Georgia State

RadarOnline

Herschel Walker Furious With Barack Obama's Over Recent Comments, Says Ex-Prez Didn't Tell 'Whole Story' About Senate Candidate's Werewolf & Vampire Remarks

GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker spoke out and slammed Barack Obama this weekend after the former president criticized Walker’s qualifications to run for public office, RadarOnline.com has learned.Walker’s response came Sunday morning as the 60-year-old NFL star-turned-senator-hopeful appeared for an interview with Fox News.During the interview, Walker claimed Obama and the Democratic Party are “always trying to mislead people” and his werewolf and vampire remarks – which caused scrutiny against the Georgia Senate candidate – “had a deeper meaning” than what was reported."The whole story is the story involved people having faith, having faith and continuing to go out and...
The Hill

GOP Georgia lieutenant governor: Every Republican ‘ought to hold Donald Trump accountable’ for Warnock win

GOP Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says that every member in his party needs to hold former President Trump “accountable” for Sen. Raphael Warnock’s (D-Ga.) victory in Tuesday’s runoff election.  “The only way to explain this is candidate quality,” Duncan said in an interview with CNN, alluding to the controversies surrounding failed Republican challenger Herschel…
Cleveland.com

Trump third run: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Will the third time be the charm in running for the presidency and from indictments? As expected, former President Donald Trump announced his third bid for President of the United States, which is his newest bid to stave off indictments from the Department of Justice, Fulton County, Georgia and a Presidential run by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
msn.com

Trump's former top aide Kellyanne Conway deposed for hours by Jan. 6 committee

Former top Trump White House aide Kellyanne Conway was questioned by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, NBC News reported. Conway said she is not working on former President Donald Trump's 2024 White House bid, NBC reported. She was accompanied by attorney Emmet Flood, who...
The Hill

Biden calls potential House GOP probes, impeachment ‘almost comedy’

President Biden on Wednesday called impeachment threats from some House Republicans poised to take control of the chamber “almost comedy,” arguing that the American people are not interested in investigations into him and his family. “It was reported — whether it’s accurate or not, I’m not sure —...
The Independent

Lisa Murkowski defeats Trump candidate in Alaska Senate race while Sarah Palin falls short again

Former president Donald Trump suffered another blow in Alaska as Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski beat one of his endorsed candidates and Sarah Palin lost her bid for Congress.Ms Murkowski joined six other Republican Senators and every other Democratic Senator to convict the former president for his role in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol. Mr Trump had endorsed her Republican challenger Kelly Tshibaka.Meanwhile, on the House side, Representative Mary Peltola beat the former governor of Alaska and 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee to win a full term in Congress. Ms Peltola, the first Native Alaskan to be...
