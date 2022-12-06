ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
January 6 Officers Honored With Congressional Gold Medals

Nearly two years after the deadly January 6 insurrection, Congressional Gold Medals were presented to officers who defended the Capitol from rioters seeking to stop the 2020 election from being certified. In one of her last acts as Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi honored the hundreds of officers from the U.S. Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police Departments with Congressional Gold Medals. She called January 6 a day of "extraordinary heroism," according to the Associated Press . Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick lost his life the day after he encountered a mob outside of the Capitol building and was overpowered and beaten.
Initial reports speculated that he died after being hit in the head with a fire extinguisher but an autopsy report countered claims that blunt force trauma was his cause of death, finding that he died from natural causes. He apparently had two strokes following the incident at the Capitol. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MYf7B_0jZcaixp00 Charles and Gladys Sicknick, father and mother of slain U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, are greeted by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., center, with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., at right, during a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony honoring law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The members of the Sicknick family declined to shake hands with McConnell and McCarthy. At left is U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) addressed the officers as well as Sicnick's family and said, "Thank you for having our backs. Thank you for saving our country. Thank you for not only being our friends, but our heroes," but unmoved by his words, Sicknick's family declined to shake hands with McConnell after accepting the medal. For officers in attendance today, particularly those from the Metropolitan Police Department, it was their first time back at the Capitol since January 6, 2020. Chief Robert Contee said being at the site drums up a lot of emotion for his officers. "Many of us still carry the mental, physical, and emotional scars," he said. "It was your blood, your sweat and your tears that marked these grounds." "

