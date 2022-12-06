ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

French President Emmanuel Macron, seeking re-sync of U.S.-French relations, says trade concerns are "fixable"

French President Emmanuel Macron traveled to Washington, D.C. this past week for the first state visit of the Biden Administration, and hailed it as a productive meeting between the two historic allies. But on the eve of his visit, he told 60 Minutes correspondent Bill Whitaker that relations between the historic allies were in need of re-synchronization.
US News and World Report

Mexico Detains More Than 16,000 Foreign Migrants in Four Days

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico detained more than 16,000 migrants in a four-day span, including nearly 5,000 Venezuelans, the country's National Institute of Migration (INM) said Monday. The INM said 16,096 migrants from 46 countries were detained in 22 Mexican states between Nov. 17 and 20. The majority of the...
Reuters

UK, European neighbours agree to curb illegal immigration

LONDON (Reuters) -Ministers from Britain, Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands on Thursday agreed plans to step up co-operation to tackle irregular immigration across Europe and try to stop people smugglers working in the English Channel.
Axios

Biden is heading south of the border

President Biden is planning to head to Mexico City next month for his first scheduled foreign trip of 2023, Axios has learned. Why it matters: White House officials know they need a better political — and policy — response to stem the flow of illegal migration across America’s southern border, but there aren’t any easy solutions at hand.
Action News Jax

South African president's future considered by ruling party

JOHANNESBURG — (AP) — A crucial meeting of South Africa’s ruling African National Congress party to discuss the future of President Cyril Ramaphosa got underway in Johannesburg on Monday, party officials confirmed. The meeting is expected to decide if Ramaphosa should remain as its leader or resign...
kalkinemedia.com

Kalkine : What is hidden in the Twitter docs on Hunter Biden tapes? | Kalkine Media

The confidential "Twitter Files," which discuss "free speech restriction" by the social networking company, were made public by Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Saturday morning. Musk retweeted a link to the account of the independent author and journalist Matt Taibbi, who posted a string of tweets explaining why the news about Hunter Biden's laptop was censored. Watch this video for more.
Reuters

Marketmind: All in on reopening

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee:. Soft demand and weak economic activity remain a drag on China as the world's second-biggest economy slowly but surely shakes off its COVID restrictions. The path to reopening is unlikely to be smooth and straight-forward, with some finding it difficult to break out of habits formed during the strict lockdowns.
