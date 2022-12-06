ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

KTUL

Silver Alert issued for 69-year-old Tulsa man with memory conditions

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Tulsa Police Department for 69-year-old Sylvester Eugene Gay. Police say Gay is a missing and endangered person with memory conditions. Gay is a Black man approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa man arrested, accused of attempting to shoot man walking dog

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police said they arrested a man accused of attempting to shoot a man with a black powder pistol. On Nov. 25, officers responded to shots fired at a home near Woodrow Street and North Lewis Avenue. The victim told officers he was walking his...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

2 arrested for stealing catalytic converters, Okmulgee police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two men have been arrested after stealing catalytic converters in Okmulgee, police say. Forty-eight-year-old Deacon Goodwin was arrested after an investigation into the theft of catalytic converters. Goodwin was also caught burglarizing a residence. Forty-three-year-old Patrick Fay was arrested a few days after Goodwin at...
OKMULGEE, OK
KRMG

Driver crashes in Tulsa neighborhood following pursuit

TULSA, Okla. — A driver crashed and then ran from police following a pursuit early Friday, Tulsa police said. An officer tried to stop the driver after they were going too fast, police said. Police soon stopped following the car for safety reasons, but shortly after, the car crashed...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man commits 3 burglaries, steals $20,000 in cigarettes, police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is looking to identify a man who allegedly stole $20,000 in cigarettes over the course of three burglaries. Police say the robbery happened at a gas station near 91st and Delaware on Nov. 13, when the suspect used a large rock to break through the glass door, and then went inside with a large trash can.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

1 dead, 2 in critical condition after crash in Craig County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 31-year-old man died after a two-vehicle crash involving a Freightliner Tractor in Craig County Thursday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 10 p.m. on OK-10 near South 4470 Road just east of Welch. Brayden Ingram from Bluejacket, Oklahoma was pronounced dead at the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Creek County Sheriff's Office searching for alleged porch pirate

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Creek County Sheriff's Office is searching for an alleged porch pirate after packages were stolen from a front porch while the homeowner was inside. On Tuesday, deputies responded to a report of stolen packages in the Pretty Water area. The victim reported their packages...
CREEK COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Muskogee police seeking help in identifying theft suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying the individual pictured who they say is suspected of theft. Anyone with information is asked to contact 918-680-3113. Callers may remain anonymous by contacting 918-682-COPS.
MUSKOGEE, OK
KTUL

Tulsa to celebrate Christmas with 96th annual parade

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Christmas Parade is officially here and will begin Saturday at 11 a.m. The 96th annual parade will start in downtown Tulsa at the PSO building near 6th and Cincinnati and finish near West 5th Street and South Boulder Avenue. This is a free...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Law enforcement confirms bogus 911 calls made to several Green Country schools

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Law enforcement agencies have confirmed that there were several bogus 911 calls made to local area schools on Thursday. The Miami Police Department, Stillwater Police Department and the Tulsa Police Department both responded to schools in their communities after a call was made about an active shooter at the schools.
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

FRIDAY FORECAST: Another foggy start

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Fog once again plagues Green Country to kick off the last day of the work week. Once the fog rolls on out, we should see a mix of sun and clouds. Rain pushes right back in this evening into Saturday. However, rain looks to clear...
TULSA, OK

