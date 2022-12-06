Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Lululemon, Costco and More
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Lululemon – Shares of athletic apparel company Lululemon shed 9% after it said that it sees a weaker fourth quarter than Wall Street analysts expected from the company. For the third quarter, Lululemon beat expectations, reporting earnings of $2.00 per share and $1.86 billion in revenue. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected $1.97 in earnings per share and revenue of $1.81 billion.
NBC Connecticut
Tech Layoffs in Southeast Asia Mount as Unprofitable Startups Seek to Extend Their Runways
Tech layoffs have been increasing in Southeast Asia this year. GoTo Group, Glints and Carousell are the most recent companies to downsize their headcounts — within the last 30 days. "Founders are being prudent by managing costs in this environment to ensure there is sufficient runway till late 2024,"...
