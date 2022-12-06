Read full article on original website
delawarepublic.org
2,700 limited income Delmarva customers will have past-due charges on their accounts forgiven
Delmarva Power is providing $1.9 million in funding to help limited-income customers cover energy costs as temperatures drop. With approval from the Delaware Public Service Commission, Delmarva is able to help approximately 2,700 limited income customers by forgiving past-due charges on their accounts. The $1.9 million represents the remaining funds...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Bank of Delmarva owner has new CEO, weighs options after merger falls through
Partners Bancorp announced that, as planned, John W. Breda has succeeded Lloyd B. Harrison, III as CEO. Partners operates a group of financial institutions that include the Bank of Delmarva, Seaford. In addition, the company announced that Harrison will serve as Senior Executive Vice President. In these roles, Breda and...
delawarebusinessnow.com
L&W Insurance opens office in Greenville
L&W Insurance has opened an office in Greenville and held a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week. L&W Insurance was founded as an independent agency in 1932 by Sal Lobacaro & C. Edgar Wood. In 1971, Davis Wood took over ownership. In 2005, William Strickland became agency president. L&W Insurance is one...
Inside Nova
For sale: Private island on Maryland's Eastern Shore
There’s a private island for sale in Berlin, Maryland – and you don’t even need a boat to get there. Connected by its own bridge in the Eastern Shore’s Saint Martins by the Bay community, the 4-acre island features a 4,000-square-foot house and panoramic water views. The list price is $1.75 million. Take a look.
WMDT.com
Beach renourishment funding awarded to start first state beach makeover
DELAWARE – Coastal Delaware is getting a makeover. This after the first state legislators, Governor John Carney, U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons, and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester announced funding was awarded to fix up some of the beach towns. Officials say that the first state is the lowest-lying state in the country, making the coast very vulnerable to the effects of climate change.
WBOC
Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-Thru Mobile Pantries in December
NEWARK, Del. – In advance of the holidays, the Food Bank of Delaware will hold three large drive-thru mobile pantries next week. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
delawarebusinessnow.com
NERDIT NOW marks opening of warehouse, expanded recycling operation
NERDIT NOW held this week marked the opening week to mark the opening of a 50,000-square-foot warehouse at 3030 Bowers Street in Wilmington’s Riverside neighborhood. The tech services company founded by Markevis Gideon had been located in a shopping center in Stanton. The Bowers Street location was the former...
WBOC
Dover Developments Underway
DOVER, Del.- Changes are taking root on acres of vacant property along Route 13 in Dover. Plans for two new businesses and a commercial center are underway. Many Dover families remember one of these properties as a Pizza Hut. Now, the building that has been sitting vacant for more than two years, and other lots nearby, are going to look a lot different.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Nearly $24 million in Delaware beach replenishment projects announced
Delaware Gov. John Carney, U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons, and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester announced that beach nourishment projects are planned for Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, South Bethany Beach, and Fenwick Island. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Philadelphia District awarded a contract to Weeks Marine...
WBOC
County Run Liquor Sales Could be a Thing of the Past in Wicomico County
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- At a meeting on Friday, December 9th, County Executive Julie Giordano proposed a transition to private liquor licenses. It would allow businesses to acquire liquor without going through the county-run dispensary. Giordano said the push for this change is really about leveling the playing field. "We’re...
WMDT.com
Legislative Breakfast brings together Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano, Eastern Shore Delegation and County, Municipal Leaders
SALISBURY, Md- County Executive Julie Giordano, and the Eastern Shore delegation, met with local leaders from the Wicomico County Council, Salisbury City, Mardela, Delmar, and Sharptown as part of a legislative breakfast ahead of the legislative session. That agenda includes upgrades to the Salisbury Airport, improvements for local schools, and...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Dredging at the Port of Wilmington: Its about the bananas
getnews.info
The Car Accident Lawyers at Hudson, Castle, & Inkell, LLC Are The Bane of Negligent Delaware Drivers
The law firm of Hudson, Castle, & Inkell, LLC has been helping the residents of Wilmington by providing experienced personal injury legal support for those injured in car accidents. Named as one of the best law firms in the U.S., Hudson, Castle, & Inkell, LLC has a qualified team of attorneys that are experienced and dedicated to winning their cases for their clients.
WBOC
Delaware Celebrates Family Farms on State's 235th Birthday
LINCOLN, Del. - On Stayton Road in Lincoln, not far from Ellendale, a visitor can almost take a trip back in time. "This parcel here and the parcel next door that I purchased a few years back have been in the family close to 300 years," said Grier Stayton, owner of Stayton Farm.
delawarepublic.org
Habitat for Humanity branches and UD release study on Delaware's housing repair needs
A new study conducted by researchers from the University of Delaware for Delaware's three Habitat for Humanity branches underscored the role of housing repair in addressing the state's escalating affordable housing shortage. The research team’s statewide survey reached an estimate of 25,000 owner-occupied homes in need of repair. Of those,...
delawarebusinessnow.com
State tax breaks now available for college, disability savings plans
Thanks to a new law enacted by the Delaware General Assembly, Delaware taxpayers have another incentive to save for college. Delawareans who save for school with the DE529 Education Savings Plan may qualify for a new tax deduction on their state returns. The college savings plan had long been criticized for not having state tax incentives.
delawarepublic.org
Kent County poised to run short of winter shelter beds
As winter temperatures set in across Delaware, cold-weather shelters are opening their doors to provide overnight beds to people experiencing homelessness. But service providers in Dover worry they may struggle to find beds for everyone in need this year. Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing, the capital’s largest year-round shelter, may lose its 34-bed space west of downtown this month.
Cape Gazette
Ritter removes concrete crushing from operation
The owners of a borrow pit and landscape material business have made changes in their operation to quell concerns expressed by neighbors, even though Howard L. Ritter & Sons has been in business at the same location since the early 1970s. When the Ritter family started operating the borrow pit...
WBOC
Salisbury Business Adds Lights as Safety Measure for Patrons and Employees
SALISBURY, Md. - Market Street Inn owner Rob Mulford has installed new lights outside the restaurant to keep patrons and employees safe. "Things are different. It's happening in our backyard now," said Rob Mulford. "It's come to a small town, what's happening across America. Thing are different. It's happened in their backyard. At the end of it people are fearful. People are worried. People that were schedule to come here don't want to come here or downtown."
Cape Gazette
Beach nourishment projects funded in Delaware
Gov. John Carney, U.S. Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester announced Dec. 7 that steps are underway for beach nourishment projects in Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, South Bethany and Fenwick Island. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Philadelphia District awarded a contract to...
