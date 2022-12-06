ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls City Councilors approve $3.5 million renovation project for MPEC

By Curtis Jackson
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iDnqX_0jZcYerJ00

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Renovations to the MPEC and Memorial Auditorium were big discussion topics in Tuesday morning’s Wichita Falls City Council meeting.

Councilors voted and approved two big-ticket projects: The renovations to the MPEC’s exhibit hall come with a price tag of roughly $3.5 million, as well as, preparing building and construction documents for Memorial Auditorium that will cost roughly $900,000.

WFISD School board members receive update on new schools

For 26 years the MPEC has been the home to several annual events that we’ve all grown to love, but after nearly three decades, Mayor Stephen Santellana said it’s time for a much-needed facelift.

“We’re excluding some areas that didn’t make the scope but basically all the carpeting, all the walls, the bathrooms, the ceiling tiles, and sound barriers, anything that see in there when you walk through and see the aesthetics of it all, that’s going to change and try to blend it with what we’re doing with the hotel,” Santellana said.

Mayor Santellana said once the hotel and convention center is up and running they are expecting a big increase in foot traffic through the MPEC’s exhibit hall.

“This is a good time when the hotel and convention center is built. If we’re going to be replacing carpet and walls and bathrooms, we can kind of make all that flow together and create some synergy with the look of both the hotel and the convention center. So, when they walk out and they walk into the MPEC, we’ll have some of that same look go into it,” Santellana said.

Synergy between looks and the ones building it. Santellana said instead of hiring more outside contractors, why not use the one that is already there?

Wichita Falls Animal Services waiving adoption fees all week long

“That individual already has a lot of those materials ordered and already has those sources already sourced. Plus, a lot of those subcontractors are going to be working, and I mean just flood into our building, that way you work in conjunction rather than to have two separate contractors trying to do the same work can have one contractor doing all of that,” Santellana said.

With the exhibit hall still operational, Santellana said they will work around current conventions in order to not disturb those visiting.

Santellana said once the contract documents are in place and a plan is approved to work around current conventions, construction will begin.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 4

Related
newschannel6now.com

Residents share concerns over new Dollar General driveway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Turtle Creek Road residents expressed concern Tuesday over a driveway entry for a new Dollar General. It’s being built on Seymour Highway. The concern is how the driveway comes out onto Turtle Creek Road. The Wichita Falls City Council met Tuesday morning and heard...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

City of Lawton announces 2022 Holiday Hours

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials have announced the city’s schedule of closures for the 2022 holiday season. According to a press release, all City of Lawton offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2 for the observance of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

New restaurant opens at the Wichita Falls Regional Airport

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Travelers out of the Wichita Falls Regional Airport no longer have to get on their flight hungry. A new restaurant called Suga B’s has opened its doors. Everyone has to start somewhere and for owner Brandi Belk, it’s at the airport. While she has...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KLAW 101

Attention: Another Change to City of Lawton’s Utility Billing

Yes, I know it sounds like the same song, but the 43rd verse! It feels like every time we get used to the City of Lawton's Utility Billing System, another change comes along. It seems that way because it is! Reminds me of 'Groundhog Day' where Bill Murray wakes up and it's the same day, every. single. day.
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

WFISD School board members receive update on new schools

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX//KJTL) — Memorial and Legacy High Schools are right on track to be completed in 2024. That’s what the board was told in a meeting Tuesday. “We are about three weeks ahead of schedule on Memorial,” WFISD Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee said. “We are right on schedule with Legacy.” But he said there’s […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Water line break forces restaurants to close on Kemp

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A water line break along Kemp Boulevard has caused restaurants to close their doors temporarily. Chick-fil-A, Olive Garden, Rib Crib and Scholtzky’s were affected by the break and closed due to the health code stating they cannot operate without running water. According to Wichita Falls Public Information Officer Chris Horgen, a […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
NewsTalk 1290

Video Confirmation that Wichita Falls Arcade is Officially Haunted

"If there's something weird. And it don't look good. Who you gonna call?" We have several ghost tours that go on around Wichita Falls throughout the year. Many of them during the month of October. However, could we have a new stop on the ghost tour? The Deep End recently had something really weird happen around opening time this week. Co-owner Jason Hester was recently opening up for the night when all of the sudden the service bell dinged.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Duncan bridge to be closed for week

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Those living in Duncan may have noticed Camelback Road between North Street and 5th Street is closed. According to a press release, the road is closed for bridge repairs. Crews are anticipated to finish those repairs by Monday, December 12. During that time there will be...
DUNCAN, OK
Texoma's Homepage

WSCO delivers gifts as part of the Angel Tree program

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Imagine being a victim of abuse but having no one to talk to or report it to, that’s where Patsy’s House comes in. Patsy’s House serves as a safe haven for those going through traumatic events in their life such as sexual abuse, domestic violence, or even sex trafficking, and its Patsy’s house’s […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

H-Bomb: $4 Billion Green Hydrogen Facility Underway in North Texas

VERNON, TX – Governor Greg Abbott celebrated the announcement of Air Products and The AES Corporation's (AES) new mega-scale green hydrogen facility Thursday in Wilbarger County. The project is anticipated to create more than 1,300 construction jobs, 115 permanent operations jobs, and 200 transportation and distribution jobs. It is also expected to generate approximately $500 million in revenue to the State of Texas over the course of the project’s lifetime and be the largest green hydrogen facility in the United States.
WILBARGER COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Wichita Falls author releases debut fantasy-romance novel

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s been a long-time coming for a Wichita Falls woman with a passion for writing, but after more than half a decade, Courtney “C.N.” Maxwell is now officially a published author. “To Free The Rising Storm is the first book in The ReEmergence Chronicles,” Maxwell said. “It’s an adult high-fantasy romance. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Cygnus is looking for his forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week. Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ken Johnson in the studio to talk about Cygnus. There is a $140 adoption fee for dogs, which covers multiple medical...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy