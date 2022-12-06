Man accused of killing uncle at 17 to be tried as adult in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A man accused of killing his uncle when he was 17 years old will now face trial as an adult in Knox County , court records show.

An indictment filed on Dec. 1 charges Thomas Harper, 18, with first-degree murder in Knox County criminal court. He is accused of shooting and killing his uncle, 51-year-old Timothy Wayne Mosley, in the early hours of Jan. 31.

Thomas Harper. (Courtesy of Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

Mosley was pronounced dead at his home in the 9000 block of Neely Lane after Knox County deputies responded to a reported shooting just before 2 a.m. on Jan. 31 .

According to court documents, Harper, who lives next door, told his brother that he was upset with Mosley and was going to kill him.

After the statement, investigators said Harper went to Mosley’s home and shot him twice with a rifle and fled the scene, according to court documents.

Court documents state that Harper called his father after the shooting and his father then assisted officers in locating him.

