Trump to hold tele-rally for Herschel Walker before Georgia runoff, but won't campaign in person
Former President Donald Trump will participate in a tele rally for Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, but will not campaign for him in person before the December runoff.
White House credits Biden with Democrats beating midterm expectations
President Joe Biden should get full credit for the overperformance of his party in the midterm elections, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre argued on Monday.
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
Herschel Walker Furious With Barack Obama's Over Recent Comments, Says Ex-Prez Didn't Tell 'Whole Story' About Senate Candidate's Werewolf & Vampire Remarks
GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker spoke out and slammed Barack Obama this weekend after the former president criticized Walker’s qualifications to run for public office, RadarOnline.com has learned.Walker’s response came Sunday morning as the 60-year-old NFL star-turned-senator-hopeful appeared for an interview with Fox News.During the interview, Walker claimed Obama and the Democratic Party are “always trying to mislead people” and his werewolf and vampire remarks – which caused scrutiny against the Georgia Senate candidate – “had a deeper meaning” than what was reported."The whole story is the story involved people having faith, having faith and continuing to go out and...
GOP Georgia lieutenant governor: Every Republican ‘ought to hold Donald Trump accountable’ for Warnock win
GOP Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says that every member in his party needs to hold former President Trump “accountable” for Sen. Raphael Warnock’s (D-Ga.) victory in Tuesday’s runoff election. “The only way to explain this is candidate quality,” Duncan said in an interview with CNN, alluding to the controversies surrounding failed Republican challenger Herschel…
As Herschel Walker Loses Georgia Runoff Election, Marjorie Taylor-Greene Blames "Strategies, Messaging and Missteps"
Marjorie Taylor-Greene and Donald TrumpPhoto byShutterstock. Late on December 6 it emerged that the Democratic incumbent in Georgia's Senate race - Raphael Warnock - had secured another term in office after winning the state's runoff election with at over 51% of the vote.
Herschel Walker Says Trump Has Done More for African Americans Than Obama
Early voting in Georgia has started in the runoff election between Republican Walker and Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock.
Trump is reportedly furious that top Republicans are trying to persuade him not to campaign in the Georgia Senate runoff: report
The former president's endorsement strategy misfired in the midterms, seriously damaging his reputation as a political kingmaker.
Trump third run: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Will the third time be the charm in running for the presidency and from indictments? As expected, former President Donald Trump announced his third bid for President of the United States, which is his newest bid to stave off indictments from the Department of Justice, Fulton County, Georgia and a Presidential run by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Herschel Walker Party Video Shows Moment They Found Out He'd Lost
Raphael Warnock's supporters are seen shouting and cheering when the race is called whereas Herschel Walker's supporters are more reserved.
Former Trump loyalists pan his 2024 campaign announcement: ‘He’s the only Republican who could lose’
Donald Trump switches Maga slogan to ‘Make America Great And Glorious Again’. Trump-era officials were among a slew of high-profile Republicans criticising the former president’s announcement of a third bid for the White House in 2024. Donald Trump launched his campaign with a rambling, grievance-laden address to supporters...
Trump's former top aide Kellyanne Conway deposed for hours by Jan. 6 committee
Former top Trump White House aide Kellyanne Conway was questioned by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, NBC News reported. Conway said she is not working on former President Donald Trump's 2024 White House bid, NBC reported. She was accompanied by attorney Emmet Flood, who...
Trump mocks another potential GOP 2024 opponent, saying Virginia Gov. Youngkin's name 'sounds Chinese'
Former President Donald Trump is adding to the list of other Republicans he is singling out for ridicule in the leadup to his expected presidential campaign announcement Tuesday, dropping popular Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin into his crosshairs. Trump wrote in a TruthSocial post on Friday that the Old Dominion governor’s...
Biden calls potential House GOP probes, impeachment ‘almost comedy’
President Biden on Wednesday called impeachment threats from some House Republicans poised to take control of the chamber “almost comedy,” arguing that the American people are not interested in investigations into him and his family. “It was reported — whether it’s accurate or not, I’m not sure —...
Lisa Murkowski defeats Trump candidate in Alaska Senate race while Sarah Palin falls short again
Former president Donald Trump suffered another blow in Alaska as Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski beat one of his endorsed candidates and Sarah Palin lost her bid for Congress.Ms Murkowski joined six other Republican Senators and every other Democratic Senator to convict the former president for his role in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol. Mr Trump had endorsed her Republican challenger Kelly Tshibaka.Meanwhile, on the House side, Representative Mary Peltola beat the former governor of Alaska and 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee to win a full term in Congress. Ms Peltola, the first Native Alaskan to be...
Trump's call to terminate the Constitution is a fantasy, but it's still dangerous
Donald Trump's call for the termination of the Constitution is his most extreme anti-democratic statement yet and seems oblivious to the sentiments of voters who rejected election deniers in the midterm elections.
GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski Condemns Trump's Call To Terminate Constitution
The Alaska Republican called Trump's suggestion to rip up portions of the Constitution "an affront to our Republic."
Jolly: Trump’s call to shred Constitution is an ‘admission and forecast’
Former GOP Congressman David Jolly on Trump calling for the "termination" of the Constitution: “It’s an admission about his activities around January 6th, his activities in the state of Georgia to tamper with the vote—but it’s also a forecast for what he would do should he become president again.”Dec. 6, 2022.
Report: Newsom Won’t Challenge Biden for Democratic Presidential Nomination
A national political news website reported Saturday that California Gov. Gavin Newsom has told President Biden he will not mount a challenge to his re-election in 2024. Politico said Newsom promised Biden on election night earlier this month that he would not seek the Democratic nomination for President if Biden chooses to run again.
