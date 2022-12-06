ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
wvia.org

State program expands in Northeastern and Central PA

The Pennsylvania Department of Aging’s Shared Housing and Resource Exchange Program – called SHARE – has expanded into Lackawanna and Northumberland counties. SHARE is an affordable housing program that pairs hosts who have extra room in their home with home seekers who are looking for housing, in exchange for rent, help around the house or a combination of both.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
wvia.org

A divided approach to primaries could be chaotic for voters

But if some Democrats are ready to shove Iowa down the list, Republicans are not. Iowa Public Radio's Clay Masters reports. CLAY MASTERS, BYLINE: Plenty of Republicans have been in Iowa since the 2020 election, raising all kinds of questions about who might be thinking about the White House. So you'll hear this a lot from local press.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy