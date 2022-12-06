Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wvia.org
Beacons of Hope
Education and opportunity are keys to success for many in NEPA, and the next Keystone Edition Reports takes a look at those two elements through the eyes of two area organizations, The STARS Program at Marywood University and the Hazleton Integration Project. Two organizations, one goal: serving the underserved. Watch...
thebvnewspaper.com
University president involved in lawsuit
BY CASSIDEY KAVATHAS, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF, and HADLEY THOMPSON, NEWS EDITOR. Jeff Gingerich, president of St. Bonaventure University, has been named a defendant in a civil lawsuit regarding alleged wrongful termination of an employee at The University of Scranton. As provost at Scranton, Gingerich participated in the termination of Benjamin Bishop, a...
wvia.org
State program expands in Northeastern and Central PA
The Pennsylvania Department of Aging’s Shared Housing and Resource Exchange Program – called SHARE – has expanded into Lackawanna and Northumberland counties. SHARE is an affordable housing program that pairs hosts who have extra room in their home with home seekers who are looking for housing, in exchange for rent, help around the house or a combination of both.
uncoveringpa.com
Festival of Lights near Tunkhannock: One of PA’s Best Drive-Through Light Displays
I’ve visited a lot of Christmas light shows in PA (over 20) over my years of travel, and, without a doubt, the Festival of Lights near Tunkhannock is easily among the best. The Festival of Lights is held on the back nine at the Stone Hedge Golf Course in Wyoming County, PA, about a 15-minute drive from Tunkhannock. It’s also only about 30 minutes from Scranton and 45 minutes from Wilkes-Barre, making it an easy light show to visit if you are in one of those areas.
‘Rae of Sunshine’ memorial held in support of family
WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County school community came together to honor a young girl who passed away last weekend. 10-year-old Raeann Merlino of West Pittston passed away on Sunday after her family says she battled a combination of RSV and the flu. People from across the Wyoming Valley came all wearing […]
wvia.org
Chiaroscuro announces re-release of Buck Clayton - A Buck Clayton Jam Session Vol. 3: Jazz Party Time
PITTSTON, Pa. – Chiaroscuro Records proudly presents A BUCK CLAYTON JAM SESSION VOLUME 3: JAZZ PARTY TIME on Friday, December 9th, 2022. This historic 1976 all-star session features a 12-piece ensemble jamming on Clayton’s compositions. The group includes Harry “Sweet” Edison, Hank Jones, Lee Konitz, Vic Dickenson, and Jimmy Knepper.
Crop One to open vertical indoor farming facility; bring new jobs to NEPA
HAZLE TWP. — Gov. Tom Wolf Thursday, in conjunction with CAN DO, announced that Crop One, an industry-leader in technology-driven indoor vertical farming, is opening a vertical farm in the Humboldt Industrial Park in Hazle Township, bringing 40 new full-time managerial and farm production jobs to the region. Gov....
wvia.org
University housing program removes barrier for single mothers
Katherine Pohlidal, director of the Ruth Matthews Bourger Women With Children Program at Misericordia University, sits in the cozy living room of the newest house available to women with young children who want to continue their education. “This is Anne’s House. It’s one of four homes that we have here...
wvia.org
Reassessment set to begin in Scranton next week
A firm hired by Lackawanna County will begin reassessing properties in Scranton next week. Representatives from Tyler Technologies will start on or around Thursday, Dec. 15, and on West Market Street in North Scranton. Tyler staff will wear yellow vests with the company name and logo on it. They will...
thegnainsider.com
Local food banks and distributions for the holiday season
Food insecurity affects 33.8 million people across the US, with more and more people each year finding themselves within this statistic. With these rising hunger rates, especially during the holidays, it’s good to know that help is available to those who need it. In and around Nanticoke, there are...
wvia.org
New local food pantry available
A new food pantry opened during the first weekend in December in Lackawanna County. The Valley Village of Volunteers distributes food donations to the residents of Dickson City, Olyphant and Throop. The organization started in 2020 to help seniors during the pandemic. On Saturday, Dec. 3., it opened a permanent...
abc27.com
Governor Wolf announces $1 million in funding to support Pennsylvania businesses
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced earlier today on Dec. 7, 2022, an additional $1 million in funding to support small businesses in three different counties. The additional $1 million in funding for small businesses in Central Pennsylvania was provided as three low-interest loans, through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA), according to the Governor’s Office. The new investment is expected to help create and retain a total of 79 jobs.
What were the most searched Google terms in Scranton in 2022?
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Are you most likely to search for a circus or cheap gas near you? Apparently, within the Scranton area, there is one clear winner. Google Trends shared the top trending “near me” searches in Scranton for the 2022 year. In third place for the most searches in the Scranton area was “plasma […]
What's up this weekend? December 9-11
Whether you enjoy caroling, visiting Santa with your kids, or attending outdoor winter markets, there is a holiday event in store for you this weekend. Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area. December Bradford County ...
Columbia County farm is reindeer ready
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — It was a rainy and muddy day at Spruce Run Farm near Millville, but the reindeer there didn't seem to mind. They were resting up before their next adventure. "This is the busy season. Almost every weekend is completely full. We're out on the road...
Names released of Lehigh Valley firefighters killed battling house blaze
Authorities have identified two Lehigh Valley firefighters killed Wednesday while they helped battle a three-alarm house blaze in Schuylkill County. Marvin Gruber, 59, and Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, both members of the New Tripoli Fire Company Station 17 in Lehigh County, died in the blaze in West Penn Township, Pennsylvania State Police said.
School bus company joins civil suit
WILKES-BARRE — A school bus company approved to operate their hub in a residential area of Hanover Township filed notice to join a civil
Fire damages apartment in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Flames damaged an apartment in Lackawanna County. Crews responded to the building on Eynon Street around 9 p.m. for a kitchen fire. It was knocked down quickly. No other apartments were damaged, and no one was injured. Want to see what Newswatch 16's newscasts were like...
Authorities identify 3rd casualty in blaze that killed 2 Lehigh Valley firefighters
A third person found dead outside a burning home where two Lehigh Valley firefighters died Wednesday has been identified as a resident of the home, authorities said Thursday afternoon. Christopher Kammerdiener, no age given, was found to the rear of the home in the 1000 block of Clamtown Road in...
Kudos for flood control in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A trophy and an award ceremony was held at the Schuylkill County courthouse in Pottsville Wednesday. The honorees are people who spearheaded a flood mitigation project in the Pine Grove area. "We took this approach of creating an area that would absorb these waters. To...
