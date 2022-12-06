Read full article on original website
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Police arrest suspect in kidnapping of elderly woman
A desperate search for an elderly woman who was kidnapped during a carjacking ends with an arrest. Taron Williams was cuffed in DeKalb County Thursday night after police say he dropped the woman off at a restaurant in Atlanta.
Cops: Masked man accused of fatally shooting woman at Gwinnett car dealership
A female shooting victim was found dead at a Gwinnett County car dealership Friday afternoon, officials said.
fox5atlanta.com
Teen shoots self at Stonecrest Mall, police suspect
STONECREST, Ga. - Police are investigating a situation in which they believe a 14-year-old may have shot himself at the Mall at Stonecrest. Around 2:21 p.m. DeKalb County police responded to a call about a person shot in the mall. When they got there, they said the 14-year-old was suffering...
DeKalb police arrest suspect in murder of 17-year-old at candlelight vigil
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police confirmed one of the suspects involved in a shooting at a candlelight vigil in late November had been arrested. DeKalb police said that at 6:18 p.m. on Nov. 27, officers responded to 2051 Flat Shoals Road in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, they found 17-year-old Ian Hagerty dead.
Suspect arrested after kidnapping 86-year-old at Clayton County convenience store, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police have arrested the suspect accused of kidnapping an elderly woman at a convenience store. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers said Shirley Jenkins McCurry, 86, was sitting inside a car at the Lucky Food Mart on North...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman arrested for fleeing southwest Atlanta crash that killed 10-year-old girl, stepfather
ATLANTA - Police have arrested the driver of an SUV who fled the scene of a deadly crash in southwest Atlanta over the weekend. Zyria Sensley, 24, was charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle and other traffic charges stemming from an early morning crash Saturday. Atlanta police say...
fox5atlanta.com
Couple subdues burglar until police arrive
Dramatic video captured by Atlanta police body cam shows the moments officers say they arrested a home invasion suspect in Buckhead. The homeowner says they were just trying to make dinner at their Nancy Creek Drive home when they were interrupted.
fox5atlanta.com
Couple uses children to hide shoplifted items, Coweta County deputies say
NEWNAN, Ga. - A couple was caught on camera using their children to shoplift items from taken from Coweta County stores, deputies say. It happened around 4:10 p.m. on Oct. 6 at the Kohl’s located at 1140 Bullsboro Drive. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance images showing the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police looking for people of interest in shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying two people of interest in a shooting on Wednesday. Officers responded to 49 Bennett St. around 4:23 a.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital alive, conscious, and breathing.
Authorities looking for man accused of robbing, holding gas station clerk at gunpoint
COVINGTON, Ga. — Authorities are looking for a man accused of assaulting and holding a gas station clerk at gunpoint Tuesday. The Newton County Sheriff said it happened at the Texaco at 15036 Brown Bridge Road in Covington. The man is described as being between 6-feet 2-inches and 3-inches...
fox5atlanta.com
Officers fire shots after man pulls gun near Perimeter Mall
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody police say no one was injured after officers fired shots at a suspect Thursday afternoon in the area of Perimeter Mall. According to police, the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Total Wine along Perimeter Center West. Investigators say officers were sent...
1 in custody after beating man, woman during home invasion: APD
ATLANTA — A man and a woman were hurt after being beaten during a home burglary, according to Atlanta Police. It happened Monday around 7 p.m. along Nancy Creek Road NW in Atlanta's Pace neighborhood – not far from the Westminster Schools. When officers arrived, they met with...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman abducted during car theft at Jonesboro food mart
An 86-year-old woman was inside a car that was targeted by a thief, the Clayton County police say. The car theft prompted a massive search for the vehicle and the woman, who police say has been diagnosed with dementia.
fox5atlanta.com
Investigators share sketches of unidentified victim in 2017 cold case shooting
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County investigators released sketches of a victim in a 2017 shooting in hopes someone recognizes them. Investigators said someone shot the victim on July 24, 2017, at a home on Beachwood Forest Drive in Lithonia. The DeKalb County Medical Examiner's Office said the person died from a gunshot wound at Grady Memorial Hospital.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police viewing security cameras in deadly 17th Street shooting
Atlantic Station, for the first time, is allowing the Atlanta Police Department to view all of its cameras. Police officials repeated the request to have access following a violent weekends on the private retailer’s property that led to the death of two children, 12 and 15.
Audio | Crushing moment as Chamblee officer shot in head radios 'I'm hit'
CHAMBLEE, Ga. — 'I'm hit. I'm hit. I'm hit radio. Shots fired," Lt. Collar said just seconds after getting shot in the head when a traffic stop for a stolen car went awry in November. Audio released by Chamblee Police Department sheds light on the night that devastated his family.
2 men indicted in 2020 Auburn Ave shooting, charges dropped against previously named suspect
ATLANTA — Charges against a man accused in a 2020 shooting where two people were killed and 12 others were wounded have been dropped, according to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office. Documents show two others have now been indicted in the case. Authorities previously charged De'Andre Brown with...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Teenagers shot and injured in Griffin
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teenagers were shot and injured in Griffin Thursday. Police responded to the 1700 block of Carrington Drive and found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the stomach and a grazing wound to the head. A 17-year-old was also treated for a gunshot wound to the hand. Both were treated for their injuries.
fox5atlanta.com
Kidnapped elderly woman reunited with family
Police say a man abducted Shirley McCurry Thursday afternoon in Clayton County. She was found safely at a restaurant in northwest Atlanta hours later.
Man drags victim into hotel room and assaults him in front of girlfriend, 2 children, police say
CARROLLTON, Ga. — Carrollton police say an Alabama man kidnapped another man, dragged him into a motel room and assaulted him in front of his girlfriend and two young children. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said the incident happened on at a Super...
Comments / 0