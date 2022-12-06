Read full article on original website
Experts: Michigan recounts that won’t change outcome show law must change
On the first day of a recount in 47 counties around Michigan on Wednesday, the auditorium of the Troy Community Center in Oakland County was filled with the sound of shuffling papers and restrained chatter. The county clerk, wearing a bright yellow safety vest, paced through rows of tables, checking on her election workers as they were inspecting and counting ballots.
This difference allowed Michigan’s proposal recount. Should the law change?
Michigan’s election law has different requirements for recounts of candidate races and ballot proposals. Candidates must prove their fraud allegations are in good faith, but people challenging proposals don’t have to. That difference is allowing a group of election deniers, acting on long-dispelled accusations of systemic fraud, to...
Judge dismisses criminal charges against Rick Snyder in Flint water crisis
A judge dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water crisis.
St. Joseph Catholic Parish in St. Johns files federal complaint against AG, MDCR
Attorney General Dana Nessel is being sued in federal court by St. Joseph's Parish in St. Johns, who says their constitutional rights are being violated by an updated civil rights law.
Michigan businesses await court of appeals ruling on minimum wage for tipped workers
MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Minimum wage in Michigan could be raised to $12 an hour for all hourly employees on Feb. 19 should a Dec. 13 court of appeals hearing uphold a July ruling. That ruling reversed an amendment that republican legislators made to a 2018 ballot initiative right after passing it. The original initiative was proposed by One Fair Wage and called for an increase in the minimum wage and an elimination of the state’s tipped wage credit.
Nessel: Reports of ‘interference’ during recounts
The Michigan attorney general says there have been reports of interference during ballot recounts.
Jackson recount disturbance prompts warnings from Michigan AG, SOS
In the first days of a massive recount of Proposals 2 and 3, which state officials hoped to keep calm, tempers have already flared. In Jackson, a couple challengers observing the Prop 3 recount for Blackman and Henrietta townships demanded to touch or inspect election equipment and to see the entire ballot – not just the proposal section, a Michigan Department of State source told MLive.
Austin Lowes elected as chair of Sault Tribe
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Members of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of the Chippewa have elected Vice Chairman Austin Lowes to be tribal chair. Lowes, who ran against DJ Hoffman and Bridgett Sorenson, received 56% of votes, according to the Sault Tribe. Another story: Judge Allie Greenleaf Maldonado...
Moving? The 10 Best Counties To Live In Michigan
Are you thinking of moving to Michigan? Do you already live in Michigan, but are planning to move somewhere new in the Great Lakes State? If the answer is yes to both questions, you may want to consider relocating to one of the ten best counties in Michigan. Full disclosure,...
Mid-Michigan Catholic church sues State of Michigan
St. Johns, Mich. (WLNS) – A mid-Michigan catholic church is suing the state. According to a recent lawsuit, Saint Joseph in St. John’s claims their constitutional rights could be violated. The lawsuit comes after church officials say the new sex and gender protections under the state’s amended civil rights law could prevent its school from […]
Governor Whitmer appoints first tribal citizen to Michigan Court of Appeals
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Whitmer announced her appointment of Judge Allie Greenleaf Maldonado to the Michigan Court of Appeals Tuesday, making her the first tribal citizen to be appointed to the court. Governor Gretchen Whitmer attended the Tribal Summit in Sault Ste. Marie Friday. She met with...
Michigan passes recycling overhaul legislation
During the final hours of a lame-duck session Dec. 7, the Michigan Senate approved a package of eight bills that would modernize the state’s waste and recycling collection system. If signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the package will go into effect next year. The package, HB 4454-4461, seeks to...
Michigan recycling overhaul passes in final hours of lame duck
LANSING, MI — Michigan lawmakers have sent long-awaited legislation to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that would overhaul the state’s solid waste laws to promote recycling. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Michigan Senate passed an 8-bill package that’s been stalled since early 2021, clearing the way for the House to approve last minute changes early Thursday in the final hours of the 2022 lame duck session.
St. Johns Catholic church files lawsuit against Nessel over civil rights law
A Catholic church in St. Johns within the Diocese of Lansing is suing Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Department of Civil Rights over recent changes to the state’s civil rights laws. A ruling from the Michigan Supreme Court this summer said that members of the LGBTQ community...
Michigan gun reform: Democrats may pursue red-flag laws. What research says
LANSING — Michigan Democrats may push for “red flag” gun laws when they take control of the state Legislature in January. Democrats, who will lead all branches of government for the first time in decades, have said gun reform is a priority, especially in the wake of last year’s shooting at Oxford High School and a rise of mass shootings nationwide: Of the 172 from 1966 and 2019, more than half have been since 2000 ,and 20 percent were from 2010 and 2019, according to The Violence Project, funded by the U.S. Justice Department.
Partial recounts of Prop 2 and Prop 3 ballots underway
Controversial partial recounts for two Michigan ballot questions are underway. Proposal 2 on voting rights and Proposal 3 on abortion rights passed by wide margins in November. Officials say the results are not at risk of being overturned by the recount. Despite that, challengers were busy at a recount site...
Trial ordered for 5 men in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
A state judge has ordered five men to stand trial on charges involving a foiled plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Michigan Senate Oversight committee seeks probe into corrections department
The Michigan Senate Oversight committee is requesting an investigation into the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC), as it claims the department has been an inadequate partner in finding solutions for the many problems facing Michigan’s correction officers and inmates. The committee, chaired by Sen. Ed McBroom, R-Vulcan, sent a...
Michigan GOP lawmakers: Whitmer 'reneged' on $200M incentive, tax cut deal
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan's Republican majorities in the House and Senate failed to come to terms at the end of this year's legislative session on a late-night deal to provide hundreds of millions in taxpayer dollars for another potentially massive economic development project. Soon-to-be House Minority Leader Matt Hall, R-Comstock Township,...
Michigan Legislature ends GOP majority with marathon session, but little legislation
LANSING, Mich. — As Michigan prepares for a first-in-a-generation shift from a Republican-led Legislature to a Democratic one, Republicans are leaving on a quieter note. The 2022 lame duck period, the time after an election and before the new slate of lawmakers comes in, proved to be largely uneventful, with very little legislation passing through to the governor's desk in the month since the midterm election.
