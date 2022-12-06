Read full article on original website
Silver Alert issued for 69-year-old Tulsa man with memory conditions
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Tulsa Police Department for 69-year-old Sylvester Eugene Gay. Police say Gay is a missing and endangered person with memory conditions. Gay is a Black man approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and...
Tulsa man arrested, accused of attempting to shoot man walking dog
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police said they arrested a man accused of attempting to shoot a man with a black powder pistol. On Nov. 25, officers responded to shots fired at a home near Woodrow Street and North Lewis Avenue. The victim told officers he was walking his...
2 arrested for stealing catalytic converters, Okmulgee police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two men have been arrested after stealing catalytic converters in Okmulgee, police say. Forty-eight-year-old Deacon Goodwin was arrested after an investigation into the theft of catalytic converters. Goodwin was also caught burglarizing a residence. Forty-three-year-old Patrick Fay was arrested a few days after Goodwin at...
Okmulgee Police Department searching for person of interest in arson investigation
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Okmulgee Police Department is searching for a person of interest involving a house fire from Sunday. Officers say on Dec. 4, a man is seen on security footage approaching a home in the area near 3rd Street and Grand. The man goes inside the house, flashes appear and then the man leaves the area.
Driver crashes in Tulsa neighborhood following pursuit
TULSA, Okla. — A driver crashed and then ran from police following a pursuit early Friday, Tulsa police said. An officer tried to stop the driver after they were going too fast, police said. Police soon stopped following the car for safety reasons, but shortly after, the car crashed...
Man commits 3 burglaries, steals $20,000 in cigarettes, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is looking to identify a man who allegedly stole $20,000 in cigarettes over the course of three burglaries. Police say the robbery happened at a gas station near 91st and Delaware on Nov. 13, when the suspect used a large rock to break through the glass door, and then went inside with a large trash can.
OHP: Driver Flees Scene Of Rollover Crash In Tulsa
Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers say a pickup truck driver fled from the scene after overturning their vehicle. Troopers say the pickup truck overturned and crashed into a ditch along I-244 at the Mingo exit. Troopers say by the time they arrived on the scene, the driver of the truck...
1 dead, 2 in critical condition after crash in Craig County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 31-year-old man died after a two-vehicle crash involving a Freightliner Tractor in Craig County Thursday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 10 p.m. on OK-10 near South 4470 Road just east of Welch. Brayden Ingram from Bluejacket, Oklahoma was pronounced dead at the...
Creek County Sheriff's Office searching for alleged porch pirate
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Creek County Sheriff's Office is searching for an alleged porch pirate after packages were stolen from a front porch while the homeowner was inside. On Tuesday, deputies responded to a report of stolen packages in the Pretty Water area. The victim reported their packages...
Muskogee police seeking help in identifying theft suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying the individual pictured who they say is suspected of theft. Anyone with information is asked to contact 918-680-3113. Callers may remain anonymous by contacting 918-682-COPS.
Drunk driver arrested after crashing into 5 vehicles, fleeing the scene, Tulsa police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a man Wednesday after they say he was driving drunk, hit five vehicles, and tried to run. Around 8 p.m., a patrol officer found a wrecked vehicle near East 31st Street and South Mingo Road. The driver told the officer the van that had hit his car went west on 31st Street.
Broken Arrow police arrest 2 accused of breaking into man's home, striking him with gun
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Wednesday, Broken Arrow police said they arrested two men in reference to a home invasion on Dec. 6. On Dec. 6 around 12:30 a.m., BAPD responded to a home alarm going off near West Kenosha Street and South 129th East Avenue. The victim, who...
Tulsa Police Investigating After Seizing $300,000 Worth Of Cocaine
Tulsa Police said they've seized $300,000 worth of cocaine, after they said an elderly woman was nearly scammed into mailing some of the drugs for someone else. Officers shared a photo of the 15 pounds of cocaine they recovered after serving a search warrant near 61st and Memorial. Someone scammed...
Tulsa County DA's Office to remember homicide victims at Trees of Remembrance Ceremony
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County District Attorney's office will host the Trees of Remembrance Ceremony Monday night. This event is a chance for families of homicide victims to join together and remember their loved ones who were lost to violent crimes. Starting at 6 p.m., the tree...
OK Bureau of Narcotics announces second drug bust days apart in Tulsa County
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Nearly 180 kilos of methamphetamine has been pulled off the streets of Tulsa. The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics announced the bust on Facebook. It was seized during a multi-agency investigation including OBN, Homeland Security, and the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office. This bust comes just...
Tulsa to celebrate Christmas with 96th annual parade
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Christmas Parade is officially here and will begin Saturday at 11 a.m. The 96th annual parade will start in downtown Tulsa at the PSO building near 6th and Cincinnati and finish near West 5th Street and South Boulder Avenue. This is a free...
Suspect arrested after victim finds stolen bike rack listed on Facebook Marketplace
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they arrested a man for allegedly trying to sell a stolen bike rack on Facebook Marketplace. On Dec. 5 just before 3 p.m., TPD responded near 31st and Memorial to assist an individual. When police arrived, the man said he...
Law enforcement confirms bogus 911 calls made to several Green Country schools
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Law enforcement agencies have confirmed that there were several bogus 911 calls made to local area schools on Thursday. The Miami Police Department, Stillwater Police Department and the Tulsa Police Department both responded to schools in their communities after a call was made about an active shooter at the schools.
Haskell County Sheriff's Office locates stolen boat, church van, camper in 48 hours
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In 48 hours, the Haskell County Sheriff's Office located a stolen boat, church van, and camper trailer. Deputies say a church van was stolen from LeFlore County and abandoned near Keota, where it was found. A boat taken from the Keota area around Nov. 28...
FRIDAY FORECAST: Another foggy start
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Fog once again plagues Green Country to kick off the last day of the work week. Once the fog rolls on out, we should see a mix of sun and clouds. Rain pushes right back in this evening into Saturday. However, rain looks to clear...
