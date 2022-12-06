Elon Musk’s Twitter is getting ready to relaunch Twitter Blue, the subscription service that now includes the blue check-mark — and this time it’s taking new steps to prevent last month’s fiasco that led to a deluge of “verified” impersonators and parody accounts. Starting Monday, Twitter Blue will be available for $8 per month if you purchase a subscription on the web, and $11 per month if you buy it on Apple’s iOS. The higher price on iOS is to account for what Musk has termed Apple’s 30% “tax” on in-app purchases processed through the App Store. However, subscribers won’t automatically get...

22 MINUTES AGO