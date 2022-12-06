Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
Austin based Ribbon Finalizes $2.7M in VC Funding
Ribbon announced it has closed $2.7 million in venture capital funding “to enable the Austin-based startup to roll out its unique fiscal sponsorship model for the burgeoning nonprofit industry.”. The company’s fiscal sponsorship model “allows individuals looking to conduct charitable work to partner with existing 501c3s to help them...
crowdfundinsider.com
Zodia Custody Introduces Interchange, Ensuring Client Assets are Protected While Trading
Zodia Custody, a crypto-asset service provider backed by Standard Chartered and Northern Trust, has “developed and launched a new service: Interchange.”. The service “offers an alternative to the pre-funding and margin models on exchanges. Using Interchange, clients can keep their assets with Zodia Custody, while mirroring holdings on exchanges.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Real Estate Business Flow Chooses Bond to Power Digital Wallet for Community Members
Bond, the embedded finance platform, announced that residential real estate business Flow has selected Bond as the embedded finance platform partner “to power Flow’s planned digital wallet, which will offer differentiated financial products.”. Bond’s platform “enables Flow to provide its community members with a unique set of embedded...
crowdfundinsider.com
Operative Intelligence Secures $3.5M to Enhance Enterprise Contact Centers
Operative Intelligence, which claims to be the first purpose-built Demand-Insights-as-a-Service platform, raised $3.5 million in a seed funding round “to significantly expand its team and scale its customer intelligence product capabilities for the world’s leading enterprise companies.”. The investment round was “led by Bonfire Ventures with additional participation...
crowdfundinsider.com
DealMaker to Power PicMii Reg CF Securities Offerings
DealMaker, a broker-dealer and online capital formation specialist, has signed an agreement to power PicMii’s crowdfunding platform. PicMii is a FINRA-regulated funding portal offering securities under Reg CF. PicMii is a Pennsylvania-based firm that was approved as a funding portal in 2020. The company focuses entirely on Reg CF securities offerings for early-stage ventures.
crowdfundinsider.com
Marqeta Announces Integration with Mastercard Track Instant Pay Virtual Card Solution
Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) has reportedly integrated Mastercard Track™ Instant Pay, which is described as a next-generation virtual card solution that “uses machine learning and straight-through processing to enable instant payment of supplier invoices.”. Marqeta says it will “become the first processor to integrate with Track Instant Pay in...
crowdfundinsider.com
PayPal Expands Crypto Buy, Sell, Hold Service to Luxembourg
Luxembourg is a country known for its “strong” focus on innovation and is one of the world’s “leading” financial centers, and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) is pleased to announce that they will be “expanding PayPal’s cryptocurrency services to eligible Luxembourgish customers in the coming days.”
crowdfundinsider.com
SEC Division of Corporation Finance Reveals Sample Letter Sent to Companies on Crypto Asset Disclosure
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Division of Corporate Finance, has revealed a sample letter sent to reporting companies regarding disclosure requirements under securities laws. The letter addresses digital assets, or crypto assets, and points to recent events in crypto markets, such as bankruptcies and “financial distress” within crypto markets.
crowdfundinsider.com
More UK Investors Plan to Invest in Venture Capital Offerings in 2023: Report
More UK investors are planning to invest in venture capital offerings in 2023, according to research by Digital Horizon. It is important to note the survey polled LP types last month – iE home offices, asset managers, and other institutional money. Digital Horizon states that 56% of UK investors...
crowdfundinsider.com
Molten Ventures Leads Investment in Cybersecurity Firm Vaultree
Vaultree, a cybersecurity firm, has raised a $12.8 million series A round led by Molten Ventures – along with Ten Eleven Ventures. Vaultree offers encryption services that allow for the processing of large amounts of data, including in financial services. In the event of a leak, Vaultree’s data-in-use encryption persists, rendering the data unusable for perpetrators.
crowdfundinsider.com
Goji, Apex Group to Offer Digital Investor Onboarding for Alternative Fund Managers
Goji, an FCA regulated, UK-based technology provider that offers investors digital access to alternative investments, announced its partnership with global financial services provider Apex Group Ltd. in order “to enable alternative asset management clients to seamlessly manage all stages of the investor lifecycle.”. Apex Group’s digital onboarding solution, “powered...
crowdfundinsider.com
Open Banking Analytics Platform Prism Data Introduces CashScore v3, a Credit Scoring Solution
Prism Data, an open banking analytics platform, introduced CashScore v3, a powerful new version of its CashScore credit scoring model that leverages anonymized, consumer-permissioned open banking data “to fully illuminate a consumer’s true credit risk.”. That deeper understanding “enables lenders to build more resilient businesses while reining in...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Firms Froda, Treyd to Offer Merchants Growth Financing
Two of Sweden’s “fastest-growing” Fintech companies are joining forces in a partnership “to provide easier and more accessible growth financing for retailers that import goods.”. A unique, simple, and completely digital credit scoring process “enables small and medium-sized businesses to quickly get financing with fair terms...
crowdfundinsider.com
MarketTime, Fintech Firm Balance to Launch B2B Payments Solution
MarketTime, the provider of order-writing, business intelligence and B2B eCommerce platforms in the industry, has announced its payments solution will be powered by Balance, the B2B payments experience company “offering the first online checkout built for businesses.”. Balance claims it is “flipping the old, complacent ways of B2B transacting...
crowdfundinsider.com
Payments Tech Firm Brightwell Launches ATM Program Solutions for Maritime Clients
Atlanta-based global payments technology company Brightwell launched its ATM program solutions that “offer a cost-effective way for the cruise industry to drive revenue while lowering ATM operation costs.”. By partnering with NCR, the largest provider of ATM software applications and hardware, and Travelex, the “market leader” in foreign exchange,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Uplinq Raises $5.6 Million in Seed Funding, Aims to Improve SME Financial Intelligence, Bookkeeping
Uplinq has raised $5.6 million in seed funding in a funding round led by AZ-VC, the Arizona-focused venture capital fund. The round included a strategic investment from Live Oak Ventures. Additional investors include Merus Capital and Members of the Kuwaiti Royal Family. This current funding is in addition to a previously unannounced round of $1.6 million from additional seed investors.
crowdfundinsider.com
Wave Financial Appoints Harumi Urata-Thompson as Chief Financial Officer
Wave Financial LLC, the SEC-regulated digital asset investment management company, announced the appointment of Harumi Urata-Thompson as Chief Financial Officer. She will report to David Siemer, Chief Executive Officer, and is “based in New York City.”. As Chief Financial Officer, Harumi will “play an important role in advancing Wave’s...
crowdfundinsider.com
Bondora Reports Slower Investment and Origination Stats for November 2022
As the colder weather settled in, Bondora platform originations and investment figures are also “cooling.”. With “a 6.4% decline in loan originations, as well as a 5.8% decline in investments.” Spain, however, continues “to increase its origination standing.” There was also “a substantial increase in new investors joining Bondora.” Their amount of cash recovered “increased to just below €1M”
crowdfundinsider.com
Reassurance? Robinhood Provides Select Data Points
In a very difficult economic environment, Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) has published select data points highlighting platform operations. Net Cumulative Funded Accounts (NCFA) at the end of November were 23.0 million, up approximately 40 thousand from October 2022. Monthly Active Users (MAU) at the end of November were 12.5 million, unchanged from...
crowdfundinsider.com
Plaid is Next Fintech to Reduce Employees in Move to Cut Costs
Plaid, a leader in open banking technology, is the next Fintech to reduce its staff due to a slumping economy. In a team update, Plaid founder and CEO Zach Perret announced the company was reducing its headcount by 260 positions. Offices around the world were impacted. As Plaid currently employs about 1250 individuals globally, this represents about a 20% workforce reduction.
