Read full article on original website
Related
Netflix's From Scratch is based on a heartbreaking true story
The limited series is based on a memoir by co-creator Tembi Locke
Collider
'Perry Mason' Is Caught in Another Mystery in First Season 2 Trailer
The fan-favorite detective Perry Mason will solve another mystery come the New Year, as HBO has finally set a release date for its period mystery drama. A new trailer for the upcoming season sees Della and Paul nudging Perry to uncover another mystery as the former tells him, “Guilty or not, everyone deserves a defense.” The thrilling new clip eloquently brings out the murder mystery set against the socio-political backdrop of America in the 1930s.
TVGuide.com
Kindred Review: Hulu Historical Drama Doesn't Live Up to Its Fantastic Time Travel Premise
Adapting Octavia Butler's classic 1979 novel Kindred is a daunting task, made all the more daunting by being the first to bring Butler's work to the screen, big or small. Butler was a groundbreaking science fiction writer whose work explores themes of Black identity, history, and power relationships. Her readership has expanded and her reputation has only grown since her death in 2006 at the age of 58. But while a handful of Butler books are in various stages of development, including Wild Seed and Parable of the Sower, FX's Kindred is the first to make it to the finish line.
iheart.com
First Trailer For “The Last Of Us” Drops
The official trailer for “The Last of Us" series is being revealed. At CCXP, the Brazilian entertainment expo panel, HBO released the trailer. It gave fans their first look at Pedro Pascal as Joel, a man hired to smuggle a teenage girl out of a quarantine zone after the fall of civilization.
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
BET
Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed
A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
wegotthiscovered.com
Black viewers furious at producer Joey McFarland’s actions at ‘Emancipation’ premiere
Fans who watched the red carpet ceremony of the Emancipation premiere already have a few choice words to say. When producer Joey McFarland decided to pull out a part of his “historical collection,” several onlookers gasped in horror and that included all the viewers at home. The movie...
Collider
How to Watch 'The Mean One': Showtimes and Streaming Status
We all know the Grinch, right? For most of us, our introduction to the sassy green grump came in the year 2000 when Jim Carrey portrayed the iconic title character in How the Grinch Stole Christmas. The movie was adapted from Dr. Seuss' 1957 children's book of the same name, and the adaptation led to the Grinch becoming a popular staple of Christmas ever since. Even if you haven't watched the movie, you'll have no doubt seen the copious amount of Grinch merchandise that hits the shelves every year throughout the festive season. The misanthropic menace is known by all. However, it's safe to say that when the horror parody The Mean One hits screens this December, a whole new side of the much-loved character will be revealed.
Amazon's ‘The Boys’ Stars Return In Grisly First Teaser For ‘Gen V’ Spinoff
The R-rated superhero spinoff trailer teased guest appearances from Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie and P.J. Byrne.
Is ‘Violent Night’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
It looks like Demogorgan-fighting skills are transferable after all as David Harbour seems to be taking what he learned from his Stranger Things role to his new gig as Santa Claus in the movie Violent Night. When a team of paramilitaries breaks into a wealthy home and holds a family...
TechRadar
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (November 18)
It’s here, ladies and gentlemen: Christmas has officially arrived on streaming services. Last week’s roundup featured only one festive feature, but the majority of this weekend’s new movies and TV shows are suitably seasonable by comparison. That’s not to say every addition is holiday-themed, mind you. Netflix,...
ComicBook
Batwheels Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max and Cartoon Network
The DC animated series Batwheels is getting a second life, with Warner Bros. Animation giving it a surprising renewal amid the reshuffling of animation at Warner Bros. Discovery. Batwheels is a preschool series that takes place in the DC Universe and features a group of sentient super vehicles that help the Batman Family protect Gotham City. Batwheels holds the distinction of being Cartoon Network's #1 original preschool series with boys ages 2-5 this year and is the #1 original preschool show on HBO Max. The renewal comes after the announcement that Cartoon Network Studios is merging with Warner Bros. Animation.
‘Moonhaven’ Canceled At AMC+ After Prior Renewal
AMC+ has decided not to proceed with a second season of Moonhaven. The cancellation comes four months after the dystonic sci-fi series was renewed for a second season and just days after AMC Networks announced sweeping cost-cutting measures as CEO Christina Spade stepped down. The company is laying off 20%...
TVGuide.com
The 20 Best TV Shows of 2022
It's always a tall order to come up with a list of the year's best shows, but not always for the same reason. Some years there aren't a lot of top-tier shows, and other years there's such a superabundance of great stuff that narrowing down the options is like trying to pick out the most perfect grains of sand on the beach. This year was the latter. Maybe it was what remained of the pandemic backlog getting cleared, maybe it was the crest of the Peak TV wave at last, or maybe it was just the stars aligning, but it felt like 2022 had even more great shows than usual.
Collider
'Stargirl' Creator Geoff Johns Reveals Inspiration for Each Season Following Series Finale
And it’s a wrap for The CW’s Stargirl on its own terms! The series is one of the exceptions to the DC shows that got axed this year under David Zaslav’s new regime. When the makers of the hit show received a heads-up that a wave of cancelation was about to sweep through shows, they decided to give the characters a proper send-off. In a new interview with TV Line, creator Geoff Johns discussed cutting the tease for what could have been an “insane” Season 4 and the legacy of Stargirl.
‘Avatar’ To Make Broadcast TV Debut Ahead Of ‘Way Of Water’ Release
Avatar is coming to broadcast television in anticipation of the upcoming sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water. The 2009 film, which still holds the title of the highest-grossing film of all time, will air on ABC on December 11 at 7 p.m. ET/PT. Avatar will also air across FX and Freeform between December 15 – 26. The full schedule is below. The film is also available to stream on Disney+. Related Story James Cameron Says Making ‘Avatar’ Sequel Was “Not A No-Brainer, It’s A Lot To Live Up To” Related Story 'Avatar: The Way of Water': Kate Winslet Says James Cameron Has Become "Calmer" Since...
7 new Netflix movies in November — here’s what to watch
What is coming to Netflix in November 2022? What will Netflix release in 2022? What to watch on Netflix? What are the Christmas movies on Netflix?
Collider
'1899': 10 Details Audiences Might Have Missed In the Series
1899 came out last month on Netflix, but it's still a discussion topic among its viewers. Following the success of the mind-bending series Dark, creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese went on to create another intelligent series about (spoiler alert!) simulations and, in some way, time travel. Whoever watched...
Comments / 0