NBC New York

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: GameStop, Dexcom, Cano Health and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Thursday. GameStop — Shares of the video game retailer and meme stock jumped more than 8% even after the company reported a wider-than-expected loss for the third quarter. CEO Matthew Furlong told investors the company "is attempting to accomplish something unprecedented in retail ... seeking to transform a legacy business once on the brink of bankruptcy," in a call Wednesday.
NBC New York

GameStop Shares Rise After Earnings Report

GameStop reported Wednesday a decline in fiscal third quarter sales. The company said inventory was slightly down from the same period last year. The brick-and-mortar retailer has been working to strengthen its place in the digital world. GameStop said Wednesday its fiscal third quarter sales declined and its cash pile...
NBC New York

Stock Futures Are Flat as Traders Look Ahead to November Wholesale Inflation Report

Stock futures were flat Thursday evening as investors look ahead to new inflation data due Friday. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2 points, or 0.01%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.01% and down 0.002%, respectively. Shares of Lululemon fell nearly 7% after the company gave a weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter outlook, even though it beat Wall Street expectations with its third-quarter results.
NBC New York

Getaround Stock Crashes After Carsharing Company Goes Public in SPAC Deal

Carsharing company Getaround saw its share value drop by as much as 65% in its public market debut after merging with a blank-check company. That drop is not only reflective of current market conditions, but also the chilly environment for both SPACs and rideshare-related companies like Lyft and Uber. Getaround,...
NBC New York

Used Vehicle Demand and Prices Continue to Decline From Record Highs

Wholesale prices of used vehicles reached their lowest level in more than a year last month, as retail sales decline amid interest rate hikes, rising new vehicle availability and recessionary fears. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, which tracks prices of used vehicles sold at its U.S. wholesale auctions, has...

