ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Police arrest suspect in kidnapping of elderly woman

A desperate search for an elderly woman who was kidnapped during a carjacking ends with an arrest. Taron Williams was cuffed in DeKalb County Thursday night after police say he dropped the woman off at a restaurant in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Teen shoots self at Stonecrest Mall, police suspect

STONECREST, Ga. - Police are investigating a situation in which they believe a 14-year-old may have shot himself at the Mall at Stonecrest. Around 2:21 p.m. DeKalb County police responded to a call about a person shot in the mall. When they got there, they said the 14-year-old was suffering...
fox5atlanta.com

Couple subdues burglar until police arrive

Dramatic video captured by Atlanta police body cam shows the moments officers say they arrested a home invasion suspect in Buckhead. The homeowner says they were just trying to make dinner at their Nancy Creek Drive home when they were interrupted.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta police looking for people of interest in shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying two people of interest in a shooting on Wednesday. Officers responded to 49 Bennett St. around 4:23 a.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital alive, conscious, and breathing.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Officers fire shots after man pulls gun near Perimeter Mall

DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody police say no one was injured after officers fired shots at a suspect Thursday afternoon in the area of Perimeter Mall. According to police, the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Total Wine along Perimeter Center West. Investigators say officers were sent...
DUNWOODY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Investigators share sketches of unidentified victim in 2017 cold case shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County investigators released sketches of a victim in a 2017 shooting in hopes someone recognizes them. Investigators said someone shot the victim on July 24, 2017, at a home on Beachwood Forest Drive in Lithonia. The DeKalb County Medical Examiner's Office said the person died from a gunshot wound at Grady Memorial Hospital.
LITHONIA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Teenagers shot and injured in Griffin

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teenagers were shot and injured in Griffin Thursday. Police responded to the 1700 block of Carrington Drive and found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the stomach and a grazing wound to the head. A 17-year-old was also treated for a gunshot wound to the hand. Both were treated for their injuries.
GRIFFIN, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy