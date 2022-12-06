TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is looking to identify a man who allegedly stole $20,000 in cigarettes over the course of three burglaries. Police say the robbery happened at a gas station near 91st and Delaware on Nov. 13, when the suspect used a large rock to break through the glass door, and then went inside with a large trash can.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO