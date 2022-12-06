Read full article on original website
Westrock Coffee's High Growth Profile Warrants Premium Valuation: Analyst
Benchmark analyst Todd M. Brooks reiterated a Buy rating on the shares of Westrock Coffee Co WEST with a $15.00 price target. In the Q3 release, the analyst highlighted two strategic actions that the company is undertaking to further accelerate the company’s growth profile, including the decision to accelerate the provisioning of Phase 2 of the new Conway FE&I facility and the acquisition of Kohana Coffee.
