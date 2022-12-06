COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising dramatically across the nation. How deadly will this surge be? And what can we do to protect ourselves and our loved ones over the holidays? Next, when you think of San Diego’s Mira Mesa neighborhood you might think of car-dependent strip malls and vast open spaces. But a recently approved blueprint could bring big changes to the neighborhood. Then, as Russia’s war on Ukraine continues to rage, we bring you the story of a North County family torn apart by the war and U.S. immigration policy. Then, most commercial and residential property owners in North Park belong to a business district that pays for upkeep of the high-traffic neighborhood. Starting next month, they will pay an extra tax to pay for landscaping, sanitation cleanup, and hiring private security. Next, at this point, it’s not clear if Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter purchase will be able to make a go of it in the long run. But the buy-out has gotten a lot of people thinking about whether the world’s social media platforms should remain in the hands of just a few billionaires. Finally, Warwick’s head book buyer of 34 years shares some thoughts on the industry.

