Bartlesville, OK

Bartlesville Police, OSBI launch investigations into an officer over alleged sexual misconduct

By Alex Cash, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — City of Bartlesville officials confirmed Tuesday that two investigations are underway involving a Bartlesville police officer.

On Nov. 8, Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) officials were made aware of allegations that a police officer had inappropriate sexual contact with a confidential informant or witness, according to a statement from the City of Bartlesville.

The officer was placed on administrative leave and an internal investigation into the officer’s behavior was launched by BPD Internal Affairs. The City of Bartlesville said BPD also requested that a criminal investigation be conducted by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).

“Immediately we placed that officer on administrative leave and immediately I initiated an internal investigation,” said Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles. “I contacted the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and requested their assistance in conducting a criminal investigation as the allegations that we received were possibly criminal in nature.”

Both investigations are underway simultaneously, according to the City of Bartlesville.

A decision regarding the officer’s employment with Bartlesville will reportedly be made upon the conclusion of the internal investigation, according to the City of Bartlesville. In a statement, the city said the investigation is “expected to conclude soon.”

“We do know the public is not in danger,” Roles said. “There’s no police officers running around having any kind of inappropriate sexual activity with citizens. This was an alleged incident that accused between one police officer and a confidential informant or witness … we’re not sure which person was at this time.”

OSBI sent FOX23 the following statement on the investigation:

“[OSBI] can confirm we have an open investigation into a city of Bartlesville employee for alleged misconduct. Since this is an open investigation and no charges have been filed or arrests made, that’s all that [OSBI] can say at this point.”

This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News App to receive updates as they happen.

