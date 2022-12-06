ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

KPBS

Why is San Diego falling so far behind on housing? Here are a few reasons

San Diego’s building department is overwhelmed by permit applications and grossly understaffed to meet demand, using antiquated technology and redundant processes to authorize new housing. Those are among the findings of a 22-page report that attempts to answer why the city is so “woefully off pace” from meeting housing...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

New South Bay leaders want a louder voice in regional issues

From housing to transportation infrastructure, the newly elected mayors of National City, Chula Vista and Imperial Beach want the South Bay to have a bigger voice in regional politics. National City Mayor-elect Ron Morrison won his race by only 68 votes, according to Thursday's final certification of votes in the...
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
Coast News

Vista approves controversial development in heated meeting

VISTA — The Vista City Council approved a controversial housing development during a Dec. 6 special meeting. Mayor Judy Ritter and council members John Franklin and Joe Green supported California West Communities’ proposal, known as the Camino Largo project, to build 46 single-family homes at 2123 N. Santa Fe Avenue.
VISTA, CA
KPBS

City homeless outreach workers underpaid, new study finds

Homeless service workers on the frontlines have been heralded as heroes by San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria. But a new study has found the city pays them wages that are below what is considered a living wage, as calculated by MIT’s cost-of-livingcalculator. The study was commissioned by the city....
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

5 Arrested in San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force Sting

Authorities arrested five people during a countywide law enforcement operation targeting human traffickers, they said Thursday. The multi-agency San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force conducted Operation Home for the Holidays over three days this week in San Diego, National City and Santee. In an effort to identify traffickers and trafficking...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Silvergate San Marcos wins 2023 Caring Star Award

SAN MARCOS — December 23, 2022 — Silvergate San Marcos proudly announces the retirement community’s received the prestigious 2023 Caring Star Award for outstanding care in senior living by Caring.com, a leading senior living referral service and the nation’s top site for retirement community reviews. This is the third award for excellence that Silvergate has garnered in the last year, including one from SeniorAdvisor.com and San Diego Union Tribune whose readers cast their votes for “Favorite” in the region.
SAN MARCOS, CA
times-advocate.com

Dane White will be city’s youngest mayor

Dane White, who will take office later this month as mayor of Escondido, will have the distinction of being the youngest person to hold this position, at age 33. The fact that he will be the youngest mayor was confirmed by the City of Escondido, which did an inquiry to the City Clerk’s office of the ages of all the previous mayors.
ESCONDIDO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Oceanside Doubles Its Low-Income Housing Fee

The Oceanside City Council on Wednesday voted to more than double the fees developers can pay instead of including affordable units in their projects. Those fees, known as in-lieu fees, will go from $8.96 per square foot to $20 phased in over the next two years. Councilmembers and the city’s...
OCEANSIDE, CA
KPBS

Q&A: COVID expert on worse-than-expected winter surge

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising dramatically across the nation. How deadly will this surge be? And what can we do to protect ourselves and our loved ones over the holidays? Next, when you think of San Diego’s Mira Mesa neighborhood you might think of car-dependent strip malls and vast open spaces. But a recently approved blueprint could bring big changes to the neighborhood. Then, as Russia’s war on Ukraine continues to rage, we bring you the story of a North County family torn apart by the war and U.S. immigration policy. Then, most commercial and residential property owners in North Park belong to a business district that pays for upkeep of the high-traffic neighborhood. Starting next month, they will pay an extra tax to pay for landscaping, sanitation cleanup, and hiring private security. Next, at this point, it’s not clear if Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter purchase will be able to make a go of it in the long run. But the buy-out has gotten a lot of people thinking about whether the world’s social media platforms should remain in the hands of just a few billionaires. Finally, Warwick’s head book buyer of 34 years shares some thoughts on the industry.
SAN DIEGO, CA

