph in St. John’s claims their constitutional rights could be violated. The lawsuit comes after church officials say the new sex and gender protections under the state’s amended civil rights law could prevent its school from […]
MICHIGAN STATE
Recycling Today

Michigan passes recycling overhaul legislation

During the final hours of a lame-duck session Dec. 7, the Michigan Senate approved a package of eight bills that would modernize the state’s waste and recycling collection system. If signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the package will go into effect next year. The package, HB 4454-4461, seeks to...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan recycling overhaul passes in final hours of lame duck

LANSING, MI — Michigan lawmakers have sent long-awaited legislation to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that would overhaul the state’s solid waste laws to promote recycling. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Michigan Senate passed an 8-bill package that’s been stalled since early 2021, clearing the way for the House to approve last minute changes early Thursday in the final hours of the 2022 lame duck session.
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgemi.com

Michigan gun reform: Democrats may pursue red-flag laws. What research says

LANSING — Michigan Democrats may push for “red flag” gun laws when they take control of the state Legislature in January. Democrats, who will lead all branches of government for the first time in decades, have said gun reform is a priority, especially in the wake of last year’s shooting at Oxford High School and a rise of mass shootings nationwide: Of the 172 from 1966 and 2019, more than half have been since 2000 ,and 20 percent were from 2010 and 2019, according to The Violence Project, funded by the U.S. Justice Department.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Partial recounts of Prop 2 and Prop 3 ballots underway

Controversial partial recounts for two Michigan ballot questions are underway. Proposal 2 on voting rights and Proposal 3 on abortion rights passed by wide margins in November. Officials say the results are not at risk of being overturned by the recount. Despite that, challengers were busy at a recount site...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan Legislature ends GOP majority with marathon session, but little legislation

LANSING, Mich. — As Michigan prepares for a first-in-a-generation shift from a Republican-led Legislature to a Democratic one, Republicans are leaving on a quieter note. The 2022 lame duck period, the time after an election and before the new slate of lawmakers comes in, proved to be largely uneventful, with very little legislation passing through to the governor's desk in the month since the midterm election.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy