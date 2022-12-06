Read full article on original website
Related
Jackson's diamond divergent interchange open with goal of improving traffic flow
According to officials, a diamond divergent interchange improves safety, increases traffic flow and reduces construction cost.
U.S. 23 lane closures coming for resurfacing project
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI - A section of U.S. 23 between Ann Arbor and Flint will be reduced to one lane for much of December for a resurfacing project. One lane of the highway will close in the northbound direction daily between Crouse Road and Clyde Road in Livingston County, beginning Thursday, Dec. 8, and running through Thursday Dec. 22, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Fire scare at Jackson Family Dollar store caused by air system malfunction
JACKSON, MI -- A failure in the building’s heating and air system filled a Jackson Family Dollar store with smoke and a strong burning smell Friday morning, officials said. At about 7:38 a.m. Dec 9, crews from the Jackson Fire Department were called to the Family Dollar store at 805 Francis St. for a potential commercial building fire.
Several I-94, U.S. 127 closures coming up in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Several closures are coming to I-94 and U.S. 127 in Jackson County. The Michigan Department of Transportation is implementing the various lane restrictions in place as part of the ongoing $120-million investment to rebuild and widen I-94 near the Airport Road interchange to just west of the east U.S. 127/I-94 interchange in Blackman and Leoni townships.
Wet hay suspected cause of barn fire near Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Wet hay stored in a pole barn might have ignited a blaze that brought the whole building down Wednesday afternoon, fire officials said. At about 3:34 p.m. Dec. 7, firefighters from the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the 8400 block of Seymour Road in Leoni Township, east of Jackson, for a reported barn fire.
downriversundaytimes.com
Driver of stolen vehicle flees at 100 mph
WYANDOTTE — A vehicle stolen in Washtenaw County Nov. 18 was spotted at 2:07 a.m. Nov. 28 traveling 65 mph on southbound Fort Street near Orchard Street. Before the police officer could activate the emergency lights, the vehicle accelerated rapidly and turned onto westbound Pennsylvania Road, then north onto Trenton Road, reaching a rate of speed in excess of 100 mph. The fleeing driver then turned north on Dix-Toledo Road before turning onto the northbound I-75 freeway. Due to safety concerns, the pursuit was terminated on I-75 near Outer Drive.
City of Lansing sells portion of North Cemetery
Pretty soon, the land in Lansing's North Cemetery will get a new purpose. Developer VMG construction has been eyeing the location since the group bought the land right next to it.
fox2detroit.com
Monroe County man dead after driving off road, going airborne moments after another crash
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Monroe County man died after driving off the road and crashing Wednesday afternoon. According to the county sheriff's office, Shane D. Shobey, 27, of Dundee was driving on S. Custer Road, west of Dixon in Raisinville Township, when he crossed the center line and went off the road at 1:53 p.m. Shobey's car went airborne when he drove over a culvert in the ditch.
4 municipalities in Clinton County will need to throw $15M into their toilets
Southern Clinton County is throwing $15 million into the toilet...well, not exactly. The Southern Clinton County Municipal Utility Authority in DeWitt is getting an upgrade.
wtvbam.com
Bronson Fire Department officials report increase in illegal burning complaints
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson Fire Department says they are experiencing an uptick in illegal burning complaints. They point out illegal burning diminishes tax dollars intended for emergency services. Bronson fire officials remind residents that a burn permit is needed for anything larger than a campfire. If you...
Lake Odessa man killed in crash during medical emergency
Police believe the crash happened when 50 year-old Louis Rumsey began suffering a medical emergency.
wtvbam.com
Storefront renovations at former Taylor’s building almost finished
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Work is nearly complete on the new storefront renovation of the former Taylor’s Stationers building which will soon be the Children’s Museum of Branch County. City Glass has been installing new frost free aluminum framing with one inch insulated tempered glazing and all...
Man killed in rollover crash on I-696 in Farmington Hills
(CBS DETROIT) - A 40-year-old man from Troy was killed in a rollover crash on I-696 Wednesday morning, Michigan State Police said. The incident happened at about 5:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, on westbound I-696 near Haggerty Road. A preliminary investigation revealed that the 40-year-old man was driving in the left lane, attempting to pass a semi-truck, but they were in a construction zone and the left lane was merging right. As he tried to merge over, he crashed into the semi-truck and rolled over into the right ditch. MSP say when they arrived at the scene the driver was trapped in his vehicle. After he was removed from the vehicle, he was pronounced dead at the scene.Southfield Freeway has been closed from southbound I-275/M5 ramp. Traffic is being diverted to southbound I-275/M5 as MSP investigates the incident.
Lansing sees an increase in catalytic converter theft
Amid a national surge in catalytic converter theft, one Lansing car dealership is searching for answers.
jtv.tv
Events of December 9, 10, and 11, 2022
The Nutcracker. FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9 @ 7:00 PM, SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10 @ 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM, SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11 @ 2:00 PM. POTTER CENTER, 2111 Emmons Rd, Jackson. Ballet Chelsea proudly presents its 25th annual performance of The Nutcracker, a Christmas Eve tale about a young girl named Marie and her magical journey to the enchanted Kingdom of Sweets. Choreographed by Artistic Director Wendi DuBois, the Ballet Chelsea company artists and the Jackson Symphony Orchestra musicians will come together for the fourth year to present this annual full-length, narrated ballet. Tickets available here.
What's the average gas heating bill in Lansing?
I just got my first bill and was surprised at how much the charge for natural gas was, especially since I keep my house pretty cold. Can you all help me get an idea of what a typical gas heating bill should be?
wtvbam.com
DNR says over 3,600 deer have been harvested in Branch County during 2022
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says over 3,600 deer have been harvested by hunters in Branch County so far in 2022. For the first time this year, hunters in Michigan have to report their deer kill on line to the DNR within 72 hours.
wtvbam.com
BCSD arrest Coldwater woman after she crashed into Sherwood Township utility pole
SHERWOOD TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Coldwater woman was lodged in the Branch County Jail following a crash in Sherwood Township on Sunday afternoon that the Branch County Sheriff’s Department says may have been alcohol-related. Undersheriff Keith Eichler says the crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Riley...
WILX-TV
MacDonald Middle School is closed due to power outage
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing Public Schools (ELPS) announced that MacDonald School will be closed Friday due to a power outage. “If you have not yet dropped off your student, please do not drop them off. If you have already dropped your student off at school, more information will be forthcoming. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and look forward to providing more information as soon as it becomes available,” said ELPS.
wlen.com
City of Adrian Zoning Approves Crimson Holdings Stack Height
Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian Zoning Board of Appeals approved a height variance for the Crimson Holdings property on East Maumee Street… allowing the company to build a 100-foot tower. The egg processing facility is building the tower to, hopefully, reduce the smells emitting from the...
Comments / 0