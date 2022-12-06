Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
HashiCorp Inc reports results for the quarter ended in October - Earnings Summary
* HashiCorp Inc reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 13 cents per share for the quarter ended in October. The mean expectation of fifteen analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 31 cents per share. * Revenue was $125.34 million; analysts expected $111.09 million. * HashiCorp Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 38 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 0.3% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * HashiCorp Inc shares had fallen by 20.9% this quarter and lost 72.0% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $71.96 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for HashiCorp Inc is $42.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 8 "strong buy" or "buy," 7 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data December 8 at 01:01 a.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Oct. 31 2022 -0.31 -0.13 Beat Jul. 31 2022 -0.31 -0.17 Beat Apr. 30 2022 -0.29 -0.17 Beat Jan. 31 2022 -0.25 -0.24 Beat.
kalkinemedia.com
HashiCorp Inc <HCP.O>: Losses of 13 cents announced for third quarter
8 December 2022 01:01 a.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by HashiCorp Inc in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -13 cents per share . Losses of -31 cents per share were anticipated by the fifteen analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -32 cents to -28 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -31 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $125.34 million, which is higher than the estimated $111.09 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the software peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Fifteen analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a gain of two new estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported revenue of $125.34 million, a revenue figure is not available for the same quarter last year, * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jul. 31 2022 -0.31 -0.17 Beat Apr. 30 2022 -0.29 -0.17 Beat Jan. 31 2022 -0.25 -0.24 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data December 8 at 01:01 a.m.
kalkinemedia.com
What is weighing on Pinnacle’s (ASX:PNI) shares today?
Pinnacle said that its performance fee for H1FY23 is expected to be lower than AU$1 million. Followed by this update, Pinnacle’s shares were down by 4.337% on ASX at 1:36 PM AEDT today. Diversified financial company Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (ASX:PNI) announced today (9 December 2022) that it...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Ramaco Resources Inc Announces Increase Of Its Q1 2023 Cash Dividend And Q4 2022 And FY 2023 Guidance
* RAMACO RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES INCREASE OF ITS FIRST-QUARTER 2023 CASH DIVIDEND AND FOURTH-QUARTER 2022 AND FULL-YEAR 2023 GUIDANCE. * RAMACO RESOURCES INC - BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 10% INCREASE IN ITS CASH DIVIDEND. * RAMACO RESOURCES INC - EXPECTS Q4 EARNINGS TO BE IN RANGE OF $0.50 TO...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-GE Healthcare sees mid-single-digit revenue growth over medium term
(Adds comments from investor day, analyst comment) Dec 8 (Reuters) - General Electric Co said on Thursday it expects its healthcare unit, which is to be spun off into a separate company early next year, to have a medium-term organic revenue growth in mid-single-digits. GE expects the healthcare unit's medium-term...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Adamas One Announces Commencement Of Trading On The Nasdaq Capital Markets Exchange
* ADAMAS ONE ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF TRADING ON THE NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKETS EXCHANGE. * ADAMAS ONE CORP - ANNOUNCES IT HAS COMMENCED TRADING ON NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKETS EXCHANGE UNDER SYMBOL "JEWL." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual...
kalkinemedia.com
Why did Core Lithium's shares close in red today?
Shares of Core last exchanged hands at AU$1.18 each, down 0.42% on ASX today. This underperforms ASX 200 Materials index which closed 1.92% higher at 18,410.10 points. Shares of Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) closed in the red today (9 December). The materials company's shares last exchanged hands at AU$1.18 each, down 0.42% on ASX today.
kalkinemedia.com
Why Renascor Resources’ (ASX:RNU) shares fell nearly 9% today
On Wednesday, Renascor’s shares were placed on a trading halt. The company raised nearly AU$70 million from institutional investors at a 14% discount of 27.5 cents per share. Shares of Renascor Resources (ASX:RNU) were trading in the red on Thursday morning, a day after being placed on a trading...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Mineral Hill Industries Says Scope Of Financing Remain Same With Co Raising $150,000
* MINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES LTD - CONDITIONS, SCOPE OF FINANCING REMAIN SAME WITH CO RAISING $150,000 COMPRISED OF 600,000 COMMON SHARES AT $0.25 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine Media lists two TSX stocks to watch for Millenials
Revenue of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) rose 38 per cent YoY in Q2 FY23. Lightspeed Commerce's subscription revenue jumped 25 per cent YoY in the latest quarter. Net earnings of Fortis Inc. (FTS) was US$ 326 million in Q3 FY22. A flurry of millennial investors might be exploring opportunities in...
kalkinemedia.com
2 TSX dividend stocks to watch before 2023 begins
BCE Inc. (BCE) paid a quarterly dividend of C$ 0.92 per share. Adjusted EBITDA of BCE Inc. in Q3 2022 was C$ 2,588 million. Most investors prefer dividend stocks because they provide a steady stream of income. Dividend stocks are those companies that pay out a portion of their profits to shareholders regularly. There is a general perception that dividend-paying companies are stable, growth-oriented, and always prioritize their shareholders.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Anaergia Says Expects Full Year 2023 Revenue C$280 Million - C$340 Million
* ANAERGIA ANNOUNCES OPERATIONAL AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONES, REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR 2022, AND PROVIDES GUIDANCE FOR 2023. * EXPECTS 2023 ADJUSTED EBITDA C$25 MILLION - C$35 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being...
kalkinemedia.com
Lululemon sees downbeat holiday quarter as consumers curb non-essential spending
(Reuters) - Lululemon Athletica forecast current-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street estimates on Thursday, as shoppers curb spending on higher-priced clothing and accessories due to decades-high inflation, sending its shares down 10%. High inflation, rising interest rates and the threat of a recession in the United States has resulted...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Air Products And Chemicals Says CEO Seifi Ghasemi's 2022 Compensation Was $18.5 Mln
* AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC SAYS CEO SEIFI GHASEMI'S 2022 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $18.5 MILLION VERSUS $13.8 MILLION IN 2021 - SEC FILING. * AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC SAYS CEO PAY RATIO FOR FISCAL 2022 WAS 276 TO 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Parkland Sees 2023 Capital Expenditures Of $500 Million To $550 Million
* SEES 2023 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $500 MILLION TO $550 MILLION. * SEES 2023 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE1 OF $1.7 BILLION TO $1.8 BILLION. * EXPECTS $2 BILLION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA WITHOUT FURTHER ACQUISITIONS IN 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Athabasca Oil Announces 2023 Budget And Return Of Capital Strategy
* ATHABASCA OIL ANNOUNCES 2023 BUDGET AND RETURN OF CAPITAL STRATEGY. * ATHABASCA OIL CORP - PLANNING EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $145 MILLION ($120 MILLION THERMAL OIL & $25 MILLION LIGHT OIL) FOR 2023. * ATHABASCA OIL - IN 2023, PLANS TO MAINTAIN YEAR-OVER-YEAR CORPORATE PRODUCTION WITH GUIDANCE OF 34,500 -...
kalkinemedia.com
Wall Street opens lower as recession worries mount
(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as warnings of a looming recession from major Wall Street bankers offset optimism around China relaxing its strict zero-COVID rules. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 39.9 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 33556.4. The S&P 500 fell 8.0...
kalkinemedia.com
Wall Street mixed as investors digest economic data
(Reuters) - Wall Street was mixed on Friday as investors assessed economic data and awaited a potential 50-basis point interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve at its policy meeting next week. U.S. producer prices rose slightly more than expected in November amid a jump in the costs of...
Comments / 0