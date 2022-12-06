Read full article on original website
Vos wants 'significantly' more than $3 billion in tax cuts
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Friday he wants to cut taxes by “significantly” more than $3.4 billion in the next state budget, while remaining coy about how he wants to address major issues such as funding for schools and local governments. Article...
Kentucky gov unveils changes to juvenile detention system
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced plans to revamp Kentucky's troubled juvenile detention system by assigning male teenagers to facilities based on the severity of their offenses. Article continues below this ad. The new classification system — for male juveniles ages 14 and older —...
St. Paul police release body, car camera video of shooting
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police on Thursday released video from body and squad car cameras that they said shows an exchange of gunfire between a St. Paul officer and the man he fatally shot, but the family of the dead man said the images fell short of their calls for full transparency.
