Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay has worked magic with quarterbacks before, but is he ready for the challenge of Baker Mayfield?

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that the Rams have claimed the struggling quarterback off waivers.

Schefter reports that Mayfield will join the Rams immediately and could even play Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders .

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Mayfield provides some experience in the quarterback room for the Rams, who recently placed starting QB Matthew Stafford on the IR with a spinal contusion that’s expected to end his season . That left untested third-year quarterback John Wolford as the starter, but he’s now questionable with a neck injury. Now, former Virginia QB Bryce Perkins (34 carer passes) is the only healthy signal-caller.

So Mayfield will get yet another chance to salvage an NFL career that went from great promise to big bust. Acquired by the Carolina Panthers via an offseason trade with the Cleveland Browns , Mayfield struggled mightily.

In six starts, Mayfield had 1,313 yards with six TDs and six interceptions. He was booed , benched, reinserted in the lineup, then struggled some more. The Panthers finally released him Monday.

Perhaps McVay can help Mayfield turn his career around. Schefter noted that if nothing else, “if Mayfield signs elsewhere this off-season, the Rams could get back a compensatory draft pick.”

Also, for the record, for those who think the Rams grabbed Mayfield just to block a claim for him by the San Francisco 49ers , who are scrambling to replace injured starter Jimmy Garoppolo , Schefter said the 49ers did not place a claim.

The NFL world reacted with surprise to the Rams’ move.

“The Rams won the Super Bowl 10 months ago and now are signing Baker Mayfield, this rollercoaster ride must be shut down for safety regulations,” tweeted Isaac K. Lee.

[ Adam Schefter, ESPN ]

The post NFL world stunned by Baker Mayfield’s new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .