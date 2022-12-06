Read full article on original website
State program expands in Northeastern and Central PA
The Pennsylvania Department of Aging’s Shared Housing and Resource Exchange Program – called SHARE – has expanded into Lackawanna and Northumberland counties. SHARE is an affordable housing program that pairs hosts who have extra room in their home with home seekers who are looking for housing, in exchange for rent, help around the house or a combination of both.
Pennsylvania AG announces charges against former high school football players
On Thursday, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office announced it filed charges against nine former Northumberland County high school football players for hazing incidents in 2020. Among others, three Mount Carmel High School football captains are accused of burning new players as part of a “informal initiation.”. Five out...
A divided approach to primaries could be chaotic for voters
But if some Democrats are ready to shove Iowa down the list, Republicans are not. Iowa Public Radio's Clay Masters reports. CLAY MASTERS, BYLINE: Plenty of Republicans have been in Iowa since the 2020 election, raising all kinds of questions about who might be thinking about the White House. So you'll hear this a lot from local press.
