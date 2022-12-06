ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Flint Journal

U.S. 23 lane closures coming for resurfacing project

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI - A section of U.S. 23 between Ann Arbor and Flint will be reduced to one lane for much of December for a resurfacing project. One lane of the highway will close in the northbound direction daily between Crouse Road and Clyde Road in Livingston County, beginning Thursday, Dec. 8, and running through Thursday Dec. 22, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Fire scare at Jackson Family Dollar store caused by air system malfunction

JACKSON, MI -- A failure in the building’s heating and air system filled a Jackson Family Dollar store with smoke and a strong burning smell Friday morning, officials said. At about 7:38 a.m. Dec 9, crews from the Jackson Fire Department were called to the Family Dollar store at 805 Francis St. for a potential commercial building fire.
JACKSON, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Several I-94, U.S. 127 closures coming up in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Several closures are coming to I-94 and U.S. 127 in Jackson County. The Michigan Department of Transportation is implementing the various lane restrictions in place as part of the ongoing $120-million investment to rebuild and widen I-94 near the Airport Road interchange to just west of the east U.S. 127/I-94 interchange in Blackman and Leoni townships.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
MLive

Wet hay suspected cause of barn fire near Jackson

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Wet hay stored in a pole barn might have ignited a blaze that brought the whole building down Wednesday afternoon, fire officials said. At about 3:34 p.m. Dec. 7, firefighters from the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the 8400 block of Seymour Road in Leoni Township, east of Jackson, for a reported barn fire.
JACKSON, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Driver of stolen vehicle flees at 100 mph

WYANDOTTE — A vehicle stolen in Washtenaw County Nov. 18 was spotted at 2:07 a.m. Nov. 28 traveling 65 mph on southbound Fort Street near Orchard Street. Before the police officer could activate the emergency lights, the vehicle accelerated rapidly and turned onto westbound Pennsylvania Road, then north onto Trenton Road, reaching a rate of speed in excess of 100 mph. The fleeing driver then turned north on Dix-Toledo Road before turning onto the northbound I-75 freeway. Due to safety concerns, the pursuit was terminated on I-75 near Outer Drive.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Monroe County man dead after driving off road, going airborne moments after another crash

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Monroe County man died after driving off the road and crashing Wednesday afternoon. According to the county sheriff's office, Shane D. Shobey, 27, of Dundee was driving on S. Custer Road, west of Dixon in Raisinville Township, when he crossed the center line and went off the road at 1:53 p.m. Shobey's car went airborne when he drove over a culvert in the ditch.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
wtvbam.com

Storefront renovations at former Taylor’s building almost finished

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Work is nearly complete on the new storefront renovation of the former Taylor’s Stationers building which will soon be the Children’s Museum of Branch County. City Glass has been installing new frost free aluminum framing with one inch insulated tempered glazing and all...
COLDWATER, MI
CBS Detroit

Man killed in rollover crash on I-696 in Farmington Hills

(CBS DETROIT) - A 40-year-old man from Troy was killed in a rollover crash on I-696 Wednesday morning, Michigan State Police said. The incident happened at about 5:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, on westbound I-696 near Haggerty Road. A preliminary investigation revealed that the 40-year-old man was driving in the left lane, attempting to pass a semi-truck, but they were in a construction zone and the left lane was merging right. As he tried to merge over, he crashed into the semi-truck and rolled over into the right ditch. MSP say when they arrived at the scene the driver was trapped in his vehicle. After he was removed from the vehicle, he was pronounced dead at the scene.Southfield Freeway has been closed from southbound I-275/M5 ramp. Traffic is being diverted to southbound I-275/M5 as MSP investigates the incident.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
jtv.tv

Events of December 9, 10, and 11, 2022

The Nutcracker. FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9 @ 7:00 PM, SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10 @ 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM, SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11 @ 2:00 PM. POTTER CENTER, 2111 Emmons Rd, Jackson. Ballet Chelsea proudly presents its 25th annual performance of The Nutcracker, a Christmas Eve tale about a young girl named Marie and her magical journey to the enchanted Kingdom of Sweets. Choreographed by Artistic Director Wendi DuBois, the Ballet Chelsea company artists and the Jackson Symphony Orchestra musicians will come together for the fourth year to present this annual full-length, narrated ballet. Tickets available here.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

MacDonald Middle School is closed due to power outage

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing Public Schools (ELPS) announced that MacDonald School will be closed Friday due to a power outage. “If you have not yet dropped off your student, please do not drop them off. If you have already dropped your student off at school, more information will be forthcoming. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and look forward to providing more information as soon as it becomes available,” said ELPS.
EAST LANSING, MI
wlen.com

City of Adrian Zoning Approves Crimson Holdings Stack Height

Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian Zoning Board of Appeals approved a height variance for the Crimson Holdings property on East Maumee Street… allowing the company to build a 100-foot tower. The egg processing facility is building the tower to, hopefully, reduce the smells emitting from the...
ADRIAN, MI

