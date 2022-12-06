Read full article on original website
KPBS
Why is San Diego falling so far behind on housing? Here are a few reasons
San Diego’s building department is overwhelmed by permit applications and grossly understaffed to meet demand, using antiquated technology and redundant processes to authorize new housing. Those are among the findings of a 22-page report that attempts to answer why the city is so “woefully off pace” from meeting housing...
KPBS
New South Bay leaders want a louder voice in regional issues
From housing to transportation infrastructure, the newly elected mayors of National City, Chula Vista and Imperial Beach want the South Bay to have a bigger voice in regional politics. National City Mayor-elect Ron Morrison won his race by only 68 votes, according to Thursday's final certification of votes in the...
KPBS
Mayor Gloria, Council President Elo-Rivera release tenant protection framework
COVID-era rental protections are long over in San Diego, but now there’s a proposal for new protections in an effort to prevent homelessness and displacement. KPBS reporter Jacob Aere has the details. Mayor Todd Gloria and City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera released a proposed framework today aimed at providing...
Coast News
Vista approves controversial development in heated meeting
VISTA — The Vista City Council approved a controversial housing development during a Dec. 6 special meeting. Mayor Judy Ritter and council members John Franklin and Joe Green supported California West Communities’ proposal, known as the Camino Largo project, to build 46 single-family homes at 2123 N. Santa Fe Avenue.
Father Joe’s Calls for More Affordable Housing Amid ‘Disheartening’ Rise in Downtown Homeless
Father Joe’s Villages said Thursday a recent big increase in the downtown homeless population is “extremely disheartening” and called for more affordable housing to be built throughout San Diego County. The monthly count by the Downtown San Diego Partnership found that the number of homeless living in...
KPBS
City homeless outreach workers underpaid, new study finds
Homeless service workers on the frontlines have been heralded as heroes by San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria. But a new study has found the city pays them wages that are below what is considered a living wage, as calculated by MIT’s cost-of-livingcalculator. The study was commissioned by the city....
borderreport.com
Outgoing California mayor praises efforts to mitigate raw sewage flowing in from Mexico
IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (Border Report) — After serving as mayor of Imperial Beach for the past eight years, Serge Dedina will chair his last city council meeting this week. Dedina is getting out of politics altogether and returning to WILDCOAST, an environmental organization he founded 22 years ago. “It...
Downtown San Diego residents: rat population is 'exploding'
SAN DIEGO — Residents living in Downtown San Diego told CBS 8 they've seen a major uptick in rats in recent months. "You'll see like 10 of them running up the sidewalk," said Deborah Assadzadeh, an East Village resident. Jone Rodley, who also lives in East Village, said she...
5 Arrested in San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force Sting
Authorities arrested five people during a countywide law enforcement operation targeting human traffickers, they said Thursday. The multi-agency San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force conducted Operation Home for the Holidays over three days this week in San Diego, National City and Santee. In an effort to identify traffickers and trafficking...
Coast News
Silvergate San Marcos wins 2023 Caring Star Award
SAN MARCOS — December 23, 2022 — Silvergate San Marcos proudly announces the retirement community’s received the prestigious 2023 Caring Star Award for outstanding care in senior living by Caring.com, a leading senior living referral service and the nation’s top site for retirement community reviews. This is the third award for excellence that Silvergate has garnered in the last year, including one from SeniorAdvisor.com and San Diego Union Tribune whose readers cast their votes for “Favorite” in the region.
Angry Chickz Reopening in Oceanside
Nashville Hot Chicken Restaurant Has Been Closed Since Devastating Fire Last Year
What’s next for now certified Measure B garbage tax fee
Plans to change trash service in the City of San Diego are moving forward now that Measure B and the results of the November election are certified.
San Diego County assists with sound-insulation for homes impacted by aircraft noise
SAN DIEGO — San Diego's Quieter Home Program helped 5,000 homeowners living near the airport reduce airplane noise inside their homes. Wendi Zubillaga, a Point Loma homeowner, received retrofitted exterior doors and windows in 2021 to drown out the constant sound of airplanes that take off every few minutes.
KPBS
Latina Equal Pay Day is a reminder that Latina paychecks fall far bellow their male counterparts
Working Latina women earn 57 cents for every dollar earned by their white male counterparts. That statistic comes from MANA de San Diego, a local branch of a national organization working to empower Latinas. A Latina woman has to work 21 months to earn the same as a white man’s annual salary in the same job, the organization said.
5 arrested during San Diego County anti-human trafficking operation
More than 1,300 human trafficking cases were reported in 2020 in California, more than any other state, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline.
times-advocate.com
Dane White will be city’s youngest mayor
Dane White, who will take office later this month as mayor of Escondido, will have the distinction of being the youngest person to hold this position, at age 33. The fact that he will be the youngest mayor was confirmed by the City of Escondido, which did an inquiry to the City Clerk’s office of the ages of all the previous mayors.
Voiceof San Diego
Oceanside Doubles Its Low-Income Housing Fee
The Oceanside City Council on Wednesday voted to more than double the fees developers can pay instead of including affordable units in their projects. Those fees, known as in-lieu fees, will go from $8.96 per square foot to $20 phased in over the next two years. Councilmembers and the city’s...
Vagrants kicked out of Serra Mesa military housing apartment after neighbors complain
SAN DIEGO — Neighbors on Murray Ridge Road in a Liberty Housing neighborhood are breathing a sigh of relief as a group of vagrants have vacated a home in the area. On Monday, neighbors reached out to CBS 8 with concerns about what they said were squatters living nearby and dealing drugs.
KPBS
Q&A: COVID expert on worse-than-expected winter surge
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising dramatically across the nation. How deadly will this surge be? And what can we do to protect ourselves and our loved ones over the holidays? Next, when you think of San Diego’s Mira Mesa neighborhood you might think of car-dependent strip malls and vast open spaces. But a recently approved blueprint could bring big changes to the neighborhood. Then, as Russia’s war on Ukraine continues to rage, we bring you the story of a North County family torn apart by the war and U.S. immigration policy. Then, most commercial and residential property owners in North Park belong to a business district that pays for upkeep of the high-traffic neighborhood. Starting next month, they will pay an extra tax to pay for landscaping, sanitation cleanup, and hiring private security. Next, at this point, it’s not clear if Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter purchase will be able to make a go of it in the long run. But the buy-out has gotten a lot of people thinking about whether the world’s social media platforms should remain in the hands of just a few billionaires. Finally, Warwick’s head book buyer of 34 years shares some thoughts on the industry.
