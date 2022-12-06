ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derby, VT

Comments / 0

WRGB

Albany man arrested, charged with rape, say State Police

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — On Wednesday, State Police of Clifton Park arrested Nyzaiah J. Clemente, 22, of Albany, NY., with the assistance of the Albany County Probation Department. On September 30, 2021, at about 10:10 p.m., Troopers responded for a report of a sexual assault that occurred earlier...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
WRGB

Queensbury man arrested for assault, say State Police

QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — At approximately 8:47 p.m. on December 6, 2022, Troopers responded to a call from a Queensbury home with reports of a dispute with injuries, resulting in the arrest of Justin C. Lewis, 30, of Queensbury, NY. Lewis is being accused of assault and criminal mischief.
QUEENSBURY, NY
WRGB

Malta woman arrested, accused of stealing packages from porches

MALTA, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a Malta woman, accused of stealing packages from homes in the area. Investigators say 30 year old Sarah Micheli was arrested, charged with 1 count of grand larceny and 13 counts of petit larceny. The sheriff's...
MALTA, NY
WRGB

Clifton Park man arrested for possession of illegal handgun, stolen vehicle

TROY, NY (WRGB) — Troy Police Patrol Officers arrested Aaron Edmunds, 18, of Clifton Park, accused of possessing an illegal handgun, while also in a stolen vehicle. Shortly before 9pm, on Wednesday night, Troy Police Officers were patrolling in the area of 7th Avenue in North Central when they recognized a vehicle reported as stolen, from Albany, traveling in the area. Patrol officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however, the operator attempted to flee and almost immediately crashed. No individuals were injured during the crash. The defendant then attempted to flee on foot but was captured a short distance away.
TROY, NY
WRGB

School safety back in spotlight after threats, violent attack

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Recent incidents in area districts have led to responses from administrators and law enforcement to make sure your kids are protected. The latest incident happened Tuesday in Schenectady. There's an active investigation underway, after officials say a high school student slashed another student in the face with a kitchen knife.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Three charged in June break in at Broadalbin Perth High School

FONDA, NY (WRGB) — State Police say three suspects surrendered to police, accused of breaking into school and stealing items. Back on June 14th, 2022, Troopers responded to Broadalbin Perth High School for a reported robbery that occurred days before. State Police have charged two 18-year-old suspects and Logan...
BROADALBIN, NY
WRGB

Albany Police investigating two Friday morning robberies, make arrests in one

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany police officers responded to two separate bank robberies Friday morning, and were able to quickly make arrests in one. On Friday, December 9, 2022 around 9:20 a.m., officers responded to SEFCU, located at 388 Clinton Avenue for reports of a robbery. An employee told arriving officers that an unknown suspect approached the counter, passed a note implying they had a weapon, and demanded cash. The employee complied and the suspect fled the bank with an undetermined amount of cash.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Schenectady high student's face slashed with knife in school bathroom

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (WRGB) — A Schenectady high student was slashed in the face with a knife inside a school bathroom, Schenectady Police confirms. Police report that the slashing occurred in a fight between two students during school hours Tuesday afternoon. The Schenectady High School Principal sent parents a letter...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Driver, passenger arrested following traffic stop, say Albany Police

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A driver and his passenger were both arrested following a traffic stop Thursday afternoon on Henry Johnson Boulevard, according to Albany Police. During the stop, police say 19 year old Bishop Fraser of Schenectady was driving with a suspended driver’s license, with stolen plates and without insurance.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Counterfeit cash scam targeting restaurants, employees; Sheriff's office offers warning

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A bizarre scam is targeting employees at area restaurants and the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is putting area businesses on alert. According to the Sheriff's Office, an unknown male caller is claiming to be from the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office. That person is contacting businesses, claiming to be investigating a counterfeit cash complaint.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WRGB

TIMELINE: The Search for Samantha Humphrey

Friday, November 25th, 2022 -Where is Samantha Humphrey?. On Friday, November 25th, 2022, Samantha Humphrey went missing. She was last seen in the area of Riverside Park in the Stockade neighborhood. Police say she was last seen wearing last seen wearing a black and pink puffy jacket, bell bottom jeans,...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Gloversville students recognized for selfless act, helping another student in need

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (WRGB) — Earlier this year, a group of Gloversville teens overheard a fellow student talking about not having a lot at home, like clothes and supplies. "I’ve been going to school with the kid for a really long time, so I just felt like I got to help him," said Jeremaih Miles, a Gloversville student. "I got to do something. I know the kid, so there had to be something that I could do."
GLOVERSVILLE, NY

